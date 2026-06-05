A Nigerian lady expressed joy as she finally concluded her studies at the University of Port Harcourt

She shared her achievements and how she ended up with two degrees during her convocation at the institution

The lady narrated her experience in the school and shared how she underwent two programmes and got double degrees

A Nigerian lady, Precious Onyedika Chijioke, narrated her academic journey as she graduated from the University of Port Harcourt.

She mentioned how she bagged two postgraduate degrees while working and meeting deadlines.

A UNIPORT master's graduate bags an additional diploma at convocation and shares her story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Precious Onyedika Chijioke

Source: UGC

UNIPORT graduate celebrates ‘double convocation’

On her LinkedIn page, Precious Onyedika Chijioke said she was celebrating her convocation for bagging a Master of Science in Health Information Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education.

She stated that she was celebrating more than a certificate.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“Happy Double Convocation to ME. I didn’t always see how this would end. There were days it felt like I was just moving through deadlines, lectures, work, sleepless nights, early mornings and life all at once… trying to hold everything together quietly.

“But somehow, step by step, I kept going. Through the late nights, the pressure, the moments of doubt I didn’t say out loud… I kept showing up.

“And now I’m here. Standing at the end of two long chapters, and the beginning of something new. A Master of Science in Health Information Management and A Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Port Harcourt.

“It still feels a little surreal saying it out loud. But I’ve learned that growth doesn’t always feel loud while it’s happening. Sometimes it just looks like consistency when no one is watching.

“Today, I’m not just celebrating a certificate. I’m celebrating the version of me that didn’t quit. And whatever comes next…. I’m ready for it.”

As she posted, a LinkedIn user, Cecilia Akinjide, took to the comments to congratulate the fresh master's graduate.

Her words:

" Massive congratulations to you...keep flying high."

A lady bags a master’s degree and an additional certification from the University of Port Harcourt. Photo: LinkedIn/ Precious Onyedika Chijioke

Source: Twitter

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng