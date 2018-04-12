Top 30 richest musicians in the world in 2022: Who are they?

Music is food for the soul, and we all love listening to our favourite genres or artists? How do these stars make money? They earn through royalties, licensing fees for their work, playing live, selling merchandise, brand endorsements, and advances. The richest musicians in the world have made millions of dollars from their songs and have fans across the globe.

A collage of some of the wealthiest musicians in the world.

Source: Getty Images

The richest musicians in the world have multiple revenue streams. They are known for writing, recording, and releasing hit tunes with the help of managers, sound engineers, producers, promoters, and music journalists.

Richest musicians in the world in 2022

The wealthiest artists are household names known for releasing quality singles, albums, and EPs. Check out who the richest musicians in the world are and their worth in 2022.

30. Justin Bieber - $285 million

Justin Bieber arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1st March 1994

1st March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Country: Canada

Canada Net worth: $285 million

Justin Bieber is a household name on the global music scene. He is from London, Ontario, Canada and has sold over 150 million records worldwide. He started his career on YouTube in 2007, and today, he is one of the highest-earning musicians. Scooter Bruan discovered him.

Justin Bieber's net worth

The artist is worth $285 million in 2022, and he earns about $60-80 million annually.

Fun facts

Pattie Mallette, his mom, was reluctant to let her son get signed by Scooter Braun because of his Jewish religion.

Will Smith is his mentor.

He is fluent in French.

He is married to Hailey Baldwin.

Top quote

I'm telling you, people. Every day we wake up is another blessing. Follow your dreams, and don't let anyone stop you. Never say never. - Justin Bieber

29. Tom Jones - $300 million

Sir Tom Jones attends the Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: @Mike Marsland/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7th June 1940

7th June 1940 Age: 81 years (as of 2022)

81 years (as of 2022) Country: Wales, United Kingdom

Wales, United Kingdom Net worth: $300 million

Sir Thomas John Woodward OBE is an actor, singer, and musician from Wales, United Kingdom. He is one of the vocalists who gained fame in the mid-1960s, and he sold at least 100 million records during his career. Some of his top hits are It's Not Unusual, Green Grass of Home, What's New Pussycat, She's a Lady, Delilah, and Green.

Tom Jones' net worth

The talented artist has a net worth of $300 million.

Fun facts

He worked at a glove factory before becoming a famous artist.

He discovered his love of music at age 12 when he was down with tuberculosis.

He has been a coach on The Voice UK for nine seasons.

for nine seasons. He married his sweetheart, Melinda Rose Trenchard, when he was 16 years old. She died in April 2016.

Top quote

Plant a radish, get a radish, never any doubt. That's why I love vegetables, you know what they're about! - Tom Jones

28. Shakira - $300 million

Press Conference by Shakira, singer, songwriter and Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF at the United Nations headquarters. (Photo: @Luiz Rampelotto/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2nd February 1977

2nd February 1977 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Country: Colombia

Colombia Net worth: $300 million

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, as an only child, but she has eight half-siblings from her father's previous relationship. Many of her songs are in Spanish. She started singing at local events in Barranquilla when she was about ten years old. Monica Ariza, a local theatre producer, helped her launch her career.

Shakira's net worth

The artist is worth $300 million.

Fun facts

Shakira means grateful.

She learned how to do Arabian belly dance moves from her grandmother.

Her first album was recorded when she was 13 years old.

Top quote

I love reading about history. Sometimes, I feel I was born in the wrong era. There was more creativity in the air when people were still discovering new worlds. - Shakira

27. Plácido Domingo - $300 million

Plácido Domingo during the act by which he has received the title of 'Honorary Ambassador of the World Heritage of Spain' at the Teatro Real, Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 21st January 1941

21st January 1941 Age: 81 years (as of 2022)

81 years (as of 2022) Country: Spain

Spain Net worth: $300 million

Plácido Domingo has recorded at least 100 operas in his career. He is a tenor and conductor who served as the general director of the Los Angeles Opera. He started his career at 16 but made his debut appearance in opera in 1961.

