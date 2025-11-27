Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's story, from luxe gifts to real love
6 years went by so fast, and still, we got a lifetime to go.
Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's love life has had fans reeling with rumours of cheating allegations, breakups, and reconciliation since October 2019. With the above Instagram update, American rapper Moneybagg Yo publicly shut down rumours of a split while assuring his partner of his commitment to her.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Explore Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's relationship history
- 2019: First meet-up
- January 2020: Moneybagg Yo confirms relationship rumours
- January 2021: Breakup drama hits
- February 2022: Paper Valentine interview
- August 2022: More breakup tension
- February 2023: Dinner with the Don
- August 2023: Moneybagg Yo gets tatted
- November 2023: Marriage rumours surface online
- March 2024: Breakup talks returns
- July 2025: Moneybagg Yo puts breakup rumours to rest
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2019.
- Moneybagg Yo has repeatedly shut down break-up rumours, most recently confirming that he and Ari are still committed to each other after six years.
- Their relationship has weathered cheating allegations and personal challenges, including a miscarriage and conflict with Juicy Baby, one of Moneybagg Yo's baby mamas.
- Ari has received lavish gifts from Moneybagg, including diamonds and luxury vehicles: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Bentley Flying Spur, and a Lamborghini Urus.
Profile summary
Full name
Ariana N. Fletcher
DeMario DeWayne White Jr.
Common name
Ari Fletcher
Moneybagg Yo
Nickname
Ari The Don
Big Bagg, Big Speaker, Money Bag Meyers
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
12 July 1995
22 September 1991
Age
30 years as of 2025
34 years as of 2025
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Virgo
Place of birth
Chicago, Illinois, United States
South Memphis, Memphis, Tennessee, United States
Residence
Miami, Florida, United States
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Black
Black
Height in feet
5'1"
5'11"
Height in centimetres
154
180
Weight in pounds
130
183
Weight in kilograms
59
83
Eye colour
Brown
Brown
Hair colour
Black
Black
Mother
Erin Fletcher
Tammy
Father
Undisclosed
Demario DeWayne White Sr.
Siblings
1
3
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Children
1
8
High school
Chicago Vocational High School
Newbury Park High School
Mitchell High School
Higher education
Northern Illinois University
-
Profession
Media personality, social media influencer
Rapper
Net worth
$3 million
$4 million
Social media
Explore Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's relationship history
In 2019, news of Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's budding romance broke the tabloids, and the pair have been inseparable since then. Their enduring love has not been without public drama and conflict. Have a look at the love story and current relationship status of one of the top Memphis rappers.
2019: First meet-up
The couple's initial meet-up was at a mall, and although they could not have a conversation or share contacts, this initial meeting set the ball rolling. Moneybagg Yo later reached out to Ari through mutual friends and arranged for her to attend a party in Atlanta. At the party, they interacted and shared contacts.
In an Instagram Live with fans, Ari shared her version of events (published on the 9Mag TV YouTube channel).
So I'm up in the store. I'm doing my thing, you know, shopping, and then he sees me in the store. He ain't walk up on me cos there was like too much going on.
She added,
I seen him. I get home in like two or three hours. So my friend calls me, like this other dude called her, like Moneybagg said to come to the club. And I say, I'll go out, but I'm not going for him; we were supposed to be going out anyway.
January 2020: Moneybagg Yo confirms relationship rumours
Early in their relationship, the hip-hop couple remained tight-lipped about their connection. They were spotted together on various occasions. However, this silence did not last long, as Moneybagg Yo confirmed his new relationship status after a breakup with Megan Thee Stallion.
In an interview with TT Torrez on Hot 97, he said,
We rockin'. You know what I'm sayin'? What you see is what you get. Hopefully, this situation can just go with the flow.
January 2021: Breakup drama hits
Two years into their love story, the pair's romance seemed to hit rough seas. Through her X (Twitter) account, Ari informed fans of her single status, an update that fans seemed not to believe. She responded in a second tweet, giving reasons for the breakup.
He broke my heart. I’m so depressed.
However, soon after, the pair did not shy away from public displays of affection and grand gestures. From expressing their love to each other publicly to sharing gifts, Ari and Yo reassured fans that they remained a big part of each other's lives.
Some of the major gifts shared in that year included Ari's heart-shaped pink diamond and Yo's Loaf Boyz chain and 28.8-acre piece of land.
