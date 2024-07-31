20 richest politicians in Nigeria and their net worth as of 2024

Nigeria is one of the most populous and largest economies in Africa. The country has numerous resources and is home to some of the richest people on the continent. Among the wealthy are politicians representing the masses in different capacities and political parties. These are the richest politicians in Nigeria you should know about.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. This article lists the richest politicians in Nigeria and their net worths as of 2024. Information about the richest politicians has been derived from multiple public sources based on their financial success.

20 richest politicians in Nigeria

In 2024, politicians are among the wealthiest people in Nigeria. Some are billionaires, having invested in critical sectors of the West African nation's economy. Below is a list of the richest politicians and their net worth in 2024.

Rank Name Net worth 1 Bola Ahmed Tinubu $8.4 billion 2 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida $5 billion 3 Orji Uzor Kalu $3.2 billion 4 Andy Uba $2.2 billion 5 Abubakar Bukola Saraki $2 billion 6 David Mark $2 billion 7 Ifeanyi Ubah 1.7 billion 8 Olusegun Obasanjo $1.6 billion 9 Atiku Abubakar $1.4 billion 10 Rochas Okorocha $1.4 billion 11 Daisy Danjuma $900 million 12 Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu $895 million 13 Rotimi Amaechi $780 million 14 Ben Murray-Bruce $715 million 15 Stella Oduah $600 million 16 Adams Oshiomole $500 million 17 Dino Melaye $800 million 18 Nyesom Wike $550 million 19 Godswill Akpabio $100 million 20 Oluremi Tinubu $20 million–$50 million

20. Oluremi Tinubu – $20 million to $50 million

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu speaks during Promoting Awareness Against Cancer in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 16, 2024. Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic

Full name : Oluremi "Remi" Tinubu

: Oluremi "Remi" Tinubu Date of birth : 21 September 1960

: 21 September 1960 Age : 63 years old (as of July 2024)

: 63 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Ogun State, Nigeria

Oluremi Tinubu is the current First Lady of Nigeria. She is the wife of President Bolu Tinubu. Before becoming First Lady, she served as Senator of Lagos State between 2011 and 2013. Oluremi also served as First Lady when her husband was Governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007. She is alleged to be worth between $20 million and $50 million.

19. Godswill Akpabio – $100 million

Nigeria's Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reacts after emerging as the Senate President of the 10th Nigeria National Assembly in Abuja on June 13, 2023. Photo: Kola Sulaimon

Full name : Godswill Obot Akpabio

: Godswill Obot Akpabio Date of birth : 9 December 1962

: 9 December 1962 Age : 61 years old (as of July 2024)

: 61 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Ukana, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria

Godswill Akpabio is one of the wealthiest politicians in Nigeria. He is the President of the 15th Senate of Nigeria and boasts a net worth of approximately $100 million. Akpabio is a professional lawyer and was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State between 2007 and 2015.

18. Nyesom Wike – $550 million

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike walked to a polling station in Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria, on February 23, 2019, to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba

Full name : Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

: Ezenwo Nyesom Wike Date of birth : 13 December 1967

: 13 December 1967 Age : 56 years old (as of July 2024)

: 56 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Obio/Akpor, Nigeria

Nyesom Wike is the Nigerian minister for the Federal Capital Territory. He also served as the Governor of Rivers State and is one of the richest politicians. Wike was appointed as the Chairman of the Obio Akpor government in 1999. He rose through the ranks, becoming the Chief of Staff between 1999 and 2007. Nyesom is alleged to have a net worth of $550 million.

17. Dino Melaye – $800 million

Dino Melaye on 1 November 2022 (L). The politician at Kafin Maiyaki, Nigeria, on 2 October 2022 (R). Photo: @dinomelaye on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name : Dino Melaye

: Dino Melaye Date of birth : 7 January 1974

: 7 January 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of July 2024)

: 50 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Kano, Nigeria

Dino Melaye is a Nigerian politician representing Kogi State in the 8th National Assembly. He holds a degree in geography from Ahmadu Bello University and a degree in law from the University of Lagos. Dino Melaye is a car enthusiast who owns some of the world's most luxurious and expensive cars. He has an alleged net worth of $100 million.

16. Adams Oshiomole – $500 million

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Adams Oshiomhole watches workers march on 01 May 2004 during a workers' rally at the Lagos National Stadium. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Full name : Adams Oshiomole

: Adams Oshiomole Date of birth : 4 April 1952

: 4 April 1952 Age : 72 years old (as of July 2024)

: 72 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria

Adams Oshiomole is a former governor of Edo State and APC Chieftain. He also represented Edo in the Senate and worked in the International Labour Organization (ILO). Adams is also a businessman associated with various real estate and consultancy businesses. He is alleged to be worth $200 million.

