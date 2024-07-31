20 richest politicians in Nigeria and their net worth as of 2024
Nigeria is one of the most populous and largest economies in Africa. The country has numerous resources and is home to some of the richest people on the continent. Among the wealthy are politicians representing the masses in different capacities and political parties. These are the richest politicians in Nigeria you should know about.
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. This article lists the richest politicians in Nigeria and their net worths as of 2024. Information about the richest politicians has been derived from multiple public sources based on their financial success.
20 richest politicians in Nigeria
In 2024, politicians are among the wealthiest people in Nigeria. Some are billionaires, having invested in critical sectors of the West African nation's economy. Below is a list of the richest politicians and their net worth in 2024.
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Bola Ahmed Tinubu
|$8.4 billion
|2
|Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida
|$5 billion
|3
|Orji Uzor Kalu
|$3.2 billion
|4
|Andy Uba
|$2.2 billion
|5
|Abubakar Bukola Saraki
|$2 billion
|6
|David Mark
|$2 billion
|7
|Ifeanyi Ubah
|1.7 billion
|8
|Olusegun Obasanjo
|$1.6 billion
|9
|Atiku Abubakar
|$1.4 billion
|10
|Rochas Okorocha
|$1.4 billion
|11
|Daisy Danjuma
|$900 million
|12
|Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu
|$895 million
|13
|Rotimi Amaechi
|$780 million
|14
|Ben Murray-Bruce
|$715 million
|15
|Stella Oduah
|$600 million
|16
|Adams Oshiomole
|$500 million
|17
|Dino Melaye
|$800 million
|18
|Nyesom Wike
|$550 million
|19
|Godswill Akpabio
|$100 million
|20
|Oluremi Tinubu
|$20 million–$50 million
20. Oluremi Tinubu – $20 million to $50 million
- Full name: Oluremi "Remi" Tinubu
- Date of birth: 21 September 1960
- Age: 63 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Ogun State, Nigeria
Oluremi Tinubu is the current First Lady of Nigeria. She is the wife of President Bolu Tinubu. Before becoming First Lady, she served as Senator of Lagos State between 2011 and 2013. Oluremi also served as First Lady when her husband was Governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007. She is alleged to be worth between $20 million and $50 million.
19. Godswill Akpabio – $100 million
- Full name: Godswill Obot Akpabio
- Date of birth: 9 December 1962
- Age: 61 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Ukana, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria
Godswill Akpabio is one of the wealthiest politicians in Nigeria. He is the President of the 15th Senate of Nigeria and boasts a net worth of approximately $100 million. Akpabio is a professional lawyer and was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State between 2007 and 2015.
18. Nyesom Wike – $550 million
- Full name: Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
- Date of birth: 13 December 1967
- Age: 56 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Obio/Akpor, Nigeria
Nyesom Wike is the Nigerian minister for the Federal Capital Territory. He also served as the Governor of Rivers State and is one of the richest politicians. Wike was appointed as the Chairman of the Obio Akpor government in 1999. He rose through the ranks, becoming the Chief of Staff between 1999 and 2007. Nyesom is alleged to have a net worth of $550 million.
17. Dino Melaye – $800 million
- Full name: Dino Melaye
- Date of birth: 7 January 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Kano, Nigeria
Dino Melaye is a Nigerian politician representing Kogi State in the 8th National Assembly. He holds a degree in geography from Ahmadu Bello University and a degree in law from the University of Lagos. Dino Melaye is a car enthusiast who owns some of the world's most luxurious and expensive cars. He has an alleged net worth of $100 million.
16. Adams Oshiomole – $500 million
- Full name: Adams Oshiomole
- Date of birth: 4 April 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria
Adams Oshiomole is a former governor of Edo State and APC Chieftain. He also represented Edo in the Senate and worked in the International Labour Organization (ILO). Adams is also a businessman associated with various real estate and consultancy businesses. He is alleged to be worth $200 million.
15. Stella Oduah – $600 million
- Full name: Stella Oduah Ogiemwonyi
- Date of birth: 5 January 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Anambra State, Nigeria
Stella Oduah is another wealthy female politician. She served in the Ministry of Aviation between 2011 and 2014. Before joining politics, she was involved in the private industry, specifically the oil and gas sector. She owns Sea Petroleum and Gas Group and other businesses. Oduah is alleged to have a net worth of $600 million.
14. Ben Murray-Bruce – $715 million
- Full name: Ben Murray-Bruce
- Date of birth: 18 February 1956
- Age: 68 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
Ben Murray-Bruce is a Nigerian business mogul and politician. He is the founder of Silverbird Group, which encompasses various businesses. Murray first tried the governor position in 2011 but failed. He later ran for the Senate position in Bayelsa East and won in 2015. He has amassed a net worth of $715 million.
13. Rotimi Amaechi – $780 million
- Full name: Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
- Date of birth: 27 May 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Ikwerre, Rivers State, Nigeria
Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi served as the Minister of Transportation between 2015 and 2022 and vied at the APC primary elections in 2023. The Rivers State native was Governor between 2007 and 2015 and served as the Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly before that. The former governor is alleged to be worth $780 million.
12. Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu – $895 million
- Full name: Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu
- Date of birth: 11 June 1955
- Age: 69 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Bauchi State, Nigeria
Ahmadu Adamu Mu'azuMu'azu was the Governor of Bauchi State between 1999 and 2007. He was once the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but resigned in 2015 due to pressure from the party. Before joining politics, he worked as a quantity surveyor for various ministries. The politician has an alleged net worth of $895 million.
