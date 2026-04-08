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David Spade's girlfriend history, from Heather Locklear to Naya Rivera
Celebrity biographies

David Spade's girlfriend history, from Heather Locklear to Naya Rivera

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
11 min read

David Spade’s girlfriend history includes several well-known Hollywood names, including Kristy Swanson, Lara Flynn Boyle, Julie Bowen, Heather Locklear, and Naya Rivera. Despite his many relationships, he has never married, but he shares a daughter with former partner Jillian Grace. The actor is reportedly single as of 2026.

David Spade on Live with Kelly and Mark.
David Spade on Live with Kelly and Mark. Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • David Spade has been romantically linked to numerous celebrities over the years, including Kristy Swanson, Lara Flynn Boyle and Jillian Grace.
  • His most publicised relationships include Heather Locklear, Julie Bowen, Nicollette Sheridan, and Naya Rivera.
  • The comedian has also been linked to Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Sara Foster.
  • His relationship with Jillian Grace led to the birth of his only child, daughter Harper, in 2008.
  • As of 2026, the comedian is reportedly single.

Profile summary

Full name

David Wayne Spade

Gender

Male

Date of birth

22 July 1964

Age

61 years old (as of April 2026)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Birmingham, Michigan, United States

Current residence

Beverly Hills, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in inches

5'7''

Height in centimetres

170

Weight in pounds

154

Weight in kilograms

70

Hair colour

Blonde

Eye colour

Blue

Father

Wayne M. “Sam” Spade

Mother

Judith J. Meek

Siblings

Andy Spade, Bryan Spade

Relationship status

Single

Children

Harper Spade

Education

Arizona State University

Profession

Comedian, actor, writer, podcaster

Net worth

$40 million

Social media

Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

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A closer look at David Spade’s girlfriend history

Dubbed the "bachelor-era George Clooney of the comedy world" by E!, David Spade, has had a long list of high-profile relationships with actresses, models, and TV personalities. The actor has never been married and currently believed to be single. Speaking to Los Angeles Times in 2008, the comedian shared his thoughts on why he hasn't walked down the aisle, saying:

I’m not really a big marriage guy, and so I see it collapse around me so much that I take it more seriously than some people. People forget it’s supposed to be for life.

Below is a list of women the comedian has been romantically linked to:

Kristy Swanson (1996–1997)

David Spade and Kristy Swanson in Hollywood, California, United States.
David Spade and Kristy Swanson at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kristy Swanson
  • Date of birth: 19 December 1969
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Laguna Beach, California, United States
  • Profession: Actress

David Spade and Kristy Swanson dated between 1996 and 1997. Their relationship began around the time they co-starred in the 1997 dark comedy 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag, where Swanson played the lead female role, Laurie, and Spade had a supporting role as Ernie.

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The relationship was relatively short-lived, lasting about nine months before they eventually split.

Lara Flynn Boyle (1998–1999)

David Spade and Lara Flynn Boyle in Los Angeles, California.
David Spade and Lara Flynn Boyle on 23 September 2000 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lara Flynn Boyle
  • Date of birth: 24 March 1970
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Davenport, Iowa, United States
  • Profession: Actress

David Spade and Lara Flynn Boyle, best known for Twin Peaks and The Practice, dated in the late 1990s, but their relationship became infamous because it turned into a Hollywood love triangle involving Jack Nicholson. Boyle was spotted with Nicholson after a car accident, which revealed that she had shifted her attention away from Spade.

This unexpected love triangle made headlines and ultimately ended Spade and Boyle’s romance. During a 2015 interview with People, Spade joked about the situation, acknowledging that Nicholson stole his girlfriend. He claimed Nicholson approached Boyle when she was still with the comedian, stating:

Nicholson asked Lara Flynn Boyle out in front of me, while we were all smoking a doob somewhere,

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He added:

She got mad because I didn’t stick up for her. I said, ‘I’ve been in this town long enough to know when I’m outranked. You’re either gonna go out with him, or you’re not.’ She goes, ‘No way. He’s worse than Trump!’

Krista Allen (2001–2002)

Krista Allen and David Spade at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California.
Krista Allen and David Spade at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California on 28 January 2001. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Krista Allen
  • Date of birth: 5 April 1971
  • Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Ventura, California, United States
  • Profession: Actress, model

David Spade and Krista Allen were romantically linked in the early 2000s. The two reportedly met in 2001 or 2002 and were frequently seen together at Hollywood events, such as the T-Mobile Sidekick II launch and Super Bowl parties. While they were linked romantically during this period, Allen later described their bond as becoming close friends over the following decade.

