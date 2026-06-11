A Nigerian lady shared a post on social media advising netizens to learn a skill before relocating abroad

In a now-viral video, she disclosed how she tried learning a skill abroad but was taken aback by the huge amount she was asked to pay

Social media users who watched her video on TikTok shared similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian lady used social media to warn others about relocating abroad without practical skills.

She posted a video that went viral and drew attention from many viewers on the TikTok app.

Lady regrets not learning a skill in Nigeria before relocation abroad. Photo credit: @freshstartabroad/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Abroad-based lady emphasises importance of skills

In the clip posted via her official account, she advised people to acquire a skill before leaving the country.

She explained that skills dismissed back home often became costly necessities abroad.

Her message focused on smart preparation and foresight before making the move overseas.

The post captured the attention of many viewers who faced similar challenges after relocation.

Identified as @freshstartabroad on TikTok, she spoke about her own experience after she attempted to learn a skill abroad.

She expressed regret for neglecting skill acquisition while she lived in Nigeria.

She narrated how the work she avoided at home later demanded her attention in a foreign country.

The lady noted that the cost of learning that trade abroad surprised her greatly.

She also mentioned her interest in barbing and the amount she was asked to pay for training there.

The figures she quoted (600 euros) shocked her and led to the advice she later gave to netizens.

Lady shares struggles acquiring skills abroad due to heavy cost Photo credit: @freshstartabroad/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"I regret not learning a skill before coming abroad. That work that you refused to learn in Nigeria, you will come abroad to learn it will very big money. I wanted to learn barbing here and they asked me to bring 600 euros."

Reactions as abroad-based lady shares experience

Viewers who watched the video on TikTok responded in the comments section with their own stories.

They recalled situations where they lacked practical skills and had to pay heavily to learn them later.

@Makyfinest said:

"I learnt barbing nd braiding with hope of traveling to Canada buh my visa was denied."

@Makeupandgeleartistinauchi said:

"Me wey don learn makeup ,baking, wig styling, sewing. GOD help me mk I fit travel out soon amen."

@Glam_by_Orobosa commented:

"I’m a makeup artist and hair stylist in uk patronize me biko I get hand work but no clients yet."

@aycutz05 said:

"Hello, please I want to ask for your advice. I’m a professional barber and I’m interested in moving abroad to work and build my career. Which type of visa do you think would be best for someone like me? I would really appreciate your guidance. Thank you."

@NUWA'S BEAUTY added:

"For barbing wey dey beg me make i learn for niger for free. Omo I nor regret learning work while I was still in Nigeria, na work dey find me na me dey run say make I nor go break down real fact to who ever it may concern please ensure you learn a skill before making that move."

@kenny added:

"All of Una wey Dey say revamping and installing. White people Dey where wig ??"

See the post below:

Lady mentions skill needed in Italy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in Italy went public to state a skill she thinks will be valuable to women abroad According to her, learning such a skill will not only help women earn, but will also save them money.

Source: Legit.ng