Top 30 richest musicians in the world in 2022: Who are they?
Music is food for the soul, and we all love listening to our favourite genres or artists? How do these stars make money? They earn through royalties, licensing fees for their work, playing live, selling merchandise, brand endorsements, and advances. The richest musicians in the world have made millions of dollars from their songs and have fans across the globe.
The richest musicians in the world have multiple revenue streams. They are known for writing, recording, and releasing hit tunes with the help of managers, sound engineers, producers, promoters, and music journalists.
Richest musicians in the world in 2022
The wealthiest artists are household names known for releasing quality singles, albums, and EPs. Check out who the richest musicians in the world are and their worth in 2022.
30. Justin Bieber - $285 million
- Date of birth: 1st March 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Canada
- Net worth: $285 million
Justin Bieber is a household name on the global music scene. He is from London, Ontario, Canada and has sold over 150 million records worldwide. He started his career on YouTube in 2007, and today, he is one of the highest-earning musicians. Scooter Bruan discovered him.
Justin Bieber's net worth
The artist is worth $285 million in 2022, and he earns about $60-80 million annually.
Fun facts
- Pattie Mallette, his mom, was reluctant to let her son get signed by Scooter Braun because of his Jewish religion.
- Will Smith is his mentor.
- He is fluent in French.
- He is married to Hailey Baldwin.
Top quote
I'm telling you, people. Every day we wake up is another blessing. Follow your dreams, and don't let anyone stop you. Never say never. - Justin Bieber
29. Tom Jones - $300 million
- Date of birth: 7th June 1940
- Age: 81 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Wales, United Kingdom
- Net worth: $300 million
Sir Thomas John Woodward OBE is an actor, singer, and musician from Wales, United Kingdom. He is one of the vocalists who gained fame in the mid-1960s, and he sold at least 100 million records during his career. Some of his top hits are It's Not Unusual, Green Grass of Home, What's New Pussycat, She's a Lady, Delilah, and Green.
Tom Jones' net worth
The talented artist has a net worth of $300 million.
Fun facts
- He worked at a glove factory before becoming a famous artist.
- He discovered his love of music at age 12 when he was down with tuberculosis.
- He has been a coach on The Voice UK for nine seasons.
- He married his sweetheart, Melinda Rose Trenchard, when he was 16 years old. She died in April 2016.
Top quote
Plant a radish, get a radish, never any doubt. That's why I love vegetables, you know what they're about! - Tom Jones
28. Shakira - $300 million
- Date of birth: 2nd February 1977
- Age: 45 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Colombia
- Net worth: $300 million
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, as an only child, but she has eight half-siblings from her father's previous relationship. Many of her songs are in Spanish. She started singing at local events in Barranquilla when she was about ten years old. Monica Ariza, a local theatre producer, helped her launch her career.
Shakira's net worth
The artist is worth $300 million.
Fun facts
- Shakira means grateful.
- She learned how to do Arabian belly dance moves from her grandmother.
- Her first album was recorded when she was 13 years old.
Top quote
I love reading about history. Sometimes, I feel I was born in the wrong era. There was more creativity in the air when people were still discovering new worlds. - Shakira
27. Plácido Domingo - $300 million
- Date of birth: 21st January 1941
- Age: 81 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Spain
- Net worth: $300 million
Plácido Domingo has recorded at least 100 operas in his career. He is a tenor and conductor who served as the general director of the Los Angeles Opera. He started his career at 16 but made his debut appearance in opera in 1961.
Plácido Domingo's net worth
The tenor and conductor has a net worth of $300 million.
Fun facts
- He has won 14 Grammys.
- He is a well-known philanthropist.
- He founded The World Opera Competition.
- He is a published author.
Top quote
Should it happen tomorrow, I would fall to my knees to give thanks to God for such a career. - Plácido Domingo
26. George Strait - $300 million
- Date of birth: 18th March 1952
- Age: 70 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $300 million
George Strait is a country music singer, producer, and actor. Unlike many artists who blend different music genres, he sticks to the traditional elements of country music. 13 of his albums have attained multi-platinum status.
George Strait's net worth
The artist is worth $300 million.
Trivia facts
- He holds the record for the largest indoor concert in North America.
