AIG Kanayo V. Uzuegbu passed away, marking the loss of a dedicated police officer

Uzuegbu served the Nigeria Police Force for over three decades with honour and professionalism

He held multiple academic qualifications, including an M.Sc. in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the death of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Kanayo V. Uzuegbu on Friday, May 30, 2026.

AIG Uzuegbu served the Nigeria Police Force for over three decades with distinction, professionalism, and dedication to public safety.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said AIG Uzuegbu joined the Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and trained at the Police Academy, Kaduna.

Placid made this known in a statement issued via the Police X handle @PoliceNG on Friday, June 5, 2026.

He said the Nigeria Police Force prays that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and grants his family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

"The leadership of the Force has conveyed its deepest condolences to the family of the late AIG Uzuegbu and described him as an officer who brought honour to the Force and served the nation with commendable dedication."

According to the statement, AIG Uzuegbu held a B.A. (Hons) in Philosophy from the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State, a Higher Diploma in Strategic Studies from the University of Maiduguri in Borno State, and an M.Sc. in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State.

The Police spokesperson said AIG Uzuegbu rose through the ranks, holding command and administrative appointments across several State and Zonal Commands and at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Notable postings included Squadron Commander, No. 15 PMF Ilorin; Area Commander, Owerri and Karu; Director, Central Planning Training Unit, Police Staff College, Jos; Commissioner of Police, Operations Communication, Force Headquarters; and Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command.

He also served as Commander, Sector 8, El-Dain Africa Peace-Keeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan.

Assistant Commissioner of Police dies during meeting

Recall that Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the death of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ogbon-Inu Taiwo Popoola.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, said Popoola collapsed and died during a management meeting in Abakiliki.

Ukandu shared more details about the tragic incident while conveying his condolences to the family of the senior police officer.

140 police officers die in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that no fewer than 140 police officers reportedly lost their lives in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja.

The FCT commissioner of police made this known to the press in Abuja and explained the two factors that contributed to the demise of the officers in 2024.

The CP, who noted that the families of the fallen officers have been settled, also detailed the security challenges the nation's capital is grappling with.

Source: Legit.ng