Plácido Domingo's net worth

The tenor and conductor has a net worth of $300 million.

Fun facts

He has won 14 Grammys.

He is a well-known philanthropist.

He founded The World Opera Competition.

He is a published author.

Top quote

Should it happen tomorrow, I would fall to my knees to give thanks to God for such a career. - Plácido Domingo

26. George Strait - $300 million

George Strait holds up his Milestone trophy at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas. Photo: @Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18th March 1952

18th March 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2022)

70 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $300 million

George Strait is a country music singer, producer, and actor. Unlike many artists who blend different music genres, he sticks to the traditional elements of country music. 13 of his albums have attained multi-platinum status.

George Strait's net worth

The artist is worth $300 million.

Trivia facts

He holds the record for the largest indoor concert in North America.

He studied agriculture in college.

He has worked with one record label his entire life.

He enjoys watching the NBA.

He lost his daughter in a car accident in 1986.

Top quote

If you don’t leave the past in the past, it will destroy your future. Look at what’s in front of you, not what yesterday took away. The best is yet to come. - George Strait

25. Mariah Carey - $320 million

Mariah Carey speaks at a press conference to announce an agreement with Israeli cosmetics brand Premier Dead Sea in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Photo: @JACK GUEZ/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 27th March 1970

27th March 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $320 million

Mariah Carey is a singer, record producer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur from Huntington, New York. She started writing songs in high school, and in 1990, she released her debut album. Today, she is among the best-selling female artists.

Mariah Carey's net worth

The singer is worth $320 million. She was paid $18 million to feature in one season of American Idol, and her song All I Want for Christman earns her about 600K annually in royalties.

Fun facts

She is the second-best-selling female artist of all time.

She was once hospitalised for extreme exhaustion after experiencing a physical and emotional breakdown.

She was previously married to Nick Cannon, with whom she bore a set of twin boys.

Top quote

When you feel like hope is gone, look inside you and be strong, and you'll finally see the truth- that hero lies in you. - Mariah Carey

24. Lady Gaga - $320 million

Lady Gaga arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28th March 1986

28th March 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $320 million

Lady Gaga is a famous pop singer, actress, philanthropist, social activist, businesswoman, and fashion designer. She was born in Manhattan in a Catholic family, and her parents encouraged her to pursue music. Akon discovered her when she was working as a songwriter at Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Lady Gaga's net worth

The multi-talented artist has a net worth of $320 million.

Fun facts

Her real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

She started singing and acting when she was only four.

Creating bizarre costumes has been her thing since childhood.

She dropped out of the university to pursue music.

Top quote

Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore. - Lady Gaga

23. Katy Perry - $330 million

Katy Perry attends Variety's 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @ROBYN BECK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25th October 1984

25th October 1984 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $330 million

Katy Perry is an American actress, musician, philanthropist, songwriter, and businessperson. She is among the highest-paid entertainers globally. In 2007, she got signed to Capitol Records and released some songs. However, it was her single I Kissed a Girl that catapulted her to fame.

Katy Perry's net worth

The talented singer is worth $330 million.

Fun facts

Her real name is Katheryn Hudson.

She was brought up in an evangelical household, so her parents were strict.

She started her career as a gospel artist.

Her former husband, Russell Brand, asked her for a divorce via text.

Top quote

I'm kind of a good girl - and I'm not. I'm a good girl because I really believe in love, integrity, and respect. I'm a bad girl because I like to tease. I know that I have sex appeal in my deck of cards. But I like to get people thinking. That's what the stories in my music do. - Katy Perry

22. Russell Simmons - $340 million

Russell Simmons poses upon his arrival for the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 4th October 1957

4th October 1957 Age: 64 years (as of 2022)

64 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $340 million

Russell Simmons is a renowned music executive and businessperson. Back in college, he interacted with several pioneers of the hip-hop movement. He vowed to promote the genre. Initially, he was also a rapper. He did his first jam, Christmas Rappin, with Kurt Walker. He runs a media company called Simmons Lathans Media Group.

