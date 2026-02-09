Dani Bowman's net worth — how the 'Love on the Spectrum' star built her career

Dani Bowman’s net worth is alleged to range between $2 million and $5 million. She gained widespread recognition after appearing on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum. Beyond television, she earns income as an animator and entrepreneur through DaniMation Entertainment. Her revenue streams also include public speaking, media appearances, and brand partnerships.

Dani Bowman displays an award (L). The television personality poses for a photo at an event (R). Photo: @dani.bowman.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Dani Bowman’s wealth is primarily attributed to the earnings from her successful career as an animator , alongside income from television appearances and public speaking engagements .

, alongside income from . She is also a prominent autism advocate and the founder of DaniMation Entertainment , a company that empowers people on the autism spectrum with self-sustaining creative and professional skills.

, a company that empowers people on the autism spectrum with self-sustaining creative and professional skills. In her personal life, Dani is dating Henry Andrade, a police officer she met after ending her relationship with Adan Correa from Love on the Spectrum.

Profile summary

Full name Danielle Bowman Nickname Dani Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 1995 Age 31 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth La Cañada Flintridge, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Myrna Vielma Father Robert Bowman Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Henry Andrade School La Canada High School College Glendale Community College, Woodbury University Profession Animator, entrepreneur, TV personality, public speaker, producer Net worth $2 million–$5 million Instagram @danibowman1 TikTok @danibowman1

What is Dani Bowman’s net worth?

According to multiple sources, including The Mirror and Surrey Live, the television personality’s net worth is alleged to range between $2 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is believed to be her career as an animator, having worked on several Hollywood projects.

Dani Bowman also makes money from television appearances, public speaking engagements, and brand partnerships. She owns the DaniMation Entertainment company, which specialises in providing animation industry talent development for artists on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities.

Five facts about Dani Bowman. Photo: @dani.bowman.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dani Bowman’s background and early life

American television personality Danielle Bowman was born on 9 January 1995 in La Cañada Flintridge, California, United States. She is 31 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Dani Bowman’s parents, Myrna Vielma and Robert Bowman, divorced when she was young, after which she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Sandy and Patrick. She was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and was non-verbal until she was six. Dani reportedly has two siblings: a brother named Riley and a sister named Jessica.

Regarding her education, she attended La Cañada High School before enrolling at Glendale Community College, where she studied animation, interactive technology, video graphics, and special effects, completing the programme in 2015. She later transferred to Woodbury University, earning an undergraduate degree in 2018.

Dani Bowman addresses attendants of an autism event. Photo: @iehp_healthcare on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dani Bowman went on to further her education at Woodbury University, where she obtained a master of business administration with a focus on international business strategy and leadership. She is currently working toward a PhD, with her thesis focusing on the impact her programme has had on the autism community.

What is Dani Bowman’s job? A look at her career journey

Dani Bowman is best recognised for her appearance on Netflix’s reality TV series Love on the Spectrum. Besides television appearances, she is a professional animator and entrepreneur.

Dani Bowman works on a project at DaniMation. Photo: @dani.bowman.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dani Bowman began her career in 2015 as a receptionist at Panache Hair & Nails. In 2016, she joined Stoopid Buddy Stoodios as an intern lead animator, where she worked on an animation PSA for the Autism Society of America in partnership with AMC Cares.

In 2017, she became an animation teacher at Spectrum Laboratory, teaching student animation production for about three years, a role she held until 2021. She is currently the founder and chief creative officer of DaniMation Entertainment, where she leads creative projects and advocacy-focused initiatives. During a YouTube interview with the Autism Today Foundation, she said:

I really wanted to help people on the autism spectrum be able to turn their passion, whether it’s animation, film, or any other subject, into a career that can lead to sustainable, independent lives. DaniMation helps people on the autism spectrum prepare for the career paths that they want to be in.

Dani Bowman poses for a photo during a photoshoot. Photo: @dani.bowman.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As a professional animator, Dani Bowman has contributed to multiple projects in Hollywood, earning 12 career credits. Some of her notable works include Rewilding, Evolution of My Character, Boy Don’t Wear Dresses, You Face Global Jam, and Hannah Lost Her Smile.

Beyond her animation career, Dani is a prominent autism advocate. Through her company, DaniMation Entertainment, she has taught animation to over 2,600 students on the autism spectrum and has premiered 11 short films at San Diego Comic-Con, combining creativity with empowerment.

Who is Dani Bowman’s husband?

Dani Bowman and her boyfriend, Henry Andrade, smile as they take a photo near a lake. Photo: @dani.bowman.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dani Bowman is not married and does not have a husband. However, she is dating Henry Andrade, a police officer. They reportedly first met in October 2024 when he presented a donation for autism awareness to her organisation, DaniMation. Thereafter, they stayed in touch and officially began dating later in November 2024.

During an interview with WJLA, Dani Bowman shared the importance of self-love and care before loving someone else. She said:

It’s very important to focus on yourself and remember that finding love is not just about finding the right person; it’s about being the right person. When you focus on yourself, eventually someone will come around.

And about her boyfriend, Henry Andrade, when asked whether he was the right one, she said:

He certainly can be the one.

Adan Correa and Dani Bowman share a photo moment as they attend an event together. Photo: @mrcorreaadan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before Henry Andrade, the autism advocate, was in a relationship with Adan Correa, whom she connected to on Love on the Spectrum. Their relationship continued into season three of the reality TV show, but conflicting views on physical premarital intimacy led to their breakup.

FAQs

What is Dani Bowman’s age? The American television personality was born on 9 January 1995, making her 31 years old as of 2026. Does Dani Bowman live with her parents? She resides in Los Angeles, California, but does not live with her parents, Myrna Vielma and Robert Bowman, who divorced when she was young. Does Dani Bowman have a degree? She holds a bachelor of fine arts and a master of business administration from Woodbury University. What does Dani Bowman do for a living? She is a television personality, professional animator, entrepreneur, public speaker, and autism advocate. How rich is Dani Bowman? Her net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $5 million. Is Dani Bowman in a relationship? She is currently dating Henry Andrade, a police officer she met in 2024. Who is Dani Bowman’s ex-boyfriend? She previously dated Adan Correa, with whom she was in a relationship on Love on the Spectrum. How tall is Dani Bowman? The American animator stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Dani Bowman’s net worth highlights how she has successfully turned her passion for animation and media into lasting financial success. Her journey reflects determination, creativity, and smart career choices. Through entrepreneurship, television, and advocacy, she continues to expand her influence and opportunities.

