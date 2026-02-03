Verydarkman has reacted to a video of Obi Cubana meeting Seyi Tinubu at his house, where he was presented with an appointment letter

The businessman had shared the clip of his meeting with the president’s son, which attracted attention on social media

Fans took sides with the activist over the message he sent to Obi Cubana regarding the new appointment

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has dragged billionaire businessman Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, over a video he shared on his Instagram page.

The businessman had posted a clip showing Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president, visiting him at his home to present an appointment letter, a move that attracted attention online.

Reacting, Verydarkman blasted Obi Cubana, accusing him of acting like a “boy boy.” He told him to speak up, adding that he sounded like someone forced into the meeting.

The activist said it was shameful to see Obi Cubana in such a setting, noting that he never thought a day would come when the businessman would be involved in such a meeting.

The Ratel President further claimed that Obi Cubana would not secure any votes in his area, describing him as an errand boy. He argued that the businessman lacked real influence where he operates.

VDM speaks about the Igbos

Speaking further, Verydarkman stated that the Yorubas and Hausas are not the enemies of the Igbos, alleging that the real problem lies within.

He accused Obi Cubana of pursuing personal gain and claimed this was why he had remained silent on the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

He added that while Sunday Igboho and Gumi are free, Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention. Verydarkman urged Obi Cubana to reflect on whether his actions were worth it, stressing that while politics is a game of choice, some people only act in their own interest rather than for the good of the people.

He also claimed that he had been warned not to speak about Nnamdi Kanu on his page.

Reactions to VDM's video

@lisavivi90 shared:

"Na drug Lord he will soon buy rose Royce na why him the support en cartel."

@princeomonathaniel2022 reacted:

"I'm with VDM on this, very painful stuff, Igbos are the enemies of themselves politically!."

@unstoppablecash89 reacted:

"I no like VDM but on this he spoke the truth and nothing but the truth."

@osakwe_lagos said:

"U no be boy boy to Burna Boy, Don Jazz and Davido."

@greater7540 wrote:

"This guy is more relevant in the society than Obi Cubana , but because everyone is poor in Nigeria, them sabi worship the rich , wey be say shi shi them no de see from them , VDM is the best."

VDM calls out Daddy Freeze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM joined the league of celebrities reacting to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online.

The clergy had lost his bid to appeal against the ruling of a tribunal in the UK that ordered his deportation over an alleged £1.87 million fraud. VDM shared his excitement about the case.

He also dragged Daddy Freeze for not being truthful about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. He gave the media personality an unprintable name.