Russell Simmons' net worth

The entrepreneur and music executive is worth $340 million.

Fun facts

He peddled Cannabis Sativa to make money in his teens.

He has two brothers, and the three boys grew up in the Hollis.

He established Rush Management to promote local rap acts.

He is an ecologist who practices veganism and Ahimsa

Top quote

No matter where you're from or what you've done, you're never stuck in a particular circumstance, relationship, or cycle unless you say you are. - Russell Simmons

21. Cher - $360 million

Cher arrives at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Photo: @ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20th May 1946

20th May 1946 Age: 76 years (as of 2022)

76 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $360 million

Cher is a singer, fashion designer, actress, model, director, comedian, and television personality from El Centro, California. She dropped out of school at 16 to pursue singing and acting. Besides music, she has featured in numerous fashion campaigns and has released fragrances.

Cher's net worth

The talented actress and singer is worth $360 million.

Fun facts

She has changed her stage name a few times. At one point, she went by Bonnie Jo Mason.

She was an extra on television before becoming a singer.

She was put into foster care when her parents were poverty-stricken.

Top quote

If grass can grow through cement, love can find you at every time in your life. - Cher

20. Toby Keith - $365 million

Country singer Toby Keith performs during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade. Photo: @Matthew Healey

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8th July 1961

8th July 1961 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $365 million

Toby Keith is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, actor, lyricist, record producer, and composer.

Toby Keith's net worth

The country singer is worth $365 million and is among the most successful country musicians of the last few decades. At 20, he started a band called Easy Money with a few friends. They played at local functions and bars. He released his debut single, Should've Been a Cowboy, in 1993 and has been soaring as a solo artist since then.

Fun facts

One of his first gigs as a musician was at a wedding, and he thought that was easy money.

He played football in high school.

64 of his singles made it on the Billboard country charts.

He is the founder of a charity organisation called OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City. It assists children diagnosed with cancer.

Top quote

I say if you're going to take a chance on something, you just go full balls to the wall. - Toby Keith

19. Trisha Yearwood - $400 million

Trisha Yearwood attends the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo: @Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19th September 1964

19th September 1964 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $400 million

Trisha Yearwood started singing at a tender age and would participate in community-organised talent shows, musicals, and church events. This artist experienced immediate success with her self-titled debut album in 1991. She's in Love with the Boy was a smash hit. The following year, she released the album Hearts in Armor, which was inspired by the pain caused by her first divorce.

Trisha Yearwood's net worth

The artist has a combined net worth of $400 million with her husband, Garth Brooks.

Fun facts

She studied Business Administration at Belmont University in Nashville.

She was married to singer Christopher Latham before her relationship with Garth Brooks started.

She is the first female country singer to sell a million copies of her first album.

Top quote

I don't spend time wondering what might be next; I just focus on trying to savour every day. - Trisha Yearwood

18. Johnny Mathis - $400 million

Johnny Mathis poses for a portrait in his home in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Brinson+Banks

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30th September 1935

30th September 1935 Age: 86 years (as of 2022)

86 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $400 million

Johnny Mathis was born in Gilmer, Texas, and raised in San Francisco. He started working with a voice coach at 13 and had his start in the music industry at 19. He released his first EP in 1956, and although it sold slowly, Wonderful! Wonderful! and It's Not for Me to Say from the EP were played repeatedly.

Johnny Mathis' net worth

The artist is worth $400 million as of 2022.

Fun facts

He has sold overHe wanted to become a English 360 million records worldwide.

He wanted to become an English and PE teacher in college.

He came out as a gay man in 2017.