- He studied agriculture in college.
- He has worked with one record label his entire life.
- He enjoys watching the NBA.
- He lost his daughter in a car accident in 1986.
Top quote
If you don’t leave the past in the past, it will destroy your future. Look at what’s in front of you, not what yesterday took away. The best is yet to come. - George Strait
25. Mariah Carey - $320 million
- Date of birth: 27th March 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $320 million
Mariah Carey is a singer, record producer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur from Huntington, New York. She started writing songs in high school, and in 1990, she released her debut album. Today, she is among the best-selling female artists.
Mariah Carey's net worth
The singer is worth $320 million. She was paid $18 million to feature in one season of American Idol, and her song All I Want for Christman earns her about 600K annually in royalties.
Fun facts
- She is the second-best-selling female artist of all time.
- She was once hospitalised for extreme exhaustion after experiencing a physical and emotional breakdown.
- She was previously married to Nick Cannon, with whom she bore a set of twin boys.
Top quote
When you feel like hope is gone, look inside you and be strong, and you'll finally see the truth- that hero lies in you. - Mariah Carey
24. Lady Gaga - $320 million
- Date of birth: 28th March 1986
- Age: 36 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $320 million
Lady Gaga is a famous pop singer, actress, philanthropist, social activist, businesswoman, and fashion designer. She was born in Manhattan in a Catholic family, and her parents encouraged her to pursue music. Akon discovered her when she was working as a songwriter at Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
Lady Gaga's net worth
The multi-talented artist has a net worth of $320 million.
Fun facts
- Her real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.
- She started singing and acting when she was only four.
- Creating bizarre costumes has been her thing since childhood.
- She dropped out of the university to pursue music.
Top quote
Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore. - Lady Gaga
23. Katy Perry - $330 million
- Date of birth: 25th October 1984
- Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $330 million
Katy Perry is an American actress, musician, philanthropist, songwriter, and businessperson. She is among the highest-paid entertainers globally. In 2007, she got signed to Capitol Records and released some songs. However, it was her single I Kissed a Girl that catapulted her to fame.
Katy Perry's net worth
The talented singer is worth $330 million.
Fun facts
- Her real name is Katheryn Hudson.
- She was brought up in an evangelical household, so her parents were strict.
- She started her career as a gospel artist.
- Her former husband, Russell Brand, asked her for a divorce via text.
Top quote
I'm kind of a good girl - and I'm not. I'm a good girl because I really believe in love, integrity, and respect. I'm a bad girl because I like to tease. I know that I have sex appeal in my deck of cards. But I like to get people thinking. That's what the stories in my music do. - Katy Perry
22. Russell Simmons - $340 million
- Date of birth: 4th October 1957
- Age: 64 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $340 million
Russell Simmons is a renowned music executive and businessperson. Back in college, he interacted with several pioneers of the hip-hop movement. He vowed to promote the genre. Initially, he was also a rapper. He did his first jam, Christmas Rappin, with Kurt Walker. He runs a media company called Simmons Lathans Media Group.
Russell Simmons' net worth
The entrepreneur and music executive is worth $340 million.
Fun facts
- He peddled Cannabis Sativa to make money in his teens.
- He has two brothers, and the three boys grew up in the Hollis.
- He established Rush Management to promote local rap acts.
- He is an ecologist who practices veganism and Ahimsa
Top quote
No matter where you're from or what you've done, you're never stuck in a particular circumstance, relationship, or cycle unless you say you are. - Russell Simmons
21. Cher - $360 million
- Date of birth: 20th May 1946
- Age: 76 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $360 million
Cher is a singer, fashion designer, actress, model, director, comedian, and television personality from El Centro, California. She dropped out of school at 16 to pursue singing and acting. Besides music, she has featured in numerous fashion campaigns and has released fragrances.
Cher's net worth
The talented actress and singer is worth $360 million.
Fun facts
- She has changed her stage name a few times. At one point, she went by Bonnie Jo Mason.
- She was an extra on television before becoming a singer.
- She was put into foster care when her parents were poverty-stricken.
Top quote
If grass can grow through cement, love can find you at every time in your life. - Cher
20. Toby Keith - $365 million
- Date of birth: 8th July 1961
- Age: 60 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $365 million
Toby Keith is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, actor, lyricist, record producer, and composer.
