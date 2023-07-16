Who is Selena Gomez dating? The star’s relationships explored

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress and producer who first rose to fame as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. She has also appeared in films and TV series such as Only Murders in the Building, Getaway and Spring Breakers. As a famous entertainer, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Who is Selena Gomez dating, and who has she dated in the past?

Selena Gomez at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch held at Studio 13 at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Other than acting, Selena is also a singer and has released several singles. Her hit tracks include Lose You to Love Me, My Mind & Me and Same Old Love. Her fans are curious about her relationships. Is Selena Gomez dating anyone? Have a look at her love life.

Who is Selena Gomez dating?

Is Selena Gomez single? She is seemingly not dating at the moment. However, the actress was recently rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik. The speculation of the two dating started in March 2023, after a TikTok video of them went viral on social media. They appeared on a romantic outing in New York City, USA.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an eyewitness said that the two were holding hands and kissing. Also, a source told US Weekly that model Gigi Hadid, Zayn's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, said she has no problem with him dating. Selena and Zayn have never been spotted together since then.

Serena Gomez's relationship history

Based on her music, acting, social events and social media, there have been rumours and speculation about who Selena Gomez's BF could be. Here are the highlights of her relationship history.

Nick Jonas (2008)

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Selena and Nick are believed to have dated when they were still Disney stars. Selena was also featured in the Jonas Brothers' Burnin' Up and Send It On music videos. While speaking to Capital FM in 2015, the actress described their relationship at the time as puppy love.

Nick Jonas is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He is currently married to Priyanka Chopra, and they share a daughter named Malti Marie.

Taylor Lautner (2009)

Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner speak on stage at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The American actress had a short-lived romantic relationship with Taylor Lautner in 2009. Taylor is an actor popularly known for appearing in The Twilight Saga. They first met in Vancouver when Serena was shooting Ramona and Taylor was shooting New Moon.

In 2009, Selena revealed during an interview with Seventeen that she met Lautner through his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. Kristen was living in Selena's hotel, so when Lautner visited Kristen, they happened to meet each other. She also added:

I went to Vancouver thinking I was going to focus on my work, but instead, I got to meet him, and it ended up being the best thing ever.

Justin Bieber (2010–2018)

Actress Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2011 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The actress' most high-profile relationship was with the Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber. The two had an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018. Justin and Selena first met in 2009 when they were both teenagers.

They initially kept their relationship away from the public eye. The two were first spotted in February 2011 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Justin and Selena first broke up in November 2012, and in April 2013, they reunited again. However, they broke up again after being romantically linked for over a year.

A month later, after splitting, Justin began dating his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin. They also parted ways in 2016. Selena and Justin reignited their love in late 2017 but eventually broke up in 2018. Justin reunited with Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and the two tied the knot in September 2018.

In her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Selena talked about the heartbreak while speaking about her hit song Lose You to Love Me. The song covers the feelings she experienced when they finally split. She said;

I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.

Zedd (2015)

Zedd at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

The Getaway actress was in a short-term romantic relationship with Anton Zaslavski, famous as Zedd. Zedd is a Russian-Germian DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter. In 2015, Zedd released a song, I Want You To Know featuring Selena.

The two started dating after the song's release. The actress confirmed to have dated him during an interview with the New Zealand radio talk show The Edge Afternoons. She stated:

I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice. August 2015-Now It's OVER!

Niall Horan (2015)

Niall Horan poses as he visits Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Niall James Horan is another singer romantically linked to Gomez. The dating rumours about them emerged when they were spotted in December 2015 kissing, hugging and dancing close to one another at Jenna Dewan-Tatum's 35th birthday party.

The two also fuelled the speculations when they stepped out for a date night at Santa Monica Pier near Los Angeles, USA. In 2019, the duo were again alleged to be romantically linked after Niall was pictured with his arm around Selena's shoulders during the group dinner.

Selena was also spotted leaving his house, where Niall explained he had a group barbecue with his friends. While speaking on KIIS FM in 2020, Niall shut down the dating speculations citing that he and Selena are just good friends with the same group of mates.

Charlie Puth (2016)

Charlie Puth attends iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022, presented by Capital One at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Charles Otto Puth Jr, known as Charlie Puth, is an American singer and songwriter who is also among Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriends. The rumours about their romance came up after they collaborated on the famous song, We Don't Talk Anymore, which was released in May 2016.

Selena denied the allegations by tweeting that Charlie was just her friend. However, in 2018, Charlie revealed in an interview with Billboard that they had a short-lived relationship. He stated:

Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I'm trying to put this the best way possible. It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in—what I was getting myself into.

The Weeknd (2017)

Singers Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, is a Canadian singer, songwriter and producer. Selena and The Weeknd are said to have dated for ten months. They were reported to have met at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where the two were performing.

At the time, The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid while Selena had rekindled her relationship with Justin. The two made their romance public in January 2017 when Selena shared a now-deleted clip of them during their Italy trip.

The Weeknd also shared some photos of the same. On 1 May 2017, the duo walked on a red carpet as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. By October 2017, the relationship had faded out.

Drew Taggart (2023)

Drew Taggart speaks onstage at A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

The Only Murders in the Building star was also allegedly linked to a member of the band The Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart, in 2023. It was after they were spotted several times having dates together. A source told the US Weekly that the two aren't trying to hide their romantic relationship.

It was also revealed that Gomez hardly kept her hands off him. However, she denied it by posting in an Instagram story with the caption I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH, and a #iamsingle at the bottom.

FAQs

Who is Selena Gomez? She is an American actress and singer. How old is Selena Gomez? The entertainer is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 July 1992. Where is Selena Gomez from? She was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, USA. Who is Selena Gomez's husband? The famous actress has been in several relationships, but she has never been married. Who has Selena Gomez dated? The American singer has been romantically linked to several men celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Zedd, Niall Horan, The Weeknd and Charlie Puth. Does Selena Gomez have a boyfriend? No, she is currently not in a relationship. How long did Selena and Justin date? The two had an on-and-off relationship lasting eight years, from 2010 to 2018.

Who is Selena Gomez dating? Since gaining fame, the actress has been romantically linked to multiple high-profile personalities. She is seemingly not in a relationship now, but she was recently speculated to be dating Zayn Malik.

Source: Legit.ng