Top quote

The voice muscle doesn't last forever. I have a lot of friends who are classical and opera singers. My friend Beverly Sills stopped singing in her 50s, so I'm careful with mine. But I'll keep going as long as it lets me. - Johnny Mathis

17. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million

Jennifer Lopez arrives for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles. Photo: @VALERIE MACON/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24th July 1969

24th July 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $400 million

Jennifer Lopez is a singer, record producer, actress, dancer, director, fashion designer, and businessperson. Her career has spanned over 25 years, and she is a household name in Hollywood. While she was born in America, her parents are Puerto Rican. She started taking singing and dancing lessons at five, and these shaped the music icon she is today.

Jennifer Lopez' net worth

The famous artist has a net worth of $400 million, and she makes about $40m annually from multiple income streams.

Fun facts

She completed the Nautica Malibu Triathlon in 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 28 seconds in 2008.

She is the founder of Nuyorican Productions, a movie and TV production company.

She was a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and New Kids on the Block.

She has released more than 20 fragrances.

Top quote

I don't regret what I've been through. I've had ups and downs, super highs and some really low lows. I've been so blessed that I could never say, 'I wish this didn't happen.' It's part of who I am. There's nothing in my life that's so ugh. - Jennifer Lopez

16. Shania Twain - $400 million

Shania Twain attends the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28th August 1965

28th August 1965 Age: 56 years (as of 2022)

56 years (as of 2022) Country: Canada

Canada Net worth: $400 million

Shania Twain started singing at a young age. Stan Campbell, a Toronto DJ, noticed her work and helped her to become a professional artist. Her breakthrough was when she performed at John Kim Bell's fundraiser. She released her debut album, Shania Twain, in 1993.

Shania Twain's net worth

The artist has a net worth of $400 million as of 2022.

Fun facts

Her real name is Eilleen Regina Edwards.

Her songs have been used in the soundtracks of The Big Bang Theory and Gilmore Girls .

and . If she wasn't a musician, she would have been a veterinarian or an architect.

Top quote

Yes, you can lose somebody overnight, yes, your whole life can be turned upside down. Life is short. It can come and go like a feather in the wind. - Shania Twain

15. Taylor Swift - $400 million

Taylor Swift arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @VALERIE MACON / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13th December 1989

13th December 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $400 million

Taylor Swift was born in Pennsylvania, and her parents named her after singer James Taylor. She showed interest in musical theatre when she was nine, and her parents supported her. She started her career as a country music singer because she loved Shania Twain.

Taylor Swift's net worth

The artist is worth $400 million, and her annual income is about $150 million.

Fun facts

She wrote all songs in her third album, Speak Now .

. She authored a book when she was a teen.

She is a horserider.

Her real estate investments are worth at least $90 million.

Top quote

To me, fearless is not the absence of fear. It's not being completely unafraid. To me, fearless is having fears. Fearless is having doubts. Lots of them. To me, fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death. - Taylor Swift

14. Garth Brooks - $400 million

Garth Brooks performs at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: @Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7th February 1962

7th February 1962 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $400 million

Garth Brooks is a famous country singer, producer, actor, and songwriter. Six of his albums are certified diamond, and he has sold at least 200 million albums worldwide. At the beginning of his career, he played the guitar and sang in local bars and clubs. One of his greatest hits is If Tomorrow Never Comes.

Garth Brooks' net worth

The multi-talented artist is worth $400 million, and he earns about $90 million annually.

Fun facts

His real first name is Troyal.

He was selling cowboy boots when he wrote his first hit song.

Initially, he had dreams of joining the big leagues.

Top quote

Here's my whole marketing idea: treat people the way you want to be treated. - Garth Brooks

13. Barbra Streisand - $400 million

Barbra Streisand speaks on stage during the Women in the World Summit held In New York in New York City. Photo: @Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24th April 1942

24th April 1942 Age: 80 years (as of 2022)

80 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $400 million

Barbra Streisand is a talented singer, songwriter, actress and filmmaker. She started singing in nightclubs as a teen and worked her way into the top artist she is today. She has released over ten albums.

