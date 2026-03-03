Yinka Ayefele was seen weeping openly while surrounded by sympathizers at the home of the deceased twin singer

Reports surrounding the passing of Taiwo Adegbodu indicate that the singer, who performed alongside his twin brother, breathed his last in the middle of the night

The death of Taiwo marks another devastating blow to the industry in 2026, following the recent loss of another beloved evangelist in January

Nigerian gospel singer Yinka Ayefele was overcome with emotion as he paid a condolence visit to the family of late singer Taiwo Adegbodu.

A video circulating online captured the heartbreaking moment the music icon broke down in tears at the Adegbodu Twins’ residence.

In the clip, Yinka Ayefele, seated in his wheelchair and surrounded by sympathisers, appeared inconsolable as he wept openly.

Yinka Ayefele weeps openly while surrounded by sympathizers at the home of Taiwo Adegbodu. Photos: Adegbodu twins/Yinka Ayefele.

Source: Instagram

Those present tried to comfort him, but the weight of the loss was evident on his face.

Taiwo Adegbodu, who was part of the popular Adegbodu Twins, reportedly passed away in the middle of the night of Saturday, February 28.

The news of his sudden death had earlier filtered through social media, leaving fans and colleagues in shock.

Taiwo’s passing adds to a growing list of painful losses within Nigeria’s gospel music community this year.

In January, gospel singer and evangelist Bunmi Akinaanu, widely known as Omije Ojumi, also passed away after battling illness.

Reports indicated that she had been unwell since 2025, and despite efforts to restore her health, she did not recover.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Yinka Ayefele's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@D3mon_Sound stated:

"Omo! This is very sad news. I was friends with one of their younger brothers in Awe, Oyo Town. They are a very adorable family, and their singing in the Tungba style makes it even more fun. Some people criticize them for their music not meeting Christian standards, and some churches stop inviting them because of the mix of Tungba, Alujo, and Ajasa. But they are the life of every party, especially the wedding ceremony. There is no way you're not going to love their performance. May Taiwo's soul rest in peace. I ask for God’s peace, strength, and presence to help the family face each new day during their time of grief."

@1donlarry shared:

"The twins were so good together… their musical prowess can’t be compared in the gospel music scene! RIP to him"

@marvis129 wrote:

"This is so heartbreaking, their musical prowess can’t be compared in the gospel music scene! RIP to him"

@Oladimejiyemi8 noted:

"Omo so painful man The way I enjoy listening to their music eeh"

Taiwo Adegbodu was said to have breathed his last in the middle of the night of Saturday, February 28. Photo: Adegbodu twins.

Source: Instagram

Man rains N5 notes on Ayefele

Legit.ng also reported that Yinka Ayefele shared a hilarious video from one of his stage performances, where a man stunned him by spraying bales of money.

The music star was seen performing on stage when a man stood in front of him with bundles of crisp ₦5 notes.

Ayefele’s hands were already filled with bales of cash as he struggled to keep them from falling, while still holding his microphone and singing praises for the young man.

Source: Legit.ng