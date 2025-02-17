Catching up with the Knots Landing cast: where are they now?

Knots Landing is an American primetime TV soap opera that aired on the CBS network from 1979 to 1993. It is an interesting film with significant success due to its storyline and talented cast members. But where are the Knots Landing cast members now? Most of the cast members have remained active in television, film, and other professional endeavors.

Knots Landing cast members Alec Baldwin, Michele Lee, and Kelvin Dobson. Photo: Mark Sagliocco, Tara Ziemba, Brian Putnam (modified by author)

Knots Landing is the second-longest-running American TV show in history, after Gunsmoke.

is the second-longest-running American TV show in history, after Knots Landing is a spin-off of Dallas and ran for 14 seasons and 344 episodes .

is a spin-off of and ran for and . David Jacobs created the show.

The show is centred on the personal and professional lives of the residents of Seaview Circle, a cul-de-sac in the suburb of Knots Landing, California.

Where are the Knots Landing cast now?

Most of its cast members have continued enjoying successful careers in the entertainment industry. Here is a list of the main actors in Knots Landing and what they are upto now.

Michele Lee as Karen Fairgate Mackenzie

Michele Lee poses during the opening night of the new play "Birthday Candles" on Broadway. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Full name: Michele Lee

Michele Lee Date of birth: 24 June 1942

24 June 1942 Age: 82 years old (as of February 2025)

82 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, singer, dancer, producer, director

Michele Lee is an American singer, dancer, producer, and director. She portrays Karen Fairgate Mackenzie in the show Knots Landing, a role that earned her the Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Actress in 1988, 1991, and 1992. She was also nominated for a 1982 Emmy Award.

Before her role in the film, she was an already established actress with several acting credits including Night Gallery, Alias Smith and Jones, and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. Michele continued acting and composing songs. Some of her hit tracks are Knowing When to Leave, It's Far, Far Better Thing, and My Funny Valentine.

William Devane as Greg Summer

William Devane during the set to reprise his role as James Heller on the thrilling new event series 24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY premiering in Spring 2014 on FOX. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Full name: William Joseph Devane

William Joseph Devane Date of birth: 5 September 1939

5 September 1939 Age: 85 years old (as of February 2025)

85 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Albany, New York, United States

Albany, New York, United States Profession: Actor

William Devane was a main member of the Knots Landing cast and appeared in 266 episodes of the show. William is still in the film industry and has been featured in several films and TV series. He is known for starring in Bosch: Legacy, Interstellar, 24: Live Another Day, and The Dark Knight Rises.

As for his personal life, he has been married to Eugenie Devane since 1961. He is the father of Joshua Devane.

Ted Shackelford as Gary Ewing

Actor Ted Shackelford attends the Screening of HBO's 'Without Warning' (L). Ted Shackelford attends The Hollywood Show (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Full name: Theodore Tillman Shackelford III

Theodore Tillman Shackelford III Date of birth: 23 June 1946

23 June 1946 Age: 78 years old (as of February 2025)

78 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Profession: Actor

Ted Shackelford was born on 23 June 1946 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. He starred in Knots Landing as Gary Ewing. He made his acting debut in 1975 after appearing in the TV series Another World.

After the primetime soap opera ended, he appeared in other films and TV shows such as The John Larroquette Show, Captured Hearts, and The Young and the Restless. According to his IMDb profile, he has not acted since 2017.

Donna Mills as Abby Cunningham

Donna Mills during here! TV Premieres "Too Cool for Christmas" Benefitting Cable Positive. Photo: Chris Weeks

Full name: Donna Mills

Donna Mills Date of birth: 11 December 1940

11 December 1940 Age: 84 years old (as of February 2025)

84 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress

Donna Mills starred in 236 episodes of Knots Landing as Abby Cunningham. Why did Abby leave Knots Landing? Based on the soap opera's storyline, Abby goes after a political appointment that Greg wants and leaves Knots Landing to be a trade representative in Japan.

Even though she is old, the American actress still thrives in acting. Some of her most recent credits include starring in films and TV series such as Origin, Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, NCIS, and the upcoming Abused and The Soul Trader.

Kevin Dobson as Mack Mackenzie

Kevin Dobson during The Norby Walters 25th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala. Photo: Jennifer Lourie

Full name: Kevin Patrick Dobson

Kevin Patrick Dobson Date of birth: 18 March 1943

18 March 1943 Date of death: 6 September 2020

6 September 2020 Place of birth: Jackson Heights, New York, United States

Jackson Heights, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Actor Kevin Dobson was Mack Mackenzie in Knots Landing. He debuted in acting in 1968 in the TV show, One Life to Live. He had prominent roles in The Doctors and Kojak as Det. Bobby Crocker, before he was featured in Knots Landing.

After starring in Knots Landing, he continued his prolific acting, appearing in about 66 films and TV series until his demise. The actor passed away on 6 September 2020 in a hospital in Stockton, California, USA after struggling with autoimmune deficiency.

Kevin was a husband to Susan Dobson and a father of Mariah, Patrick, and Sean Dobson.

Joan Van Ark as Valene Ewing

Actress Joan Van Ark arrives at the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honouring Mike Nichols. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name: Joan Martha Van Ark

Joan Martha Van Ark Date of birth: 16 June 1943

16 June 1943 Age: 81 years old (as of February 2025)

81 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Profession: Actress

Joan Van Ark portrays Valene Ewing in the primetime soap opera, Knots Landing. She made her Broadway debut in 1966 in Barefoot in the Park. Besides Knots Landing, her other famous acting credits include The Last Dinosaur, Pretty the Series, and ABC Afterschool Specials.

After the show, she continued acting and has appeared in over 100 films. She is also a voice actor, having voiced characters on Adventures in Odyssey, Redfall, Doom Patrol, and Curious George. She is married to John Marshall and they have a daughter called Vanessa Marshall.

Alec Baldwin as Joshua Rush

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films 'The First Wave. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Full name: Alexander Rae Baldwin III

Alexander Rae Baldwin III Date of birth: 3 April 1958

3 April 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of February 2025)

66 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth: Amityville, New York, United States

Amityville, New York, United States Profession: Actor, producer

In Knots Landing, Alec portrayed Joshua Rush, the manipulative TV evangelist where he starred in 40 episodes. The was 26 years old when he joined the cast in 1984 and left in 1985. Since he left, he has been featured in several films and TV shows.

Some of his most recent credits include starring in the 2024 films and TV series Clear Cut, Crescent City, Saturday Night Live, and Kid Santa. Alec is also a producer. He has produced TV shows and movies such as Inside the Actors Studio, Dr. Death, Crown Vic, and Rust.

Why was Knots Landing cancelled?

Knots Landing was cancelled after 14 seasons and 344 episodes due to high production cost and declining ratings. In addition, many staff left the show and David Jacobs, the creator, had to recast a whole new staff of writers for the last seven episodes.

Did the Knots Landing cast get along?

Yes, Donna Mills who portrayed Abby in the show, revealed that the creator of Knots Landing, David Jacobs, kept the actors happy and involved them for suggestions. She stated:

It was a very collaborative set, and that's unusual for a series.

How old was Alec Baldwin when he played in Knots Landing?

The American actor, Alec, who played the role of Joshua Rush, joined Knots Landing cast in 1984 when he was 26 years old. He was born on 3 April 1958.

Many of the Knots Landing cast members have enjoyed diverse careers in the entertainment industry after the show was cancelled. They continue captivating audiences with their talents in various acclaimed projects and personal endeavours. However, Kevin Dobson passed away.

