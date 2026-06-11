Senator Bindow received a visit from former Deputy Governor Babale, discussing a return to the APC

Babale appealed for Senator Bindow's return to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections

Bindow remains non-committal about his future political decisions amid party speculation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Former Adamawa State Governor, Senator Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, has reacted to an appeal to return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Martins Nasir Babale, appealed to Senator Bindow to consider returning to the APC.

Senator Bindow stays silent on future political decisions. Photo credit: @Pharmacio001

Source: Twitter

Babale made the appeal during his courtesy visit to Senator Bindow’s office in Abuja.

Bindow expressed appreciation for the visit and thanked his former deputy for the concern, goodwill, and confidence demonstrated towards him.

The New Media Aide to Bindow, Shamsudeen Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Ibrahim said Senator Bindow, however, did not make a comment on his future political decisions.

“Former Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency Martins Nasir Babale, today paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, Senator Mohammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow, at his office in Abuja.

“During the meeting, the former Deputy Governor appealed to Senator Bindow to consider returning to the APC. His Excellency expressed appreciation for the visit and thanked his former deputy for the concern, goodwill, and confidence demonstrated towards him.

“Senator Bindow, however, did not make any comment regarding his current political position or future political decisions.”

This comes amid reports that Senator Bindom has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and rejoined the ruling APC.

According to TVC News, Bindow earlier withdrew from the 2027 governorship contest under the ADC platform.

The former governor said his withdrawal was based on personal reasons after what he described as deep reflection and careful consideration.

34 House of Assembly Aspirants Dump ADC

Recall that 34 Katsina assembly aspirants defected to PDP from African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The defectors cited injustice, poor leadership, and lack of opportunities as reasons for leaving the ADC.

Hon. Ahmad Yusuf Jaguma claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the solution for their political future in Katsina.

Another federal lawmaker dumps PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Honourable Aliyu Misau left the PDP, joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), citing a leadership crisis.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faced a growing influence decline as Misau's defection followed the recent exits of four lawmakers and the governor.

APM strengthens its political base with increased support from disgruntled PDP members, including key figures like Misau

Source: Legit.ng