Barbra Streisand's net worth

The singer has a net worth of $400 million. In her touring years, she earns $60-80 million.

Fun facts

She changed her name to Barbra from Barbara.

She lost her dad when she was only one year and three months old.

She has won eight Grammys.

She made her Broadway debut in 1962.

Top quote

It is true, even people with painful childhoods grow up to be more interesting people. So, there's always a positive to a negative. - Barbra Streisand

12. Victoria Beckham - $450 million

Victoria Beckham attends the Portrait Gala 2019 at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England. Photo: @Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17th April 1974

17th April 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Net worth: $450 million

Victoria Beckham rose to fame in the 1990s with the all-female pop group the Spice Girls. After the girl group split, she was signed to Virgin Records and Telstar Records. Four of her jams were on the UK Top 10 singles. Besides singing, she is a published author and entrepreneur.

Victoria Beckham's net worth

The business mogul and British singer is worth $450 million.

Fun facts

She first met football player David Beckham in 1997 after he asked to be introduced to her as he had a crush on her.

She was engaged to Mark Wood before David swept her off her feet.

She was nicknamed Posh Spice because her dad used to drop her off at school in a Rolls Royce.

Top quote

I can't concentrate in flats. - Victoria Beckham

11. Gloria Estefan - $500 million

Gloria Estefan during 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party - Arrivals at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: @Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1st September 1957

1st September 1957 Age: 64 years (as of 2022)

64 years (as of 2022) Country: Cuba

Cuba Net worth: $500 million

Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García was born in Havana, Cuba. She started taking music lessons at a tender age. Before becoming a musician, she worked as a translator at the Miami International Airport in the Customs Department.

Gloria Estefan's net worth

The Cuban-American artist is worth $500 million.

Fun facts

She has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

She graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Psychology and a minor in French.

She has a son and daughter. Their names are Nayib and Emily.

She has released 15 albums to date.

Top quote

We protect aspirin bottles in this country better than we protect guns from accidents by children. - Gloria Estefan

10. Dr. Dre - $500 million

Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: @Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18th February 1965

18th February 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $500 million

Andre Romelle Young, alias Dr. Dre, is a rapper, musician, disc jockey, producer, music executive, and businessman. He is best known for Beats by Dre and running Aftermath Entertainment, a label that has launched many artists' careers.

Dr. Dre's net worth

The multi-talented artist is worth $500 million. Most of his wealth is from the music industry.

Fun facts

He prefers a private life away from the media.

He was a member of N.W.A before going solo.

He launched the careers of Eminem and 50 Cent through his label, Aftermath Entertainment.

In 2014, he sold Beats by Dre to Apple for $3 billion.

He headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi stadium on 13th February 2022.

Top quote

Don't be worried about the next man - make sure your business tight. - Dr. Dre

9. Beyoncé Knowles - $500 million

Beyonce accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center. Photo: @Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 4th September 1981

4th September 1981 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $500 million

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is considered the queen of the Grammys. She is a singer, dancer, actor, film producer, songwriter, TV producer and businessperson. She gained fame as a member of the singing group Destiny's Child.

Beyonce's net worth

The singer is worth $500 million as of 2022, and she earns about $80 million annually from doing music tours. When combined with her husband, the couple is worth $1.8 billion.

Fun facts

She is married to billionaire Jay-Z, with whom she has three children.

Four is her favourite number.

She is a huge fan of the Beatles.

