Are John King and Dana Bash still friends? This is where they stand post-divorce

Are John King and Dana Bash still friends? The former couple is on good terms and maintains a respectful and cordial relationship following their divorce. They continue to work together at CNN and co-parent their child. While they are no longer romantically involved, their post-divorce relationship is defined by maturity and professionalism.

CNN anchors John King and Dana Bash at Childhelp's Annual Capitol Careaoke event held in the atrium ballroom at the Ronald Reagan Building. Photo: Rebecca D'Angelo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dana Bash and John King are no longer married, but they remain on good terms as professional journalists at CNN and co-parents to their son , Jonah Frank King.

, Jonah Frank King. Following their divorce, Dana Bash moved on and began dating Hollywood producer and actor Spencer Garrett .

and began dating Hollywood producer and actor . John King keeps his personal life out of the spotlight and has not publicly disclosed any romantic relationships. He was previously married to Jean Makie, with whom he shares two children.

Profile summary

Name John Carlton King Dana Ruth Bash Gender Male Female Date of birth 31 August 1963 15 June 1971 Age 62 years old (as of January 2026) 54 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Gemini Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Manhattan, New York, USA Current residence Washington D.C. Washington D.C. Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Judaism Judaism Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6' 5'6" Height in centimetres 183 168 Weight in pounds 180 130 Weight in kilograms 82 59 Hair colour Gray Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Mother Joan Dorothea Black Frances Weinman Schwartz Father Richard Howard King Stuart Schwartz Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Dating Partner Spencer Garrett Children 3 1 School Pascack Hills High School College University of Rhode Island The George Washington University Profession Actor, journalist, news anchor Journalist, news anchor Instagram @johnkingcnn @danabashcnn Facebook @JohnKingCNN - X (Twitter) @JohnKingCNN @DanaBashCNN

Are John King and Dana Bash still friends?

John King and Dana Bash are not close friends in the traditional sense, but they do share a respectful and professional relationship following their divorce. Both remain colleagues at CNN and have successfully maintained civility while working in the same media space.

Dana Bash is a news anchor, the host of Inside Politics, and a co-anchor of State of the Union on CNN. Her ex-husband, John King, previously hosted Inside Politics before stepping into his role as CNN’s chief national correspondent.

John King talks during a political debate (L). Dana Bash attends the 46th Annual News Emmy Awards at Palladium Times Square (R). Photo: John Moore, Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When he signed off from the show, King publicly praised Bash, a gesture that underscored the absence of bad blood and highlighted their continued mutual respect. He said of her:

The new anchor is the best reporter in this building. That says a lot. She is unflappable, unfailingly fair, and she is a breathtaking mother to the son we share.

In 2023, Dana Bash criticised the Los Angeles Times for referring to her as John King’s ex-wife while reporting that she was replacing her former spouse as the lead anchor of Inside Politics.

She addressed the issue publicly on her X (formerly Twitter) account, pushing back against the framing and asserting her own professional identity. Dana’s post read:

John and I used to be married. We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context, I am not an “ex-wife,” I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better, please.

Their connection today is largely centred on co-parenting their son and mutual professional respect, rather than a personal friendship.

What happened between John King and Dana Bash?

The genesis of John King and Dana Bash’s relationship and separation remains unknown, but the two made headlines on 25 May 2008, when they exchanged marriage vows in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in the United States.

King reportedly converted to Judaism, Bash’s religion, before the wedding.

Portrait photos of CNN news anchors John King (L) and Dana Bash (R). Photo: @nationalconcerthall, @newengcollege on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Their union blended both their personal lives and professional careers, as they were already established figures at CNN. Three years into their marriage, John King and Dana Bash welcomed their son in 2011.

The pair were regarded as a prominent political journalism couple, and their relationship appeared strong until they separated in March 2012. Their divorce was finalised later that same year.

Do John King and Dana Bash have a child?

John King and Dana Bash share a son, Jonah Frank King, born on 29 June 2011, who is 14 years old as of January 2026. Jonah has largely been kept out of the public eye, and little is known about his personal life.

John King holding up his son Jonah King, 1, before the start of a baseball game in 2012. Photo: Matthew J. Lee

Source: Getty Images

Following their divorce in 2012, King and Dana have remained on good terms, and Jonah splits his time between them under a co-parenting arrangement.

In addition to Jonah, John King has two older children from his previous marriage to Jean Makie. Their son, Noah King, and daughter, Hannah King, are Jonah’s half-siblings.

Who is Dana Bash’s partner now?

After her divorce from John King in 2012, Dana Bash found love again with Spencer Garrett in 2013. The couple reportedly connected through a mutual friend, freelance writer Susanna Quinn.

Dana Bash and Spencer Garrett at The Center at West Park's "All the President's Men" Reading held at Guild Hall on 25 August 2025 in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Stephanie Augello

Source: Getty Images

Spencer Garrett is an American film producer and actor known for roles in over 200 films and TV series, including The Residence, Air Force One, Yes Man, and Tempest. Dana and Spencer’s relationship has been public, with the pair often sharing glimpses of their romance on social media and attending events together.

They have been together for over a decade. Recently, rumours surfaced that they may have split after a marriage proposal was allegedly turned down, but these speculations remain unverified.

Who is John King's current wife?

CNN host John King prepares for the CNN Southern Republican Leadership Conference Town Hall Debate in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Paul J. Richards

Source: Getty Images

Since his divorce from Dana Bash, CNN’s chief national correspondent John King has remained unmarried. He keeps his personal life private and has not disclosed any current relationships. As a result, he is presumed to be single at this time.

FAQs

Is Dana Bash still married to Jeremy Bash? She is no longer married to the American lawyer. Their approximately nine years of marriage ended in 2007. Why is John King not on CNN? He is still at CNN as the media network’s national correspondent based in Washington, D.C. Previously, he anchored Inside Politics, State of the Union, and John King, USA. Who was John King’s first wife? The journalist’s first marriage was to Jean Makie, with whom he has two children. Who is John King and Dana Bash’s son? The former couple shares a son, Jonah Frank King, born on 29 June 2011. Are Dana Bash and Spencer Garrett still together? The duo is believed to be still together, even though rumour has it that they have parted ways. They have been dating since 2013. How long were John King and Dana Bash married? Their marriage lasted approximately four years between 2008 and 2012. Why did John King and Dana Bash divorce? Neither of them has publicly disclosed the reason for their divorce, but they remain on good terms as CNN news anchors and co-parents. How many children does John King have? The journalist has three children. Noah and Hannah are his two children with his first wife, Jean Makie, and Jonah is his only child with fellow journalist Dana Bash.

John King and Dana Bash have remained on friendly terms since their divorce in 2012. They continue to work as colleagues at CNN and share co-parenting responsibilities for their son, Jonah Frank King. While Dana Bash moved on and found love with Spencer Garrett, John King has kept his personal life private and has not publicly disclosed any romantic relationship.