Toby Keith's net worth
The country singer is worth $365 million and is among the most successful country musicians of the last few decades. At 20, he started a band called Easy Money with a few friends. They played at local functions and bars. He released his debut single, Should've Been a Cowboy, in 1993 and has been soaring as a solo artist since then.
Fun facts
- One of his first gigs as a musician was at a wedding, and he thought that was easy money.
- He played football in high school.
- 64 of his singles made it on the Billboard country charts.
- He is the founder of a charity organisation called OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City. It assists children diagnosed with cancer.
Top quote
I say if you're going to take a chance on something, you just go full balls to the wall. - Toby Keith
19. Trisha Yearwood - $400 million
- Date of birth: 19th September 1964
- Age: 57 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Trisha Yearwood started singing at a tender age and would participate in community-organised talent shows, musicals, and church events. This artist experienced immediate success with her self-titled debut album in 1991. She's in Love with the Boy was a smash hit. The following year, she released the album Hearts in Armor, which was inspired by the pain caused by her first divorce.
Trisha Yearwood's net worth
The artist has a combined net worth of $400 million with her husband, Garth Brooks.
Fun facts
- She studied Business Administration at Belmont University in Nashville.
- She was married to singer Christopher Latham before her relationship with Garth Brooks started.
- She is the first female country singer to sell a million copies of her first album.
Top quote
I don't spend time wondering what might be next; I just focus on trying to savour every day. - Trisha Yearwood
18. Johnny Mathis - $400 million
- Date of birth: 30th September 1935
- Age: 86 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Johnny Mathis was born in Gilmer, Texas, and raised in San Francisco. He started working with a voice coach at 13 and had his start in the music industry at 19. He released his first EP in 1956, and although it sold slowly, Wonderful! Wonderful! and It's Not for Me to Say from the EP were played repeatedly.
Johnny Mathis' net worth
The artist is worth $400 million as of 2022.
Fun facts
- He has sold overHe wanted to become a English 360 million records worldwide.
- He wanted to become an English and PE teacher in college.
- He came out as a gay man in 2017.
Top quote
The voice muscle doesn't last forever. I have a lot of friends who are classical and opera singers. My friend Beverly Sills stopped singing in her 50s, so I'm careful with mine. But I'll keep going as long as it lets me. - Johnny Mathis
17. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million
- Date of birth: 24th July 1969
- Age: 52 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Jennifer Lopez is a singer, record producer, actress, dancer, director, fashion designer, and businessperson. Her career has spanned over 25 years, and she is a household name in Hollywood. While she was born in America, her parents are Puerto Rican. She started taking singing and dancing lessons at five, and these shaped the music icon she is today.
Jennifer Lopez' net worth
The famous artist has a net worth of $400 million, and she makes about $40m annually from multiple income streams.
Fun facts
- She completed the Nautica Malibu Triathlon in 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 28 seconds in 2008.
- She is the founder of Nuyorican Productions, a movie and TV production company.
- She was a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and New Kids on the Block.
- She has released more than 20 fragrances.
Top quote
I don't regret what I've been through. I've had ups and downs, super highs and some really low lows. I've been so blessed that I could never say, 'I wish this didn't happen.' It's part of who I am. There's nothing in my life that's so ugh. - Jennifer Lopez
16. Shania Twain - $400 million
- Date of birth: 28th August 1965
- Age: 56 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Canada
- Net worth: $400 million
Shania Twain started singing at a young age. Stan Campbell, a Toronto DJ, noticed her work and helped her to become a professional artist. Her breakthrough was when she performed at John Kim Bell's fundraiser. She released her debut album, Shania Twain, in 1993.
Shania Twain's net worth
The artist has a net worth of $400 million as of 2022.
Fun facts
- Her real name is Eilleen Regina Edwards.
- Her songs have been used in the soundtracks of The Big Bang Theory and Gilmore Girls.
- If she wasn't a musician, she would have been a veterinarian or an architect.
