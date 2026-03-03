Natasha Idibia shared a video on her social media platforms documenting her first day back at the Assembly

Natasha Idibia, wife of Nigerian music legend 2Baba, has officially resumed her legislative duties at the Edo State House of Assembly following the birth of her first child.

The lawmaker and mother recently shared a video on her Instagram story capturing the emotional moment she returned to work after maternity leave.

Natasha Idibia resumes legislative duties at the Edo Assembly.

In the short clip circulating online, Natasha was seen addressing fellow lawmakers during plenary. Dressed elegantly and visibly excited, she expressed gratitude and joy at being back in the chambers.

“I am happy to be back, too, from my maternity leave, Mr Speaker,” she said warmly.

Late last year, Natasha and 2Baba welcomed their first child together.

However, the celebrity couple kept Nigerians guessing about the baby’s gender, playfully refusing to reveal whether they had a boy or a girl.

Their decision added to public curiosity, especially given 2Baba’s celebrity status and the intense interest that follows his family life.

Just last month, the couple dedicated their newborn in a Catholic church. Photos and clips from the ceremony showed 2Baba, Natasha, and the singer’s mother standing proudly with the baby during the dedication service.

2baba addresses fight with Natasha

Recall that 2Baba and Natasha's relationship became a viral topic months ago after reports surfaced that 2Baba had been arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged assault involving Natasha. The incident dominated online conversations at the time, with many questioning the stability of their union.

However, in a recent interview with journalist Seun Okinbaloye, 2Baba addressed the situation and took responsibility for his actions.

The African Queen crooner admitted that he had been overwhelmed and acknowledged that pressure sometimes led him to make poor decisions.

He also revealed that his once “thick skin” had grown weaker over time, suggesting that fame and personal challenges had taken a toll on him.

Natasha welcomed her first child with 2baba in 2025.