Top quote

I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself. - Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

8. Julio Iglesias - $600 million

Julio Iglesias attends a press conference to promote his concert at Regent Hotel in Beijing, China. Photo: @Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23rd September 1943

23rd September 1943 Age: 78 years (as of 2022)

78 years (as of 2022) Country: Spain

Spain Net worth: $600 million

Julio Iglesias is a Grammy award-winning singer, composer, and songwriter who was famous in the 1970s and 1980s. He sold over 2,600 certified gold and platinum records and is still involved in the music industry over four decades later. He was a professional footballer before becoming a musician.

Julio Iglesias' net worth

The Spanish artist is currently worth $600 million.

Fun facts

He was a professional soccer player with Real Madrid.

He graduated from law school.

He is considered the most commercially successful Spanish singer globally.

Top quote

Love comes to everybody in many different ways. Attraction is always the first thing, no? But love must be more than that. It must be magic. - Julio Iglesias

7. Dolly Parton - $650 million

US singer and songwriter Dolly Parton arrives for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19th January 1946

19th January 1946 Age: 76 years (as of 2022)

76 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $650 million

Dolly Parton is a country singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, author, and philanthropist. She has been in the music industry for over four decades and is one of the most admirable entertainers. She has sold at least 100 million albums as a solo artist and also runs multiple businesses.

Dolly Parton's net worth

The artist has a net worth of $650 million.

Fun facts

Has donated and raised hundreds of millions of dollars for various charity programmes.

The Dollywood theme park receives about three million visitors per year.

She started her career at nine when she appeared on The Cas Walker Show.

Top quote

I think everybody should be allowed to be who they are and to love who they love. - Dolly Parton

6. Celine Dion - $800 million

Celine Dion attends the World Premiere of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. Photo: @Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30th March 1968

30th March 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Country: Canada

Canada Net worth: $800 million

Celine Dion is among the top 10 richest musicians in the world. She is an icon in pop music and has a unique classical style of singing and range. She sings mezzo-soprano with a three-octave range. Besides music, she makes money from multiple business ventures.

Celine Dion's net worth

The singer is worth $800 million in 2022.

Trivia facts

Her primary residences today are Paris and Las Vegas.

Her spouse, René Angélil, died of throat cancer and was buried in the same location where she married him.

She has been actively involved with the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since 1982.

She has three sons named Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

Top quote

I hope, what I hope the most is to be more successful as a mother than in show business because to be a mother is the most difficult I will ever have to do. - Celine Dion

5. Madonna - $850 million

US pop star Madonna poses for photographers on the red carpet at the opening event of the Fitness Center "Hard Candy" in Berlin. Photo: @ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16th August 1958

16th August 1958 Age: 63 years (as of 2022)

63 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $850 million

Madonna Louise Ciccone was born in Michigan, and she is an award-winning artist, dancer, actress, screenwriter, producer, and songwriter. Her first two singles with Sire, Everybody and Burning Up were club hits in America. They made her famous and catapulted her into the successful artist she is today.

Madonna's net worth

The singer is worth $850 million as of 2022.

Fun facts

She has sold more than 300 million albums globally.

Her art collection is worth at least $100 million.

Her real estate investments are worth at least $80 million.

She was previously married to Guy Ritchie.

Top quote

No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you've come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself. - Madonna

4. P Diddy - $900 million

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles. Photo: @Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 4th November 1969

4th November 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $900 million

P Diddy is one of the top ten richest musicians in the world. He is a talented rapper, actor, singer, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. People best know him as the owner of Bad Boy Entertainment.

P Diddy's net worth

The musician and fashion designer has a net worth of $900 million. He pockets $50 – $100 million annually from multiple endeavours.

Trivia facts

His dad was murdered in 1974 when he was just five years old.

He was a cornerback and a running back at Mount Saint Michaels Academy in the Bronx.

He has six kids, and his firstborn was born in 1993.