Top quote
Yes, you can lose somebody overnight, yes, your whole life can be turned upside down. Life is short. It can come and go like a feather in the wind. - Shania Twain
15. Taylor Swift - $400 million
- Date of birth: 13th December 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Taylor Swift was born in Pennsylvania, and her parents named her after singer James Taylor. She showed interest in musical theatre when she was nine, and her parents supported her. She started her career as a country music singer because she loved Shania Twain.
Taylor Swift's net worth
The artist is worth $400 million, and her annual income is about $150 million.
Fun facts
- She wrote all songs in her third album, Speak Now.
- She authored a book when she was a teen.
- She is a horserider.
- Her real estate investments are worth at least $90 million.
Top quote
To me, fearless is not the absence of fear. It's not being completely unafraid. To me, fearless is having fears. Fearless is having doubts. Lots of them. To me, fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death. - Taylor Swift
14. Garth Brooks - $400 million
- Date of birth: 7th February 1962
- Age: 60 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Garth Brooks is a famous country singer, producer, actor, and songwriter. Six of his albums are certified diamond, and he has sold at least 200 million albums worldwide. At the beginning of his career, he played the guitar and sang in local bars and clubs. One of his greatest hits is If Tomorrow Never Comes.
Garth Brooks' net worth
The multi-talented artist is worth $400 million, and he earns about $90 million annually.
Fun facts
- His real first name is Troyal.
- He was selling cowboy boots when he wrote his first hit song.
- Initially, he had dreams of joining the big leagues.
Top quote
Here's my whole marketing idea: treat people the way you want to be treated. - Garth Brooks
13. Barbra Streisand - $400 million
- Date of birth: 24th April 1942
- Age: 80 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Barbra Streisand is a talented singer, songwriter, actress and filmmaker. She started singing in nightclubs as a teen and worked her way into the top artist she is today. She has released over ten albums.
Barbra Streisand's net worth
The singer has a net worth of $400 million. In her touring years, she earns $60-80 million.
Fun facts
- She changed her name to Barbra from Barbara.
- She lost her dad when she was only one year and three months old.
- She has won eight Grammys.
- She made her Broadway debut in 1962.
Top quote
It is true, even people with painful childhoods grow up to be more interesting people. So, there's always a positive to a negative. - Barbra Streisand
12. Victoria Beckham - $450 million
- Date of birth: 17th April 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of 2022)
- Country: United Kingdom
- Net worth: $450 million
Victoria Beckham rose to fame in the 1990s with the all-female pop group the Spice Girls. After the girl group split, she was signed to Virgin Records and Telstar Records. Four of her jams were on the UK Top 10 singles. Besides singing, she is a published author and entrepreneur.
Victoria Beckham's net worth
The business mogul and British singer is worth $450 million.
Fun facts
- She first met football player David Beckham in 1997 after he asked to be introduced to her as he had a crush on her.
- She was engaged to Mark Wood before David swept her off her feet.
- She was nicknamed Posh Spice because her dad used to drop her off at school in a Rolls Royce.
Top quote
I can't concentrate in flats. - Victoria Beckham
11. Gloria Estefan - $500 million
- Date of birth: 1st September 1957
- Age: 64 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Cuba
- Net worth: $500 million
Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García was born in Havana, Cuba. She started taking music lessons at a tender age. Before becoming a musician, she worked as a translator at the Miami International Airport in the Customs Department.
Gloria Estefan's net worth
The Cuban-American artist is worth $500 million.
Fun facts
- She has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.
- She graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Psychology and a minor in French.
- She has a son and daughter. Their names are Nayib and Emily.
- She has released 15 albums to date.
Top quote
We protect aspirin bottles in this country better than we protect guns from accidents by children. - Gloria Estefan
10. Dr. Dre - $500 million
- Date of birth: 18th February 1965
- Age: 57 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $500 million
Andre Romelle Young, alias Dr. Dre, is a rapper, musician, disc jockey, producer, music executive, and businessman. He is best known for Beats by Dre and running Aftermath Entertainment, a label that has launched many artists' careers.
Dr. Dre's net worth
The multi-talented artist is worth $500 million. Most of his wealth is from the music industry.
Fun facts
- He prefers a private life away from the media.
- He was a member of N.W.A before going solo.
- He launched the careers of Eminem and 50 Cent through his label, Aftermath Entertainment.
