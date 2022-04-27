Cute Abiola’s biography: age, full name, wife, net worth, comedy

Cute Abiola is a prominent Nigerian comedian, content creator and social media personality who rose to fame as a comedian on social media platforms, particularly on Instagram, sharing comedy skits. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Lawyer Kunle in his comedy skits.

The Instagram star in his Islamic attire.

Source: Instagram

Many people do not know that Cute Abiola is a navy officer. He enrolled in the Nigerian Navy training school as a cadet navy officer in 2018. Here is all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin Known as : Cute Abiola, Gucci Ankara

: Cute Abiola, Gucci Ankara Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 28 April 1996

: 28 April 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Kwara State, Ilorin, Nigeria

: Kwara State, Ilorin, Nigeria Current residence : Lagos States, Nigeria

: Lagos States, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Islamic

Islamic Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 4"

: 5' 4" Height in centimetres : 162

: 162 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Wife : Kudirat Mosumola

: Kudirat Mosumola Education: Krawa State Polytechnic

Krawa State Polytechnic Profession: Comedian, content creator, navy officer, social media influencer

Comedian, content creator, navy officer, social media influencer Net worth : $150,000

: $150,000 Instagram : @thecuteabiola

: @thecuteabiola YouTube: THECUTE ABIOLA

Cute Abiola's biography

The navy officer on a bicycle.

Source: Instagram

The prominent comedian was born in Kwara, State, Ilorin, Nigeria, as Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin. However, there is no information revealing his parents' names or the availability of siblings.

Regarding his educational background, he attended Krawa State Polytechnic in Illorin, where he acquired an ordinary national diploma as well as a higher national diploma.

How old is Cute Abiola?

Cute Abiola's age is 26 years as of 2022. He was born on 28 April 1996, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Cute Abiola is a well-known navy officer, social media personality and comedian. He is widely known for his comedy skits on social media. He began his career as a comedian at a young age. He used to perform on the school stage when he was in secondary school. Later in 2015, he began making comedy skits and posting them on social media.

The Instagram star rose to prominence after making a video supporting Bisola, a reality TV star, in the 2015 Big Brother reality TV show. In addition, his comedy career has seen him earn a few awards like the 2019 MAYA Awards Africa for the Best Online Comedy Award.

The comedian Cute Abiola also has an Instagram account where he posts his entertaining videos and pictures. Currently, he has over 4.7 million followers. Apart from posting his short videos on Instagram, the content creator also uploads his content on social media platforms and YouTube, where he has 276 thousand subscribers as of 2022.

In 2018, Abiola joined the Nigerian Navy, which he initially regarded as a distraction from his comedy career. However, he was able to create a balance between the two professions.

What is Cute Abiola's rank in the navy?

He is a naval officer with the rank of Ordinary Seaman, which is the lowest rank of a ship's deck crew in the Nigerian Navy. It is an entry-level position similar to that of a Nigerian police recruit.

What is Cute Abiola's net worth?

Cute poses for a photo in front of a car.

Source: Instagram

No verified sources state how much the comedian is worth. However, it is alleged that his net worth is $150 thousand.

Who is Cute Abiola's wife?

The navy officer is married to Kudirat Mosumola. The two got married on 28 May 2021 in a private ceremony that was held in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Nigeria. He was previously engaged to Adeherself.

How tall is Cute Abiola?

Cute Abiola's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres. He weighs about 163 pounds or 65 kilograms. He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

What happened to Cute Abiola?

He was arrested on 14 November 2021 and detained for breaching the Nigerian Armed Forces Social Media Policy. This was after his birthday photos in the navy uniform went viral. He was later released from detention in December 2021.

Fast facts about Cute Abiola

What is the full name of Cute Abiola? The famous comedian's full name is Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin. Who is Cute Abiola? Abiola is a Nigerian comedian, navy officer and social media personality. Who is Cute Abiola's wife? He has been married to Kudirat Mosumola since May 2021. How old is Cute Abiola? He is 26 years old as of now. He was born in April 1996. What is Cute Abiola's rank in the navy? He is a naval officer with the rank of Ordinary Seaman. What is Cute Abiola's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $150 thousand.

Cute Abiola is a renowned Nigerian navy officer and comedian whose contributions to the entertainment industry are quite remarkable. He is an inspiration to other up-and-coming comedians who wish to pursue multiple careers.