Their relationship later took a negative turn in 2015 when Allen sued Spade for over $1 million. She claimed that Spade took her idea for a prank-style reality show called Frauditions, which they had agreed to work on as equal partners. According to Allen, he later used the idea to create his own show, Fameless, which aired on TruTV.

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Julie Bowen (2002–2003)

Julie Bowen and David Spade in New York City, New York, United States.
Julie Bowen and David Spade at Alice Tully Hall - Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer
  • Date of birth: 3 March 1970
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
  • Profession: Actress

David Spade and Julie Bowen were briefly romantically linked in the early 2000s, around 2002 to 2003, when Bowen was gaining recognition from shows like Ed and Boston Legal. Their relationship was short-lived and ended amicably.

According to Nicki Swift, Bowen was looking for something more serious, while Spade was known for keeping things casual. Bowen later married real estate investor Scott Phillips in 2004 and had three children before divorcing in 2018. David and Julie have, however, maintained a close friendship for over two decades.

Brittany Daniel (2001–2004)

Brittany Daniel and David Spade in Los Angeles, California.
Brittany Daniel and David Spade at Sony Studios on 24 June 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Brittany Ann Daniel
  • Date of birth: 17 March 1976
  • Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Gainesville, Florida, United States
  • Profession: Actress

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David Spade and Brittany Daniel were romantically linked in the early 2000s after working together on the comedy film Joe Dirt (2001), where Daniel played Brandy, Spade’s love interest.

Although they never confirmed any romantic connection, the actress admitted in a 2015 interview with TooFab that they are very close, following the sequel’s release. She said:

He’s one of my closest friends, and I’ll be friends with him forever. I care deeply for him

Sara Foster (2004)

Sara Foster in Beverly Hills, California.
Sara Foster at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on 11 January 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sara Foster
  • Date of birth: 5 February 1981
  • Age: 45 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Profession: Actress, producer, socialite

David Spade and Sara Foster were reportedly linked in 2004, although neither publicly confirmed the relationship. Their romance was short-lived, which happened before Foster rose to wider fame on 90210 and before her long-term relationship with tennis player Tommy Haas, which began in 2006.

In later years, Spade and Foster have maintained a friendly and professional connection. Foster, along with her sister Erin Foster, appeared on Spade’s late-night show Lights Out with David Spade. They have also interacted publicly in interviews and media clips.

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Heather Locklear (2006)

David Spade and Heather Locklear in Los Angeles, California.
David Spade and Heather Locklear on 20 July 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Heather Deen Locklear
  • Date of birth: 25 September 1961
  • Age: 64 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Profession: Actress

David Spade and Heather Deen Locklear, known for her role as Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, first met in 1994 when Locklear hosted Saturday Night Live while Spade was a cast member. They reconnected years later and began dating in early 2006, shortly after Locklear’s split from Richie Sambora.

The pair split in May 2006 after dating for approximately five months. After the breakup, they remained close friends and kept a supportive relationship over the years. Locklear even guest-starred on Spade’s sitcom Rules of Engagement in 2007, where they played love interests.

The famous actress has openly spoken fondly of Spade, calling him one of her favourite people. Per People, she said:

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He is one of my favourite people. I love him so much. His birthday was the same as my dad,

Jillian Grace (2007)

David Spade and Jillian Grace with their daughter Harper.
David Spade and Jillian Grace with their daughter Harper at Disneyland on 1 September 2011 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jillian Grace
  • Date of birth: 20 December 1985
  • Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Arkansas, United States
  • Profession: Model

David Spade and Jillian Grace, best known as a Playboy Playmate and host of The Playmate Hour on Playboy Radio, dated briefly in 2007 after reportedly meeting at a salon where Spade was getting a facial. During this time, Grace became pregnant, and in August 2008, she gave birth to their daughter, Harper, according to People.

Despite never being a long-term couple, Spade and Grace have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship over the years. They have been photographed together on multiple occasions, such as celebrating Harper's third birthday at Disneyland and hanging out at The Grove in Los Angeles.

In his audiobook, A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World, Spade opened up about how becoming a father to Harper completely shifted his perspective on his own childhood and his relationship with his estranged father:

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I have a daughter now, and she came out of a situation with a girl I was dating, and it was not planned. And I get angry, because my brothers and I were planned. Now, I’m so happy that I have a daughter, and she’s the best thing in my life, but I couldn’t picture my daughter being sick and calling me and me not answering.

He added:

Or just calling her without any way for her to call me. That would be too much, it would be too rough. So when I had her, I got this new tidal wave of resentment towards my dad because of his irresponsible behaviour and manipulative mean streak. So I stopped talking to him.