- In 2014, he sold Beats by Dre to Apple for $3 billion.
- He headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi stadium on 13th February 2022.
Top quote
Don't be worried about the next man - make sure your business tight. - Dr. Dre
9. Beyoncé Knowles - $500 million
- Date of birth: 4th September 1981
- Age: 40 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $500 million
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is considered the queen of the Grammys. She is a singer, dancer, actor, film producer, songwriter, TV producer and businessperson. She gained fame as a member of the singing group Destiny's Child.
Beyonce's net worth
The singer is worth $500 million as of 2022, and she earns about $80 million annually from doing music tours. When combined with her husband, the couple is worth $1.8 billion.
Fun facts
- She is married to billionaire Jay-Z, with whom she has three children.
- Four is her favourite number.
- She is a huge fan of the Beatles.
Top quote
I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself. - Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
8. Julio Iglesias - $600 million
- Date of birth: 23rd September 1943
- Age: 78 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Spain
- Net worth: $600 million
Julio Iglesias is a Grammy award-winning singer, composer, and songwriter who was famous in the 1970s and 1980s. He sold over 2,600 certified gold and platinum records and is still involved in the music industry over four decades later. He was a professional footballer before becoming a musician.
Julio Iglesias' net worth
The Spanish artist is currently worth $600 million.
Fun facts
- He was a professional soccer player with Real Madrid.
- He graduated from law school.
- He is considered the most commercially successful Spanish singer globally.
Top quote
Love comes to everybody in many different ways. Attraction is always the first thing, no? But love must be more than that. It must be magic. - Julio Iglesias
7. Dolly Parton - $650 million
- Date of birth: 19th January 1946
- Age: 76 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $650 million
Dolly Parton is a country singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actress, author, and philanthropist. She has been in the music industry for over four decades and is one of the most admirable entertainers. She has sold at least 100 million albums as a solo artist and also runs multiple businesses.
Dolly Parton's net worth
The artist has a net worth of $650 million.
Fun facts
- Has donated and raised hundreds of millions of dollars for various charity programmes.
- The Dollywood theme park receives about three million visitors per year.
- She started her career at nine when she appeared on The Cas Walker Show.
Top quote
I think everybody should be allowed to be who they are and to love who they love. - Dolly Parton
6. Celine Dion - $800 million
- Date of birth: 30th March 1968
- Age: 54 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Canada
- Net worth: $800 million
Celine Dion is among the top 10 richest musicians in the world. She is an icon in pop music and has a unique classical style of singing and range. She sings mezzo-soprano with a three-octave range. Besides music, she makes money from multiple business ventures.
Celine Dion's net worth
The singer is worth $800 million in 2022.
Trivia facts
- Her primary residences today are Paris and Las Vegas.
- Her spouse, René Angélil, died of throat cancer and was buried in the same location where she married him.
- She has been actively involved with the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since 1982.
- She has three sons named Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson.
Top quote
I hope, what I hope the most is to be more successful as a mother than in show business because to be a mother is the most difficult I will ever have to do. - Celine Dion
5. Madonna - $850 million
- Date of birth: 16th August 1958
- Age: 63 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $850 million
Madonna Louise Ciccone was born in Michigan, and she is an award-winning artist, dancer, actress, screenwriter, producer, and songwriter. Her first two singles with Sire, Everybody and Burning Up were club hits in America. They made her famous and catapulted her into the successful artist she is today.
Madonna's net worth
The singer is worth $850 million as of 2022.
Fun facts
- She has sold more than 300 million albums globally.
- Her art collection is worth at least $100 million.
- Her real estate investments are worth at least $80 million.
- She was previously married to Guy Ritchie.
Top quote
No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you've come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself. - Madonna
4. P Diddy - $900 million
- Date of birth: 4th November 1969
- Age: 52 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $900 million
P Diddy is one of the top ten richest musicians in the world. He is a talented rapper, actor, singer, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. People best know him as the owner of Bad Boy Entertainment.
P Diddy's net worth
The musician and fashion designer has a net worth of $900 million. He pockets $50 – $100 million annually from multiple endeavours.
Trivia facts
- His dad was murdered in 1974 when he was just five years old.
- He was a cornerback and a running back at Mount Saint Michaels Academy in the Bronx.