15. Stella Oduah – $600 million

Full name : Stella Oduah Ogiemwonyi

: Stella Oduah Ogiemwonyi Date of birth : 5 January 1962

: 5 January 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of July 2024)

: 62 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Anambra State, Nigeria

Stella Oduah is another wealthy female politician. She served in the Ministry of Aviation between 2011 and 2014. Before joining politics, she was involved in the private industry, specifically the oil and gas sector. She owns Sea Petroleum and Gas Group and other businesses. Oduah is alleged to have a net worth of $600 million.

14. Ben Murray-Bruce – $715 million

Ben Murray-Bruce meeting with Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on 21 November 2023 (L). The business magnate after meeting Atiku Abubakar on 25 October 2022 (R). Photo: @benmbruce on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Ben Murray-Bruce

: Ben Murray-Bruce Date of birth : 18 February 1956

: 18 February 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of July 2024)

: 68 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Ben Murray-Bruce is a Nigerian business mogul and politician. He is the founder of Silverbird Group, which encompasses various businesses. Murray first tried the governor position in 2011 but failed. He later ran for the Senate position in Bayelsa East and won in 2015. He has amassed a net worth of $715 million.

13. Rotimi Amaechi – $780 million

Rotimi Amaechi on the phone in Abuja on May 29, 2015. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Full name : Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

: Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi Date of birth : 27 May 1965

: 27 May 1965 Age : 59 years old (as of July 2024)

: 59 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Ikwerre, Rivers State, Nigeria

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi served as the Minister of Transportation between 2015 and 2022 and vied at the APC primary elections in 2023. The Rivers State native was Governor between 2007 and 2015 and served as the Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly before that. The former governor is alleged to be worth $780 million.

12. Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu – $895 million

President Goodluck Jonathan (R) shakes hands with Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha (2nd L), and Ahmadu Adamu Mu'azu (3rd L), at the PDP headquarters in Abuja on October 30, 2014. Photo: Wole Emmanuel

Full name : Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu

: Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu Date of birth : 11 June 1955

: 11 June 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of July 2024)

: 69 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Bauchi State, Nigeria

Ahmadu Adamu Mu'azuMu'azu was the Governor of Bauchi State between 1999 and 2007. He was once the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but resigned in 2015 due to pressure from the party. Before joining politics, he worked as a quantity surveyor for various ministries. The politician has an alleged net worth of $895 million.

11. Daisy Danjuma – $900 million

Daisy Danjuma in Lagos on 23 September 2015 (L). The senator at Esther Abimbola Ajayi's home on 22 September 2018 (R). Photo: @apostlejoelnwachukwu, @akin_semowo on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Daisy Ehanire Danjuma

: Daisy Ehanire Danjuma Date of birth : 6 August 1952

: 6 August 1952 Age : 71 years old (as of July 2024)

: 71 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria

Daisy Danjuma is one of the wealthiest women in Nigeria. She is a politician and businesswoman who has worked for public and private organisations.

Daisy has worked at Nigerian Acceptances Limited, Nigerian Television Authority and South Atlantic Petroleum. She was elected to the Senate to serve the people of the Edo district from 2003 to 2007. Danjuma is alleged to have a net worth of $900 million.

10. Rochas Okorocha – $1.4 billion

Senator Rochas Okorocha talked to his party members on 17 May 2022 (L). The politician encouraged young footballers on 30 August 2023 (R). Photo: @rochasokorocha on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha

: Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha Date of birth : 22 September 1962

: 22 September 1962 Age : 61 years old (as of July 2024)

: 61 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Ideato South, Imo State, Nigeria

Rochas Okorocha is one of the in Igboland. He is the Senator for the Imo West Senatorial district. Okorocha served as Governor of Imo State from 2011 to 2019. Rochas served as a Special Adviser on Inter-Party affairs under Olusegun Obasanjo's tenure. He is alleged to have a net worth of $1.4 billion.

9. Atiku Abubakar – $1.4 billion

Atiku Abubakar smiles during an interview in Yola on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Full name : Atiku Abubakar

: Atiku Abubakar Date of birth : 25 November 1946

: 25 November 1946 Age : 63 years old (as of July 2024)

: 63 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Jada, Adamawa State

Atiku Abubakar is among the wealthiest men in Africa. The Nigerian politician started politics in the early 1980s. He served as the National Vice-Chairman of the PFN party and later became Nigeria's vice president during the rule of Olusegun Obasanjo. Atiku is alleged to have a net worth of worth $1.4 billion.

8. Olusegun Obasanjo – $1.6 billion

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on October 07, 2021, in Paris, France. Photo: Chesnot

Full name : Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Ogunboye Aremu Obasanjo

: Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Ogunboye Aremu Obasanjo Date of birth : 5 March 1937

: 5 March 1937 Age : 87 years old (as of July 2024)

: 87 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Abeokuta, Nigeria

Olusegun Obasanjo is one of the wealthiest and most famous leaders in Africa. He was the first President of Nigeria to be elected democratically in the 4th Republic. The Nigerian president started his career as a military general, rising through the ranks.