Nicky Whelan (2007–2008)

David Spade and Nicky Whelan in West Hollywood, California.
David Spade and Nicky Whelan at Elton John's birthday party on 27 March 2009 at Hamburger Hamlet in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nicky Whelan
  • Date of birth: 10 May 1981
  • Age: 44 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Victoria, Australia
  • Profession: Actress, model

David Spade and Nicky Whelan, an Australian actress and former Neighbours star, dated for several months between 2007 and early 2008. Unlike many of Spade’s private relationships, their romance was very public.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, they were frequently seen in public, including at Hollywood events, red carpet appearances, and parties. Despite breaking up in early 2008, the two attended Elton John's birthday party on 27 March 2009 at Hamburger Hamlet in West Hollywood, California and co-starred in the 2010 comedy Hollywood and Wine.

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Nicollette Sheridan (2008–2009)

David Spade and Nicollette in Beverly Hills, California.
David Spade and Nicollette Sheridan at the Luau grand opening at Luau on 22 October 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Shearer
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nicollette Sheridan
  • Date of birth: 21 November 1963
  • Age: 62 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Worthing, United Kingdom
  • Profession: Actress

David Spade and Nicollette Sheridan were linked in late 2008 after her split from Michael Bolton. They were spotted together at Sheridan’s 45th birthday party and previously at the same restaurant’s opening, sparking dating rumours. Despite the highly publicised PDA, both parties and their representatives consistently denied they were in a serious relationship.

Spade’s publicist told ABC News that they were “just friends,” and Sheridan later confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were not dating, stating, "We’re friends. We’re not dating".

Naya Rivera (2017)

Naya Rivera in Beverly Hills, California.
Naya Rivera at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on 19 September 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Naya Marie Rivera
  • Date of birth: 12 January 1987
  • Date of death: 8 July 2020
  • Age at death: 33
  • Place of birth: Valencia, Santa Clarita, California, United States
  • Profession: Actress, singer, model

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David Spade and Naya Rivera sparked dating rumours in March 2017 when they were photographed getting cosy at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki, Hawaii. The two met after starring in the Crackle movie Mad Families and had reportedly been seeing each other casually for a few weeks before the Hawaii trip, per E! News.

Following the viral photos, Rivera addressed the rumours humorously on Instagram, jokingly denying the relationship with Spade. Despite the playful dismissal, the pair continued to fuel rumours by being spotted on dinner dates at Los Angeles hotspots like Catch LA and Nobu in Malibu through April and May 2017.

By August 2017, reports confirmed that the two had quietly split, and Spade was dating another woman. Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning on 8 July 2020, at the age of 33, while on a boating trip with her son, Josey, at Lake Piru in Southern California.

In addition, David Spade has been romantically linked to numerous other women in Hollywood. He reportedly dated Jennifer Rubin (1993), Bobbie Phillips (1996), Erin Áine (1996), Kelli McCarty (1996), Stacey Hayes (2000–2001), Caprice Bourret (2002), Jillian Barberie (2004), Jasmine Waltz (2011), and Charlotte McKinney (2016).

He has also had encounters with Pamela Anderson, Teri Hatcher, and Carmen Electra.

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FAQs

  1. Who is David Spade? David Spade is an American actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and television personality who gained fame in the 1990s as a Saturday Night Live cast member and writer.
  2. How old is David Spade? David Spade is 61 years old as of 2026. He was born on 22 July 1964 in Birmingham, Michigan.
  3. Who has David Spade dated? David Spade has dated numerous high-profile stars, including Heather Locklear, Lara Flynn Boyle, Julie Bowen and Naya Rivera.
  4. How long did David Spade and Heather Locklear date? David Spade and Heather Locklear dated for approximately six months in 2006.
  5. Who did David Spade have a baby with? The Hollywood actor has a daughter, Harper Grace Spade, with his ex-girlfriend Jillian Grace.
  6. Did Julie Bowen ever date David Spade? Julie Bowen dated David Spade for approximately one year in 2002.
  7. Did David Spade ever date Brittany Daniel? David Spade and Brittany Daniel were rumoured to have dated around 2001 after playing love interests in the film Joe Dirt.

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David Spade has been linked to several high-profile actresses and models over the decades, including Julie Bowen, Heather Locklear, and Lara Flynn Boyle. Although he has never married, he shares a daughter with his former partner, Jillian Grace.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship. The couple’s relationship began in the early 2000s, blossoming from a private romance into one of the most influential partnerships in music and business.

They married in 2008 and have three children together: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. Over the years, they have collaborated on iconic songs like Crazy in Love and Drunk in Love, and even released a joint album, Everything Is Love.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

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