A member of the United States military has sent an important message to Nigerians who are interested in a military career

He mentioned one important thing: people who wish to join the US military but are currently in Nigeria must do

He also spoke about online advertisements of the US military and pointed out what he observed about the online publications

A US military personnel member has explained how Nigerians can join the United States Army and begin a career in the military.

The soldier said this in a video which has got people talking online, and in the viral video, he was asked if Nigerians who are currently in Nigeria can apply to the United States Army directly from Nigeria.

American military member explains key step Nigerians must take to join US Army. Photo Source: TikTok/abahisham

Source: TikTok

US soldier sends important message to Nigerians

The US soldier, who owns a TikTok account, @abahisham_, gave a thorough explanation in the video.

Answering the question on whether a Nigerian can apply directly to the United States military while the individual is currently in Nigeria, the United States soldier said it is not possible and explained what needs to be done by a Nigerian who wishes to be part of the US military.

He said in the TikTok video:

"It is not possible, you have to be here in the United States physically to be able to join the United States Army."

He also warned individuals in the post, as he mentioned that there are some advertisements online which might ask individuals to apply to join the United States Army.

US soldier sends important message to Nigerians seeking military career. Photo Source: TikTok/abahisham

Source: TikTok

He said these are false or scams, as a person must be physically present in the United States to join the Army.

He added:

"When you go online and see those advertisements asking you to apply to join the United States Army from Nigeria, everything wey you dey see like that na scam. It's not real."

Reactions as US soldier gives advice

Mustapha Ali shared:

"U.S man dey speak dis kan English??"

ACTIVE-VETERAN... BELARUS 2014 said:

"No worry Time dey come na una go beg us to join the US army from here……US army wey them no dey mind their business."

Notorious çĎ wrote:

"Am interested."

DAWHITE IBILE added:

"God bless you sir.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man serving in the United States Army shared a post on TikTok expressing his plans for his military career.

He said he hopes to complete his service in good health and return home safely after his years in the army. The post attracted reactions from Nigerians who wished him well and prayed for his safety. Many users also encouraged him as he continues his military service abroad.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man serving in the United States Army left many people amused after a video of him surfaced online. In the clip, he jokingly acted like a bus conductor on a US military jet, calling out passengers in a Lagos-style manner.

He spoke in Yoruba and ran around the aircraft, making the video very entertaining. The funny moment sparked reactions online, with many people praising his humour and Nigerian creativity.

Man explains why he joined US Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man serving in the United States Army went viral after an old video of him resurfaced online. In the video, he was seen dancing while sharing a caption about why he decided to join the US military.

He said he joined the army because of the hardship and hunger he experienced in Nigeria. The clip has sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing mixed opinions.

Source: Legit.ng