11. Daisy Danjuma – $900 million
- Full name: Daisy Ehanire Danjuma
- Date of birth: 6 August 1952
- Age: 71 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria
Daisy Danjuma is one of the wealthiest women in Nigeria. She is a politician and businesswoman who has worked for public and private organisations.
Daisy has worked at Nigerian Acceptances Limited, Nigerian Television Authority and South Atlantic Petroleum. She was elected to the Senate to serve the people of the Edo district from 2003 to 2007. Danjuma is alleged to have a net worth of $900 million.
10. Rochas Okorocha – $1.4 billion
- Full name: Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha
- Date of birth: 22 September 1962
- Age: 61 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Ideato South, Imo State, Nigeria
Rochas Okorocha is one of the richest men in Igboland. He is the Senator for the Imo West Senatorial district. Okorocha served as Governor of Imo State from 2011 to 2019. Rochas served as a Special Adviser on Inter-Party affairs under Olusegun Obasanjo's tenure. He is alleged to have a net worth of $1.4 billion.
9. Atiku Abubakar – $1.4 billion
- Full name: Atiku Abubakar
- Date of birth: 25 November 1946
- Age: 63 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Jada, Adamawa State
Atiku Abubakar is among the wealthiest men in Africa. The Nigerian politician started politics in the early 1980s. He served as the National Vice-Chairman of the PFN party and later became Nigeria's vice president during the rule of Olusegun Obasanjo. Atiku is alleged to have a net worth of worth $1.4 billion.
8. Olusegun Obasanjo – $1.6 billion
- Full name: Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Ogunboye Aremu Obasanjo
- Date of birth: 5 March 1937
- Age: 87 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Abeokuta, Nigeria
Olusegun Obasanjo is one of the wealthiest and most famous leaders in Africa. He was the first President of Nigeria to be elected democratically in the 4th Republic. The Nigerian president started his career as a military general, rising through the ranks.
Olusegun's leadership style earned him massive support nationwide, and he has served two presidential terms. He was the Chairperson of the African Union between 2004 and 2006 and is currently the High Representative for the Horn of Africa. Obasanjo has an alleged net worth of $1.6 billion.
7. Ifeanyi Ubah – 1.7 billion
- Full name: Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah
- Date of birth: 3 September 1971
- Age: 53 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Nnew, Adamawa State
Ifeanyi Ubah is one of the richest Igbo men. The politician is the current Senator for Anambra South Senatorial District.
In addition to politics, he is a shrewd businessman. He founded Capital Oil and serves as its Chief Executive Officer. Ubah also owns other ventures, such as The Authority Newspaper and Ifeanyi Ubah F.C. He has an alleged net worth of $1.7 billion.
6. David Mark – $2 billion
- Full name: David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark
- Date of birth: 8 April 1948
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Otukpo Benue State, Nigeria
David Mark is a retired politician and army general. He was elected the 12th president of the Nigerian Senate between 2007 and 2015. Mark served as a Senator for Benue for 10 years between 1999 and 2019. The PDP member is estimated to have a net worth of $2 billion.
5. Abubakar Bukola Saraki – $2 billion
- Full name: Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba
- Date of birth: 19 December 1962
- Age: 63 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Bukola Saraki is a politician and a former Governor of Kwara State. He also served as a Senator and was elected the 13th president of the Nigerian Senate in 2015. Saraki is alleged to be worth $2 billion. He is known for his eloquence and business acumen. The Nigerian businessman left a positive mark on the country's political landscape.
4. Andy Uba – $2.2 billion
- Full name: Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba
- Date of birth: 14 December 1958
- Age: 62 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria
Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, famously known as Andy Uba, is among the richest Nigerian politicians. He was a Senator for the Anambra South District between 2011 and 2019 and was an advisor to President Olusegun Obasanjo. Andy is estimated to have a net worth of $2.1 billion.
3. Orji Uzor Kalu – $3.2 billion
- Full name: Orji Uzor Kalu
- Date of birth: 21 April 1960
- Age: 65 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Abia, Nigeria
Orji Uzor Kalu is a renowned Nigerian businessman and politician. He was the Senator of Abia State and the Governor of Abia State under the Peoples Democratic Party between 1999 and 2007. The politician also founded the SLOK Holdings group, which deals in manufacturing, banking, media, oil, and gas. Kalu is alleged to have a net worth of $3.4 billion.
2. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – $5 billion
- Full name: Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida
- Date of birth: 17 August 1941
- Age: 82 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Niger, Nigeria
Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is one of the richest people in Nigeria. He is a former Nigerian military president who ruled between 1985 to 1993. Babangida took over leadership after orchestrating a coup d'état against his political rival, Muhammadu Buhari. Babangida is alleged to be worth $5 billion as of 2024.
1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu – $8.4 billon
- Full name: Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Date of birth: 29 March 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of July 2024)
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the current president of Nigeria. His net worth is alleged to be $8.4 billion as of 2024. Tinubu has previously served as the governor of Lagos State and Senator for Lagos West. The politician worked for Mobil Oil Nigeria in the 1980s and rose to the executive position. He joined politics in 1991 as a member of the Social Democratic Party.
Who is the richest politician in Nigeria?
Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the richest politician in Nigeria. He is the current president of Nigeria, who won the election in 2023. Bola Tinubu is worth approximately $8.4 billion.
What is Atiku's net worth?
Atiku's net worth is alleged to be $1.4 billion. The politician and businessman was Nigeria's vice president and Vice Chairman of the PFN party.
Nigeria is one of the richest countries in Africa. Some of the wealthy individuals happen to be politicians. They have invested in various sectors of the economy and made a fortune. Above is a list of the richest politicians in Nigeria, from presidents to senators.
