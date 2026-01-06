Meet the Kalogeras Sisters' parents, who raised a family of stars

The Kalogeras Sisters' parents, John and Patrisha Kalogeras, have become increasingly well-known as their daughters continue to achieve fame as social media influencers. They frequently appear in their daughters’ content and have played vital roles in their success.

John and Patrisha Kalogeras (L) pictured standing. Sunday, Demitra, and Eliana pictured together (R). Photo: @patrisha.kalogeras on Facebook, @sundaykalogeras on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

John and Patrisha Kalavritinos Kalogeras reside in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and are of Greek descent.

and are of John Kalogeras is a businessman and CEO of Emko Developments , with prior experience in auto sales and management roles in Canada.

is a businessman and CEO of , with prior experience in auto sales and management roles in Canada. Patrisha Kalogeras Kalavritinos is a fashion designer and momager who participates in her daughters’ content and has a personal Instagram presence since 2015.

Profile summary

Full name John Kalogeras Patrisha Kalavritinos Kalogeras (Pat) Nickname Papa Kalogeras Mama Kalogeras Gender Male Female Nationality Greek-Canadian Greek-Canadian Residence Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Ethnicity White White Religion Greek Orthodox Greek Orthodox Hair colour Black Blonde Father - Peter Theodore Mother - Dimitra Kalavritinos Siblings - 2 Marital status Married Married Spouse Patrisha Kalogeras John Kalogeras Children 3 3 Profession Businessman Businesswoman

Meet the Kalogeras Sisters' parents–John and Patrisha Kalogeras

The Kalogeras Sisters, Sunday Kailea, Demitra Mia, and Eliana Markella were born between May 2003 and August 2007 to John and Patrisha Kalogeras. While their daughters have established a strong online presence as social media influencers, their parents maintain low online profiles and occasionally appear in their YouTube videos.

John Kalogeras

Sunday, Demitra, and Eliana Kalogeras pictured with their father, John Kalogeras, during one of their YouTube vlogs. Photo: @sundaykalogeras

John Kalogeras is the owner and CEO of Emko Developments in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Previously, he worked at Go Auto as the Vice President of Used Car Operations from 2015 to 2017 and as the General Manager for five years before 2015.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has independent entrepreneurial experience with a business in Edmonton from 2014 to 2017. Between 2019 and 2020, John and Patrisha received reviews working as the general manager and sales manager at Kamloops Ram Dodge Jeep in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.

Although in-depth details of the Kalogeras Sisters' parents' occupations at the time of this writing remain unknown. A 2018 CBC publication revealed that John Kalogeras is a developer who bought the Grande Cache Mall in November 2015 in Grande Cache, Alta. He also owns five residential properties in the coal mining town.

In an interview with a fan, he expressed his admiration for his daughters, saying,

My girls are genuinely real people. What you see is what you get. Real. There are no two faces, and it's beautiful.

Patrisha Kalogeras Kalavritinos

Patrisha Kalogeras and her daughter Demitra pictured during her graduation. Photo: @demitrakalogeras

Patrisha Kalogeras is a Greek-Canadian entrepreneur born to Peter Theodore and Dimitra Kalavritinos. She has two siblings, Theodore and Vicky Kalavritinos, and is best known as the mother of the Kalogeras Sisters: Sunday, Demitra, and Eliana.

Like her husband, Patrisha (also written as Patricia) worked at Go Auto, serving as a director. However, Patrisha has often worked alongside her husband at Go Auto and Kamloops Ram Dodge Jeep. She is also frequently seen in family vlogs and comedy sketches on the siblings' TikTok and YouTube channels.

FAQs

Who are the Kalogeras Sisters? The Kalogeras Sisters: Sunday Kailea, Demitra Mia, and Eliana Markella, are a Canadian trio of YouTubers. Why are the Kalogeras Sisters famous? The Canadian comedians and social media influencers have risen to prominence with their lifestyle content, fashion, and cooking vlogs. What is the Kalogeras Sisters' profession? Sunday, Demitra, and Eliana Kalogeras are social media influencers, primarily as YouTubers and TikTok creators. Where are the Kalogeras Sisters from? The siblings hail from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. What nationality is the Kalogeras family? They are Greek-Canadian nationals. Is John Kalogeras Greek? He is of Greek descent. What does John Kalogeras do for a living? He is the owner and CEO of Emko Developments. What does Patrisha Kalogeras do for a living? She has experience in sales and business management, working at Go Auto and Kamloops Ram Dodge Jeep.

The Kalogeras Sisters' parents, John and Patrisha Kalavritinos Kalogeras, balance parenting with their professional lives while keeping a low profile on social media. Despite this, the Greek Canadian businesspeople are known for making occasional appearances on their daughters' vlogs, even getting the nicknames Papa and Mama Kalogeras.