February 2022: Paper Valentine interview
For their third Valentine's together, Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo were featured on Paper Mag. In addition to professing their love to each other, they shared details of their memories with each other, juggling being there for each other and their careers.
August 2022: More breakup tension
On 26 August 2022, Ari Fletcher launched her beauty line, Remedy By Ari. On the same date, she posted a tweet giving fans an update on her relationship status, sparking rumours of their breakup.
The post followed cheating allegations against the American rapper. In a June 2023 interview on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, the Hard to Love hitmaker admitted to cheating and shared details of their reconciliation journey and healing journey after a miscarriage.
I come from a pure place when I say that. I apologise, and I just want to, you know what I'm saying, I wanna work through it and get through it and she with it. She's helping me work through it; that's why I rock with her so tough.
February 2023: Dinner with the Don
On one of her most-watched YouTube videos, Ari hosted and cooked a meal with her partner, Moneybagg Yo. In the Valentine's edition video, the celebrity couple prepared pan-seared chicken breast, mashed potatoes, and sautéed broccolini, as they reminisced about their relationship, from their first meeting to the moment they first said, 'I love you.'
Moneybagg's feelings become more apparent during an interview on 360 With Speedy for Complex. To him, Ari was his homie, lover, friend, and everything he needed in a relationship.
For Valentine's Day celebrations, the pair gifted each other luxury vehicles, Ari receiving a white Bentley Flying Spur while Moneybagg received a Volkswagen. The rapper also gifted his beau a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
August 2023: Moneybagg Yo gets tatted
Moneybagg Yo is no stranger to body art. In 2023, the rapper's tattoo collection expanded with the addition of his partner's name, 'Ariana,' inked in cursive behind his ear. He also has tattoos with the names of his mother and brother.
November 2023: Marriage rumours surface online
In a clap-back post, Ari dropped a bombshell, revealing that she had been married for two years, leaving fans confused and equally surprised. Although neither Ari nor Moneybagg Yo has confirmed a legal marriage, Ari shared a tweet earlier in the year suggesting that she might have been planning for a wedding in Las Vegas.
I’m on my way to Vegas. I got so many things I wanna do when I get there. I wanna get tattoos, piercings, get in a limo and hang out the sunroof, get married at the chapel, gamble, party, and just do wild fun!
She later admitted that 2023 had been one of the worst years for their relationship. Although she had mixed feelings about the events of that year, she expressed her hopes for the future with Moneybagg in an X update.
I’m unsatisfied and unhappy with the way this year turned out. A few good things that I’m proud of, but the bad outweighed the good this year.
March 2024: Breakup talks returns
On 29 March 2024, Moneybagg Yo released Bussin, the lead song on his album Speak Now. Ari was prominently featured in the song and promoted it alongside him across social media platforms like TikTok.
To many fans' surprise, she announced her break-up the next day in a tweet. In response, Moneybagg Yo retweeted her post and attached three laughing emojis, refuting her update in one word, 'Never.'
July 2025: Moneybagg Yo puts breakup rumours to rest
Moneybagg Yo and Ari are still together. He publicly confirmed their relationship status and dispelled recent breakup rumours in a heartfelt social media post for her 30th birthday in July 2025.
In his message, the rapper celebrated their six-year on-again, off-again relationship and emphasised that they are locked in for real life.
FAQs
- How many kids does Moneybagg Yo have? The American rapper has eight children: Tariyah, Mariah, Camarian, Spring, Demya, Demario, O'marrion, and Demonel.
- Who is Ari Fletcher's baby father? Ari Fletcher shares one child, Yosohn Santana Thomas, with rapper G Herbo.
- Is Moneybagg Yo in a relationship? As of December 2025, Moneybagg Yo is dating American media personality Ari Fletcher.
- How did Moneybagg meet Ari? The Whiskey Whiskey rapper and Ari Fletcher first met at a shopping mall.
- Are Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo still together? The pair have been together since 2019 and are still together.
- How long has Moneybagg Yo been with Ari Fletcher? They have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about six years.
- Are Moneybagg and Ari Fletcher married? The couple has not officially confirmed their marriage.
- How much land did Ari give Moneybagg? For his thirtieth birthday, Ari gifted Moneybagg Yo 28 to 28.8 acres of land.
Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's relationship has endured six years of public scrutiny. Despite this and recurring separation rumours, both have continued to affirm their commitment to each other through public statements and consistent displays of affection.
