A look back at Mark Sanchez's relationships before Perry Mattfeld

Before marrying Perry Mattfeld in 2023, former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was linked to several high-profile women, including Eva Longoria, Hilary Rhoda, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Mark Sanchez’s relationships often made headlines during his playing career and early broadcasting years.

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez at Super Bowl LVIII on 10 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Schear (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mark Sanchez is currently married to actress Perry Mattfeld .

. They began dating in 2017, became engaged in May 2022, and were married on 28 May 2023 , in Oaxaca, Mexico.

, in Oaxaca, Mexico. Before he settled down with his wife, Perry Mattfeld, Mark Sanchez dated a long list of Hollywood celebrities, including Eva Longoria and Kate Upton.

and The former American NFL quarterback also shares a son, Daniel, with her ex-partner, Bobby T.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Travis John Sanchez Gender Male Date of birth 11 November 1986 Age 39 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Dana Point, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 232 Weight in kilograms 105 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Nick Sanchez Sr. Mother Olga Sanchez Siblings Nick Jr. and Brandon Relationship status Married Wife Perry Mattfeld Children 3 Education Mission Viejo, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, USC Trojans (University of Southern California) Profession Former NFL quarterback, NFL analyst/commentator Net worth $40 million Social media X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook

Inside Mark Sanchez's relationship history

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez married actress Perry Mattfeld on 28 May 2023 in a romantic ceremony at a historic colonial monastery in Oaxaca, Mexico. The couple met through a mutual friend, former NFL player Scotty McKnight, in 2017.

They dated for six years before Sanchez proposed in Anguilla in May 2022. Sanchez and Mattfeld welcomed twin daughters in March 2025.

Before settling down with Mattfeld, Sanchez was linked to several Hollywood celebrities. Below is a list of women the former NFL player has been linked to:

Bobby T (Before 2017)

Bobby T in Central Park West, New York City, New York, United States. Photo: @123bobbyt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Erin Campaneris

: Erin Campaneris Date of birth : 5 September 1979

: 5 September 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Londonderry, Northern Ireland

: Londonderry, Northern Ireland Profession: Model, actress

Mark Sanchez and Bobby T, born Erin Campaneris, were in a private romantic relationship before 2017. Although they never married, they had a son together, Daniel, born around late 2016 or early 2017. After their breakup, they continued to co-parent, and their son even served as a groomsman in Sanchez's 2023 wedding to Perry Mattfeld.

Bobby T, a UK-born model and daughter of former baseball player Bert Campaneris, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, she spoke publicly in 2025 after Sanchez faced legal issues, stating that her main focus has always been protecting their son and shielding him from negativity.

Bobby shared a statement on her Instagram Stories on 12 October 2025, writing:

I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son's father, Mark Sanchez. My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel.

She added:

Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn't changed. I have always been concerned for [Daniel’s] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me…. My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives.

Eva Longoria (2012)

Eva Longoria at the Paris Global Gift Gala on 8 November 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón

: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón Date of birth : 15 March 1975

: 15 March 1975 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Corpus Christi, Texas, United States

: Corpus Christi, Texas, United States Profession: Actress, producer, director, and businesswoman

Eva Longoria, the actress famous for Desperate Housewives, and Mark Sanchez had a brief but highly publicised relationship in 2012 that lasted approximately four months. At the time, Longoria was 37 and recently divorced from NBA star Tony Parker, while Sanchez was the 25-year-old “Sanchize,” quarterback for the New York Jets.

Mark Sanchez and Eva Longoria sparked dating rumours in June when they were spotted on dates in New Jersey and New York. In September 2012, Longoria officially confirmed the relationship during an interview on Extra with her friend Mario Lopez, saying,

Mark and I are, you know, fine. We’re happy just dating.

However, the relationship was short-lived. By October 2012, the pair had officially split. Representatives for both said the breakup was amicable, primarily due to scheduling conflicts and being in different worlds. Since the split, both have moved on, and Longoria married businessman José Bastón in 2016.

Kate Upton (2011–2012)

Kate Upton on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 21. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katherine Elizabeth Upton

: Katherine Elizabeth Upton Date of birth : 10 June 1992

: 10 June 1992 Age : 33 years old (as of 2026)

: 33 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : St. Joseph, Michigan, United States

: St. Joseph, Michigan, United States Profession: Model, actress

Kate Upton and Mark Sanchez were rumoured to have had a brief relationship between late 2011 and early 2012, after Mark was seen making frequent late-night visits to Upton’s Flatiron apartment in Manhattan.

While neither officially confirmed the relationship, Upton playfully addressed the speculation in a 2012 interview with TMZ when asked if she was single. She teasingly answered: “What do you think?”

The rumoured fling reportedly ended by mid-2012, shortly before Sanchez began his highly publicised relationship with Eva Longoria.

Hayden Panettiere (2011)

Hayden Panettiere on Today show on 24 September 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hayden Lesley Panettiere

: Hayden Lesley Panettiere Date of birth : 21 August 1989

: 21 August 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of 2026)

: 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Palisades, United States

: Palisades, United States Profession: Actress, singer

Hayden Panettiere and Mark Sanchez sparked dating rumours in May 2011 after the pair was photographed together at an In-N-Out Burger in Malibu, shortly after Panettiere’s breakup with Wladimir Klitschko.

