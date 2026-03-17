Is Brad Mondo married? Inside his relationship with Sophia La Corte

Is Brad Mondo married? The hairstylist is not married, but his close friendship with influencer Sophia La Corte has sparked curiosity among fans. Known for their frequent collaborations and playful chemistry, the duo’s social media posts keep fans guessing about their relationship.

Sophia La Corte and Brad Mondo attend the Retrofête fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Photo: Gotham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

As of March 2026, Brad Mondo is unmarried and has not publicly confirmed having a spouse.

Rumours that Brad Mondo and Sophia La Corte are dating began circulating in early 2024 .

. Brad Mondo and Sophia La Corte co-host the podcast Out of Touch, where their candid conversations and playful humour often spark curiosity about their relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Brad Gesimondo Sophia La Corte Gender Male Female Date of birth 28 October 1994 1 January 2001 Age 31 years old (as of March 2026) 25 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Capricorn Place of birth Franklin, Massachusetts, United States New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States New York City, New York, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'11" 5'6" Height in centimetres 180 163 Weight in pounds 150 115 Weight in kilograms 68 52 Hair colour Blonde Red Eye colour Blue Blue Siblings 2 - Relationship status Dating (rumoured) Dating (rumoured) Partner Sophia La Corte Brad Mondo Profession Hairstylist, entrepreneur, social media personality TikTok Star, content creator, YouTuber Instagram @bradmondonyc - TikTok @bradmondonyc @sophialacorte Facebook @bradmondo -

Is Brad Mondo married?

As of early 2026, the American hairstylist Brad Mondo is unmarried, and no public record indicates he has a spouse. However, his frequent appearances with TikTok star Sophia La Corte have sparked speculation about his relationship status, particularly through their joint podcast, Out of Touch.

Episodes such as This Is Our Love Story highlight their friendship and playful dynamic. Some viewers also note that the podcast’s bio describes them simply as “two friends,” leaving the nature of their relationship open to interpretation.

Brad Mondo & Sophia La Corte's relationship timeline

The relationship between Brad Mondo and Sophia La Corte has captivated fans with its mix of professional collaboration and romantic intrigue. Here is a closer look at their relationship timeline.

Brad Mondo attends the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards (L) and Sophia relaxes while enjoying a drink (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, @sophialacorteee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Late 2023: Brad and Sophia meet for the first time

The pair first met when Sophia La Corte attended a brand party for Brad Mondo’s hair care line, XMONDO Colour, as a guest of fellow influencer Olivia Ponton. In Episode 7 of their podcast Out of Touch, titled This Is Our Love Story, Brad recalled his first impression of Sophia. He described her as incredibly attractive when he first saw her photo.

January 2024: They launch the Out Of Touch podcast

On 25 January 2024, the duo debuted their joint podcast, Out of Touch. While the show’s description emphasises their chemistry as friends, the teaser trailer teased the public’s curiosity, stating

These two influencers... have been involved with so much drama lately and everyone is calling them out of touch! What do you think? Are they?

February 2024: Brad Mondo and Sophia La Corte attend the Retrofête fashion show

On 12 February 2024, Brad Mondo and Sophia La Corte attended the Retrofête Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at the Plaza Hotel. Their appearance placed them among notable influencers, highlighting their growing presence in fashion and social media.

February 2024: Brad calls Sophia his "girlfriend"

Sophia La Corte poses with chopsticks while enjoying a meal (L), and Brad Mondo attends the premiere of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 17 February 2024, Brad sparked widespread dating rumours when he uploaded a video to his main channel that quickly went viral. The video, titled Doing My Girlfriend's Hair, shows Brad giving TikTok star Sophia La Corte a blowout while sharing playful stories about their lives.

Throughout the tutorial, he consistently refers to her as his girlfriend. Fans quickly debated whether the video reflected a real relationship or was simply a promotion for his XMONDO Super Gloss products.

March 2024: Brad and Sophia share their "love story"

Brad and Sophia dedicated a podcast episode, This Is Our Love Story, to their relationship. The episode explores how they transitioned from acquaintances to close partners. It also highlights the qualities they appreciate in each other. In the introduction, they outline the episode’s focus on their journey together.

Today's episode is all about us and our relationship—the day we met, what we like about each other, and everything in between.

March 2024: The duo shares their Paris adventure

Sophia La Corte posing with her dog, smiling (L), and Brad Mondo attend Beautycon Festival New York (R). Photo: Zack DeZon, @sophia.lacorte.12 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 21 March 2024, Brad and Sophia recap their Paris trip in Episode 9 of the Out of Touch podcast. They highlight moments from their whirlwind visit, including attending Paris Fashion Week and Sophia tasting her first croissant. The duo also shared a surprise encounter with the Beckhams.

April 2024: The pair addresses dating speculation

On 18 April 2024, in Episode 13 of their podcast, Brad and Sophia played into public curiosity about his sexuality and the speculation that their relationship was a PR stunt. Using humour, they addressed these controversial claims, with Sophia joking about their compatibility despite the online chatter.

June 2024: Sophia announces a new boyfriend

Following rumours in late May 2024 that Sophia was seeing other men in New York City, Brad and Sophia addressed the speculation in Episode 20 of their podcast. The episode leaned into the “PR stunt” and “situationship” labels, keeping fans guessing about her dating life.

January 2025: Brad and Sophia celebrate one year together and Sophia’s birthday

Sophia taking a selfie (L), and Brad Mondo photographed arriving at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards (R). Photo: @sophia.lacorte.12 on Facebook, P. Lehman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

By January 2025, Brad Mondo and Sophia La Corte had been together for over a year. Their relationship showed strong signs of closeness and longevity. That month, Brad shared a rare, heartfelt birthday tribute to the social media influencer Sophia on TikTok.

March 2026: The relationship continues into a second year

The two remain a consistent pair in New York and Los Angeles. Despite persistent skepticism from some viewers who still label the relationship a "PR stunt," friends and family have reportedly confirmed their status. In a recent social media interaction, Brad tells fans:

We have been together since 2024... if it was just a gag, we wouldn't be 'dating' this long.

FAQs

Who is Brad Mondo? He is an American entrepreneur, hairstylist, and social media personality. How old is Brad Mondo? The hairstylist is 31 years old as of March 2026. He was born on 28 October 1994. Is Brad Mondo married to Sophia? Brad is not married to Sophia La Corte. Who is Brad Mondo's girlfriend? The entrepreneur is rumoured to be dating Sophia La Corte. Are Brad Mondo and Sophia still together? As of 2026, Brad and Sophia are still publicly together, with no confirmed breakup. Who is Brad Mondo's daughter? Brad Mondo is not known to have any children. How did Brad Mondo and Sophia meet? They met when Sophia attended a launch party for his hair care brand, XMONDO.

Brad Mondo is not married; he is rumoured to be dating Sophia La Corte. They began appearing together in videos and their podcast in early 2024, sparking speculation about their relationship. Brad and Sophia continue to collaborate and share glimpses of their bond on social media.

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