- He has six kids, and his firstborn was born in 1993.
Top quote
Everyone has challenges and lessons to learn - we wouldn't be who we are without them. - P Diddy
3. Jay-Z - $1.3 billion
- Date of birth: 4th December 1969
- Age: 52 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $1.3 billion
Jay-Z is one of the most influential hip-hop artists in history. He has released multiple award-winning albums and singles. Besides rapping, he is an actor, record producer, film producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His business investments include D'Usse cognac, Armand de Brignac champagne and Tidal.
Jay-Z's net worth in 2022
The rapper earns between $70-80 million annually and has a net worth of $1.3 billion. He became a billionaire in June 2019.
Fun facts
- His real name is Shawn Corey Carter.
- He co-owns an art collection worth over $100 million with his wife.
- He has three children with Beyonce. Their names are Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.
- He fell into drug dealing and peddling in his teenage years, making him drop out of school.
Top quote
We change people through conversation, not through censorship. - Jay-Z
2. Rihanna - $1.7 billion
- Date of birth: 20th February 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Country: Barbados
- Rihanna's net worth: $1.7 billion
Rihanna is a talented singer, actress, songwriter, and entrepreneur. She is one of the most successful music artists. Besides singing, she is the founder of Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics business that is highly profitable.
Rihanna's net worth in 2022
The artist is worth $1.7 billion in 2022. She earns approximately $70 million annually.
Fun facts
- She welcomed her first child, a son, on 13th May 2022. His dad is A$AP Rocky.
- She owns 30% of Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand.
- She owns 50% of Fenty Beauty.
- She is the wealthiest female musician in the world.
Top quote
You may never be good enough for everybody, but you will always be the best for somebody. - Rihanna
1. Kanye West - $6.6 billion
- Date of birth: 8th June 1977
- Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
- Country: USA
- Net worth: $6.6 billion
Who is the richest musician in the world in 2022? Kanye West, an American citizen of African-American descent, is the wealthiest artist. He is a talented rapper, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, actor, and film producer.
Kanye West's net worth
The rapper is worth $6.6 billion in 2022.
Fun facts
- The collaboration between Yeezy and Adidas has earned him a sizable fortune.
- He earns at least $100 million annually from multiple ventures.
- He is the richest black person in American history.
- He is the sole owner of Yeezy.
Top quote
I refuse to accept other people's ideas of happiness for me. As if there's a "one size fits all" standard for happiness. - Kanye West
Recap of the richest musicians in the world
- Kanye West - $6.6 billion
- Rihanna - $1.7 billion
- Jay-Z - $1.3 billion
- P Diddy - $900 million
- Madonna - $850 million
- Celine Dion - $800 million
- Dolly Parton - $650 million
- Julio Iglesias - $600 million
- Beyoncé Knowles - $500 million
- Dr. Dre - $500 million
- Gloria Estefan - $500 million
- Victoria Beckham - $450 million
- Barbra Streisand - $400 million
- Garth Brooks - $400 million
- Taylor Swift - $400 million
- Shania Twain - $400 million
- Jennifer Lopez - $400 million
- Johnny Mathis - $400 million
- Trisha Yearwood - $400 million
- Toby Keith - $365 million
- Cher - $360 million
- Russell Simmons - $340 million
- Katy Perry - $330 million
- Lady Gaga - $320 million
- Mariah Carey - $320 million
- George Strait - $300 million
- Plácido Domingo - $300 million
- Shakira - $300 million
- Tom Jones - $300 million
- Justin Bieber - $285 million
Who is the richest musician in the world?
The richest musician in the world in 2022 is Kanye West with a net worth of $6.6 billion.
Who are the richest musicians in the world?
The wealthiest musicians include Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rihanna, P Diddy, Beyonce, Madonna, Celine Dion, and Dolly Parton, among others.
Are there any musician billionaires?
Yes, three musicians have achieved the billionaire status. These are Kanye West, Rihanna, and Jay-Z.
Who is the richest female musician in the world?
The wealthiest female artist in the world is Rihanna, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.
The richest musicians in the world are household names in the global music scene. Besides music, they have invested in other businesses, and their lives inspire young artists to work hard because they, too, can make it.
