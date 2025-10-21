How Coco Bliss turned social media fame into a full-blown career

Coco Bliss is an American social media influencer, musician, and entrepreneur who gained fame through her engaging TikTok videos. Her charm, creativity, and bold personality quickly attracted millions of followers across platforms. Over the years, she has transformed her online fame into a successful music and modelling career.

Key takeaways

Coco Bliss, whose real name is Cholee Land , was born on 30 July 2001, in Miami, Florida, United States.

, was born on 30 July 2001, in Miami, Florida, United States. She gained fame through TikTok, where she has amassed over 3 million followers as of 2025.

The social media personality has been linked romantically to rapper iLoveMemphis (Richard Maurice Colbert) and reportedly welcomed a baby girl in January 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Cholee Land Nickname Coco Bliss Gender Female Date of birth 30 July 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Singer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, model

Coco Bliss’ biography

Coco Bliss, whose real name is Cholee Land, was born in Miami, Florida, where she spent most of her childhood. Although she is a famous personality, little is known about her family background. She reportedly has a younger brother.

The social media influencer is an American national of Italian descent. Currently, she resides in her hometown of Miami, Florida.

How old is Coco Bliss?

The No Warnin singer is 24 years old as of 2025. Her date of birth is 30 July 2001, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Coco Bliss known for?

Coco Bliss is best known as a TikTok creator, musician, and entrepreneur whose bold personality and creative flair have earned her millions of fans online. She began her rise to fame in the late 2010s by sharing lip-sync, dance, and lifestyle videos on TikTok. One of her viral clips, set to the song WAP, skyrocketed her popularity after amassing over 30 million views on the platform.

Her confident attitude, expressive style, and consistent posting quickly distinguished her from other creators. Over time, Coco became a recognisable face not only on TikTok but across multiple platforms, including Instagram, where she runs multiple accounts and has built an audience of hundreds of thousands.

Her pages highlight her vibrant fashion sense, glimpses into her daily life, and updates about her musical projects. According to one of her Instagram bios, Coco is also the CEO of The Miami Buddies. She has skilfully leveraged her social media success to branch into other industries and establish herself as a multifaceted entertainer.

Coco’s passion for music has been another key part of her journey. Drawing from her online fame, she launched a professional music career, blending elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop to create her signature sound. Her top songs include such as MILKSHAKAS, Stupid Fruity Swag, MAN EATAS, and No Warnin.

Is Coco Bliss in a relationship?

The singer has not openly spoken about her current relationship status, and therefore, she is presumably single. She once dated American rapper iHeartMemphis, with whom they collaborated on several TikTok videos. They had an on-again, off-again relationship for four years, occasionally marked with public dramas.

The former couple reportedly broke up in 2023, and during an interview with No Jumper, she talked about the breakup, saying:

It was a lot, to be honest. It was just really toxic. And I don’t think it was good for either of us. I think it’s for the best that we are not together no more. It was just a bunch of drama on TikTok. There was a point, where we were just bashing each other constantly, making posts. And I feel like that really put a big tear in our relationship. That was the breaking point.

She was also romantically linked with internet personality SwagBoyQ. Their relationship intensified when SwagBoyQ shared a YouTube video detailing how they went out on a date in Los Angeles and referred to her as his crush. However, SwagBoyQ, through a YouTube video, denied the rumours, saying they only collaborated professionally.

Does Coco Bliss have a child?

The American singer is a mother. In June 2024, she announced she was pregnant with her first child and later had her baby girl, Lael Nacirema, in January 2025. Coco Bliss’ baby daddy is iHeartMemphis.

How tall is Coco Bliss?

The TikTok personality stands at approximately 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres), and her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are about 32-28-34 inches (81-71-86 centimetres).

FAQs

What is Coco Bliss’ real name? The singer’s real name is Cholee Land. What is Coco Bliss’ age? She was born on 30 July 2001, making her 24 years old as of 2025. Where does Coco Bliss come from? She hails from Miami, Florida, United States. What is Coco Bliss’ ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity with Italian descent. Is Coco Bliss in a relationship? Following her breakup with iHeartMemphis, she has not publicly revealed whether she is dating and is presumably single. How many kids does Coco Bliss have? The American singer has a daughter, Lael Nacirema, reportedly born in January 2025. Who is Coco Bliss' baby daddy? The TikTok personality had her baby with American rapper iHeartMemphis. Is Coco Bliss on Instagram? She has two Instagram accounts: @imcocobliss and @cocoblissaf.

Coco Bliss has evolved from a viral TikTok star to a versatile musician and entrepreneur. Her journey from Miami to global fame showcases determination, creativity, and self-confidence. As she continues to expand her career, Coco remains an influential figure in the world of digital entertainment and music.

