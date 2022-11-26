Who is the most famous person in the world? Top 10 celebrities

Who is the most famous person in the world? To gain fame, one must be exceptionally talented in an area or do something extraordinary that captivates many people. It is difficult to draw people’s attention, but some people have stood out and gained immense popularity, especially on social media. These personalities have excelled in their professions and have a massive following making them some of the most popular celebrities globally.

There are different opinions on how to identify the most famous personality in the world. It can be challenging to pinpoint who owns the title. However, some measure popularity based on the number of followers one has on social media.

Top 10 most famous people

Instagram is a widely used social media platform with over 2 billion active users. Many people, including footballers, musicians, politicians, content creators, and other professionals, use the platform to share updates with their audience. Here is a list of the most famous celebrities, starting with the one with the most followers on Instagram (as of the time of writing).

1. Christiano Ronaldo

Christiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players in history. He is an accomplished footballer and has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award five times and other trophies, such as the Champions League, English Premier League, and Spanish La Liga. Ronaldo has played for top European football clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He first rose to prominence in 2003 when he joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon and impressed many football fanatics with his athleticism and goal-scoring skills.

Date of birth : 5 February 1985

: 5 February 1985 Age : 37 years old (as of 2022)

: 37 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : Portuguese

: Portuguese Profession : Footballer

: Footballer Net worth : $115 million

: $115 million Instagram : @christiano

: @christiano Followers: 506 million

2. Lionel Messi

The Argentine football star is the second most popular person on Instagram. He was born in Rosario, Argentina, and moved to Spain to pursue his soccer career. He played for the Barcelona football club and is currently signed with Paris Saint Germain F. C. The superstar has won seven Ballon d’Or, multiple champion league titles, and Spanish La Liga titles.

Date of birth : 24 June 1987

: 24 June 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : Argentine

: Argentine Profession : Footballer

: Footballer Net worth : $130 million

: $130 million Instagram : @leomessi

: @leomessi Followers: 381 million

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American TV personality, model, and businesswoman. She has a thriving TV career, having been featured in multiple television series, including Keeping up with the Kardashians, Early Ventures, and Rise of Kylie Cosmetics.

She is a regular Instagram user boasting a significant following on the platform and is one of the most known persons in the world. The renowned model also endorses numerous brands, such as Madden Girls and Sinful Colors.

Date of birth : 10 August 1997

: 10 August 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : American

: American Profession : TV personality, model, businesswoman

: TV personality, model, businesswoman Net worth : $750 million

: $750 million Instagram : @kyliejenner

: @kyliejenner Followers: 373 million

4. Selena Marie Gomez

She is an American actress, singer, and film producer. She is recognized for her roles in Spring Breakers, Monte Carlo, and Getaway movies. The entertainer has four music albums and several songs, such as Calm Down, Taki Taki, It Ain’t, Back to You, Wolves, and Lose You to Love Me. She has garnered a massive audience on Instagram thanks to her engaging content on the platform.

Date of birth : 22 July 1992

: 22 July 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Singer, actress, film producer

: Singer, actress, film producer Net worth : $95 million

: $95 million Instagram : @selenagomez

: @selenagomez Followers: 359 million

5. Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, famous as The Rock, is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He has been in the entertainment scene since 1996, when he debuted as a wrestler on WWF and was then known as Rocky Maivia.

He is also a bigwig in the movie industry, boasting over 90 acting credits. His popular movies include Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle, Moana, Doom, and Ballers. Besides acting, he is a fitness enthusiast and likes sharing his workout routines and diet on his Instagram page.

Date of birth : 2 May 1972

: 2 May 1972 Age : 50 years old (as of 2020)

: 50 years old (as of 2020) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Actor, fitness trainer

: Actor, fitness trainer Net worth : $800 million

: $800 million Instagram : @therock

: @therock Followers: 350 million

6. Ariana Grande

She is an Italian-American singer, songwriter, and actress. Ariana is famous for her thriving music career and has released more than ten music albums. The singer gained popularity due to her powerful vocals and detail of her personal life, which grabbed the media’s attention. She has starred in a few movies, such as Don’t Look Up (2018).

Date of birth : 26 June 1993

: 26 June 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : Italian-American

: Italian-American Profession : Singer, songwriter, actress

: Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth : $240 million

: $240 million Instagram : @arianagrande

: @arianagrande Followers: 341 million

7. Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is another most known person in the world. She is an American media personality, model, and businessperson. She first attracted public attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton. Later, she became a TV personality, appearing in 2 Broke Girls, Love Advent, Ocean’s Eight, and For SKIMS.

Date of birth : 21 October 1980

: 21 October 1980 Age : 42 years old (as of 2022)

: 42 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Media personality, model, businesswoman

: Media personality, model, businesswoman Net worth : $1.4 billion

: $1.4 billion Instagram : @kimkardashian

: @kimkardashian Followers: 334 million

8. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress regarded as one of the most influential female musicians of the 21 century. She sings hip hop, R&B, and soul music and has been in the US-music industry since 1997. Her famous hits include Irreplaceable, Brown Skin Girl, Already, and Crazy in Love. She is also into acting and has been featured in movies such as Obsessed (2009).

Date of birth : 4 September 1981

: 4 September 1981 Age : 41 years old (as of 2022)

: 41 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Singer, songwriter, actress

: Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth : $500 million

: $500 million Instagram : @beyonce

: @beyonce Followers: 283 million

9. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is a reality TV star, model, and businesswoman from the United States of America. She is also known as Kim Kardashian’s younger sister. She gradually rose to fame following her appearance on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has been featured in multiple TV shows since then. The TV star enjoys a massive following across social media platforms, especially Instagram, where she shares pictures.

Date of birth : 27 June 1984

: 27 June 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : American

: American Profession : TV personality, model, businesswoman

: TV personality, model, businesswoman Net worth : $60 million

: $60 million Instagram : @khloekardashian

: @khloekardashian Followers: 280 million

10. Justin Drew Bieber

He is a Canadian singer and songwriter focusing on Pop, R&B, and dance-pop music genres. The singer ventured into the music industry in 2007 and has released several albums and hits. His well-known songs include Sorry, Despacito, Essence, Love Yourself, and Mistletoe.

He gained social media popularity for his music. The entertainer is married to American model Hailey Rhode Bieber.

Date of birth : 1 March 1994

: 1 March 1994 Age : 28 years old (as of 2022)

: 28 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Profession : Singer, songwriter

: Singer, songwriter Net worth : $285 million

: $285 million Instagram : @justinbieber

: @justinbieber Followers: 266 million

Social media following is just one of the many ways of gauging people’s popularity. Since nowadays many are social media users, it can be used to know who is the most famous person in the world. The celebrities mentioned in the list enjoy a massive following because of the excellence they have attained in their professions.