Top quote

Everyone has challenges and lessons to learn - we wouldn't be who we are without them. - P Diddy

3. Jay-Z - $1.3 billion

JAY-Z acknowledges his Industry Icon award during the traditional Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: @ JEWEL SAMAD/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 4th December 1969

4th December 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $1.3 billion

Jay-Z is one of the most influential hip-hop artists in history. He has released multiple award-winning albums and singles. Besides rapping, he is an actor, record producer, film producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His business investments include D'Usse cognac, Armand de Brignac champagne and Tidal.

Jay-Z's net worth in 2022

The rapper earns between $70-80 million annually and has a net worth of $1.3 billion. He became a billionaire in June 2019.

Fun facts

His real name is Shawn Corey Carter.

He co-owns an art collection worth over $100 million with his wife.

He has three children with Beyonce. Their names are Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.

He fell into drug dealing and peddling in his teenage years, making him drop out of school.

Top quote

We change people through conversation, not through censorship. - Jay-Z

2. Rihanna - $1.7 billion

Barbadian singer Rihanna poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London. Photo: @ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20th February 1988

20th February 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Country: Barbados

Barbados Rihanna's net worth: $1.7 billion

Rihanna is a talented singer, actress, songwriter, and entrepreneur. She is one of the most successful music artists. Besides singing, she is the founder of Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics business that is highly profitable.

Rihanna's net worth in 2022

The artist is worth $1.7 billion in 2022. She earns approximately $70 million annually.

Fun facts

She welcomed her first child, a son, on 13th May 2022. His dad is A$AP Rocky.

She owns 30% of Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand.

She owns 50% of Fenty Beauty.

She is the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Top quote

You may never be good enough for everybody, but you will always be the best for somebody. - Rihanna

1. Kanye West - $6.6 billion

Kanye West answers a few questions during a press conference before his concert at Santa Monica High School. Photo: @Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8th June 1977

8th June 1977 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Country: USA

USA Net worth: $6.6 billion

Who is the richest musician in the world in 2022? Kanye West, an American citizen of African-American descent, is the wealthiest artist. He is a talented rapper, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, actor, and film producer.

Kanye West's net worth

The rapper is worth $6.6 billion in 2022.

Fun facts

The collaboration between Yeezy and Adidas has earned him a sizable fortune.

He earns at least $100 million annually from multiple ventures.

He is the richest black person in American history.

He is the sole owner of Yeezy.

Top quote

I refuse to accept other people's ideas of happiness for me. As if there's a "one size fits all" standard for happiness. - Kanye West

Recap of the richest musicians in the world

Kanye West - $6.6 billion Rihanna - $1.7 billion Jay-Z - $1.3 billion P Diddy - $900 million Madonna - $850 million Celine Dion - $800 million Dolly Parton - $650 million Julio Iglesias - $600 million Beyoncé Knowles - $500 million Dr. Dre - $500 million Gloria Estefan - $500 million Victoria Beckham - $450 million Barbra Streisand - $400 million Garth Brooks - $400 million Taylor Swift - $400 million Shania Twain - $400 million Jennifer Lopez - $400 million Johnny Mathis - $400 million Trisha Yearwood - $400 million Toby Keith - $365 million Cher - $360 million Russell Simmons - $340 million Katy Perry - $330 million Lady Gaga - $320 million Mariah Carey - $320 million George Strait - $300 million Plácido Domingo - $300 million Shakira - $300 million Tom Jones - $300 million Justin Bieber - $285 million

Who is the richest musician in the world?

The richest musician in the world in 2022 is Kanye West with a net worth of $6.6 billion.

Who are the richest musicians in the world?

The wealthiest musicians include Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rihanna, P Diddy, Beyonce, Madonna, Celine Dion, and Dolly Parton, among others.

Are there any musician billionaires?

Yes, three musicians have achieved the billionaire status. These are Kanye West, Rihanna, and Jay-Z.

Who is the richest female musician in the world?

The wealthiest female artist in the world is Rihanna, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

The richest musicians in the world are household names in the global music scene. Besides music, they have invested in other businesses, and their lives inspire young artists to work hard because they, too, can make it.