Despite the intense rumours, both parties consistently denied a romantic relationship, maintaining they were very good friends. On 3 June 2011, Hayden told Us Weekly:

I swear I’m not dating him at all. Honestly. I’m a huge Jets fan and became very good friends with him and his buddies. There’s genuinely, absolutely nothing going on. I’ve always been that girl who has a lot of dude friends. I’m into sports so we have a lot in common, but no, definitely 100% not dating.

The confusion likely stemmed from Panettiere's actual romantic relationship at the time with Scotty McKnight, a New York Jets wide receiver and Sanchez's best friend since childhood. As per Today, Panettiere reportedly met McKnight through Sanchez at a pre-Oscars party earlier that year.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler (2010)

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Mark Sanchez at the Tribeca Grand Hotel Penthouse on 26 April 2010 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jamie-Lynn Sigler

: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Date of birth : 15 May 1981

: 15 May 1981 Age : 44 years old (as of 2026)

: 44 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Jericho, New York, United States

: Jericho, New York, United States Profession: Actress, singer

Jamie is an American actress and singer widely known for her role as Meadow Soprano on the HBO television series The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007. She and Mark Sanchez dated briefly for about three months in 2010.

According to CBS News, the two met in April 2010 at the Tribeca Film Festival during a private showing of the film Keep Surfing. At first, they said they were not dating, but in June 2010, they appeared together as a couple at the Tony Awards and walked the red carpet.

Jamie and Mark were also frequently spotted attending Broadway shows together, including Race, Fences, and Memphis. The couple split by late July 2010, and the split was described as a mutual decision. A source told Page Six.

It was a mutual decision, but Jamie-Lynn was ready to move on from Mark. He is 23 and determined to prove he’s a hot commodity by playing the field, but she is 29 and is looking for a more mature and stable relationship.

Lindsay McCormick (2010)

Lindsay McCormick at Regency Village Theatre on 20 August 2019 in Westwood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lindsay McCormick

: Lindsay McCormick Date of birth : 11 March 1987

: 11 March 1987 Age : 39 years old (as of 2026)

: 39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Sports broadcaster, TV personality

Mark Sanchez and Lindsay McCormick were rumoured to be dating in late 2010 after reports surfaced that they had been long-time friends who were transitioning into a romance. At the time, Sanchez was the star quarterback for the New York Jets, and McCormick was an up-and-coming sports reporter.

Despite the speculation, their relationship was mostly defined by their busy, separate lives, as she was based in Oregon while he was playing in New York. The rumours were short-lived because McCormick quickly and publicly denied them. She told Page Six in October 2010:

I have known Mark for a number of months, and he is an acquaintance/friend, and anything reported as more than that would be false.

The journalist also joked that her father, a diehard Houston Texans fan, would never let her hear the end of it if she dated a Jets player.

Not to mention, I would never hear the end of the smack talk from my dad, who is a diehard Texans fan. So, as an avid sports fan, let’s allow Mark to place the focus where it should be — on the Green Bay defence.

Hilary Rhoda (2009)

Hilary Rhoda at the Flamingo Estate & Mytheresa Gingerbread House on 30 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg Deguire

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hilary Rhoda Hollis

: Hilary Rhoda Hollis Date of birth : 6 April 1987

: 6 April 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of 2026)

: 38 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Chevy Chase, Maryland, USA

: Chevy Chase, Maryland, USA Profession: Model

Hilary Rhoda is an American model known for her work with the brand Estée Lauder and her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She and Mark Sanchez had a brief, high-profile relationship in 2009.

The pair met earlier that year during a GQ photoshoot, where they posed together and reportedly developed instant chemistry. They started dating around May 2009, but the relationship was short-lived and ended by September 2009, as Rhoda had begun a romantic relationship with Rangers star Sean Avery.

In addition, Sanchez has also been romantically linked to numerous other women, including Jamaican–born media personality Alana Kari (2013), Jennifer Mueller (2008 – 2009) and Eliza Kruger (2011).

FAQs

Who is Mark Sanchez? Mark Sanchez is a former NFL quarterback and broadcaster, best known for leading the New York Jets to two AFC Championship games early in his 10-year career (2009 – 2018). How old is Mark Sanchez? The former NFL star is 39 years old as of 2026. He was born on 11 November 1986 in Long Beach, California. Are Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez still together? Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez are still together. They have been married since 28 May 2023. Who is Mark Sanchez’s ex-wife? Mark Sanchez does not have an ex-wife. How many children does Mark Sanchez have? The American broadcaster has three children: a son, Daniel, with his former partner Erin Campaneris, and twin daughters with his wife, Perry Mattfeld. Who has Mark Sanchez dated? Mark Sanchez has been romantically linked to high-profile figures, including Eva Longoria, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Hilary Rhoda. Did Eva Longoria date Mark Sanchez? Mark Sanchez and Eve Longoria dated for about three months in 2012. Who is the mother of Mark Sanchez's son, Daniel? The mother of Mark Sanchez's son, Daniel, is model Erin Campaneris, who is also known professionally as Bobby T. Did Mark Sanchez date Kate Upton? Mark Sanchez and Kate Upton were widely reported to be dating in 2011.

Mark Sanchez has built a life that now centres on family, following years in the public eye for his relationships. Today, he shares that chapter with Perry Mattfeld, marking a new phase defined more by stability than headlines.

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