Olusegun's leadership style earned him massive support nationwide, and he has served two presidential terms. He was the Chairperson of the African Union between 2004 and 2006 and is currently the High Representative for the Horn of Africa. Obasanjo has an alleged net worth of $1.6 billion.

7. Ifeanyi Ubah – 1.7 billion

Ifeanyi Ubah at At Ọba, Idemmli South of Anambra State (L). The politician at the NNPC port office on 21 April (R). Photo: @ifeanyi.patrick.ubah on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah

: Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah Date of birth : 3 September 1971

: 3 September 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of July 2024)

: 53 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Nnew, Adamawa State

Ifeanyi Ubah is one of the richest Igbo men. The politician is the current Senator for Anambra South Senatorial District.

In addition to politics, he is a shrewd businessman. He founded Capital Oil and serves as its Chief Executive Officer. Ubah also owns other ventures, such as The Authority Newspaper and Ifeanyi Ubah F.C. He has an alleged net worth of $1.7 billion.

6. David Mark – $2 billion

Full name : David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark

: David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark Date of birth : 8 April 1948

: 8 April 1948 Age : 76 years old (as of 2024)

: 76 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Otukpo Benue State, Nigeria

David Mark is a retired politician and army general. He was elected the 12th president of the Nigerian Senate between 2007 and 2015. Mark served as a Senator for Benue for 10 years between 1999 and 2019. The PDP member is estimated to have a net worth of $2 billion.

5. Abubakar Bukola Saraki – $2 billion

Senator Bukola Saraki in Abuja on June 9, 2015. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Full nam e: Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba

e: Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba Date of birth : 19 December 1962

: 19 December 1962 Age : 63 years old (as of July 2024)

: 63 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Bukola Saraki is a politician and a former Governor of Kwara State. He also served as a Senator and was elected the 13th president of the Nigerian Senate in 2015. Saraki is alleged to be worth $2 billion. He is known for his eloquence and business acumen. The Nigerian businessman left a positive mark on the country's political landscape.

4. Andy Uba – $2.2 billion

Andy Uba looks ahead of next November 6 governorship election in Akwa, Anambra State in southeast Nigeria, on November 3, 2021. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Full name : Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba

: Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba Date of birth : 14 December 1958

: 14 December 1958 Age : 62 years old (as of July 2024)

: 62 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria

Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, famously known as Andy Uba, is among the richest Nigerian politicians. He was a Senator for the Anambra South District between 2011 and 2019 and was an advisor to President Olusegun Obasanjo. Andy is estimated to have a net worth of $2.1 billion.

3. Orji Uzor Kalu – $3.2 billion

Orji Kalu in his office on 6 May 2021(L) and seated on his couch in his office on 8 May (R). Photo: @oukgram on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Orji Uzor Kalu

: Orji Uzor Kalu Date of birth : 21 April 1960

: 21 April 1960 Age : 65 years old (as of July 2024)

: 65 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Abia, Nigeria

Orji Uzor Kalu is a renowned Nigerian businessman and politician. He was the Senator of Abia State and the Governor of Abia State under the Peoples Democratic Party between 1999 and 2007. The politician also founded the SLOK Holdings group, which deals in manufacturing, banking, media, oil, and gas. Kalu is alleged to have a net worth of $3.4 billion.

2. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – $5 billion

Former Nigerian president Ibrahim Babangida during a lecture on "Democratisation and Economic Development" on 24 September 2002 in Abuja. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Full name : Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

: Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Date of birth: 17 August 1941

17 August 1941 Age : 82 years old (as of July 2024)

: 82 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Niger, Nigeria

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is one of the richest people in Nigeria. He is a former Nigerian military president who ruled between 1985 to 1993. Babangida took over leadership after orchestrating a coup d'état against his political rival, Muhammadu Buhari. Babangida is alleged to be worth $5 billion as of 2024.

1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu – $8.4 billon

President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu at Schloss Bellevue during the G20 Compact With Africa conference on November 20, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Sean Gallup

Full name : Bola Ahmed Tinubu

: Bola Ahmed Tinubu Date of birth : 29 March 1952

: 29 March 1952 Age : 72 years old (as of July 2024)

: 72 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the current president of Nigeria. His net worth is alleged to be $8.4 billion as of 2024. Tinubu has previously served as the governor of Lagos State and Senator for Lagos West. The politician worked for Mobil Oil Nigeria in the 1980s and rose to the executive position. He joined politics in 1991 as a member of the Social Democratic Party.

Who is the richest politician in Nigeria?

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the richest politician in Nigeria. He is the current president of Nigeria, who won the election in 2023. Bola Tinubu is worth approximately $8.4 billion.

What is Atiku's net worth?

Atiku's net worth is alleged to be $1.4 billion. The politician and businessman was Nigeria's vice president and Vice Chairman of the PFN party.

Nigeria is one of the richest countries in Africa. Some of the wealthy individuals happen to be politicians. They have invested in various sectors of the economy and made a fortune. Above is a list of the richest politicians in Nigeria, from presidents to senators.

