Kyle Filipowski’s fiancée, Caitlin Hutchinson, is an executive assistant at Intelerad Medical Systems, but her relationship with the NBA star has drawn the most attention. In June 2024, the couple made headlines for their age difference, sparking curiosity and debate about Caitlin’s relationship with Kyle.

Kyle Filipowski and his fiancée, Caitlin, posing for a photo during sunset (L). Kyle and Caitlin at night in a palm-lined resort area (R). Photo: @kyleflip on Instagram (modified by author)

Caitlin Hutchinson came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with the NBA player Kyle Filipowski.

Caitlin and Kyle began dating in December 2021 , a month after Kyle turned 18, and they got engaged in late 2023 .

, a month after Kyle turned 18, and they got . Their relationship has fuelled online debate due to their significant age gap.

Full name Caitlin Hutchinson Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1997 Age 27 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Madison, Alabama, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Kevin Hutchinson Mother Amanda Hutchinson Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Kyle Filipowski University University of Alabama, LSU Shreveport Profession Executive assistant

Biography of Kyle Filipowski's fiancée, Caitlin Hutchinson

The NBA player's fiancée was born in Madison, Alabama, United States. She is the daughter of Amanda and Kevin Hutchinson. Her dad is a US Army veteran. Caitlin was raised alongside her younger brother, Ryan.

Kyle Filipowski's fiancée was born on 17 September 1997. She is 27 years old as of June 2025. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Caitlin Hutchinson’s academic journey

Caitlin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama in 2018. She later acquired a master's degree in Business Administration from LSU Shreveport in 2022.

Top-5 facts about Caitlin Hutchinson. Photo: @kyleflip/Instagram (modified by author)

Career highlights

According to her LinkedIn account, while still studying at the University of Alabama, Caitlin worked as a sales associate at Northridge Fitness. After graduating, she became a patient care coordinator at the Alabama Hearing Association, where she worked for eight months, from January 2019 to August 2019.

In August 2019, Caitlin began working as an office manager at Black Diamond Networks. She later returned to the Alabama Hearing Association in June 2020, where she served as lead patient care coordinator, cochlear implant coordinator, and Madison office coordinator.

Since May 2022, Hutchison has been working as an executive assistant at Intelerad Medical Systems.

The story behind Kyle and Hutchinson's relationship

Kyle and Caitlin began dating in December 2021, a month after Kyle turned 18. At the time, Caitlin was 24 years old. They made their first public appearance in May 2022, when Caitlin joined Kyle at his high school senior prom. Kyle Filipowski proposed to Caitlin in December 2023.

Kyle Filipowski and his fiancée, Caitlin Hutchinson, posing for a photo in an area surrounded by tall palm trees and dense, sculpted bushes. Photo: @kyleflip (modified by author)

Kyle and Caitlin's relationship made headlines in June 2024 after ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported that Kyle was not selected in the first round, claiming NBA teams overlooked him due to concerns about his relationship with Caitlin. He stated:

NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation.

Kyle's family accused Caitlin of grooming Kyle when he was still in high school and isolating him from his family. Kyle's older brother, Daniel, wrote on his X account:

My brother is a victim and was unfortunately a “perfect” pawn and target for this girl’s lifelong scheme based on his human characteristics and growing potential as a high-level prospect which started taking place in 2019, exactly at the time when she began her pursuit of him.

Kyle Filipowski during the first half against the Houston Rockets. Photo: Jack Gorman

Caitlin's mom, Amanda, explained to the Daily Mail that their family has always believed in facing adversity with faith and perspective. She said:

What we’ve always said to the kids is, for everything that’s good, if you have faith at all there will be adversaries, there’s always a negative for every positive. So it’s how we weather those storms.

In April 2023, Kyle allegedly sent his family a heartfelt email expressing his disappointment and decision to cut ties. The email read:

I did everything I could to convince you to support me and my choices, and you made the choice not to. Because of the way you’ve treated me and how you continue to treat me, I don’t want you in my life. I wanted you to hear it from me.

What is Caitlin Hutchison's height and weight?

Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchinson posing for a photo during a basketball match. Photo: @kyleflip (modified by author)

The NBA player's fiancée is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

FAQs

Why is Caitlin Hutchinson famous? Caitlin rose to fame following her romantic relationship with the NBA player Kyle Filipowski. Where was Caitlin Hutchinson born? She hails from Madison, Alabama, United States. How old is Caitlin Hutchinson? The NBA player's fiancée is 27 years old as of June 2025. Is Kyle Filipowski married? No, but he is engaged to Caitlin Hutchinson. What is the age difference between Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchison? They are reported to have an age gap of six years and almost two months. Caitlin was born on 17 September 1997, and Kyle was born on 7 November 2003. What is Caitlin Hutchinson's height? She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. Was Caitlin Hutchinson ever a babysitter for Kyle Filipowski? According to Diario AS and 247Sports, she may have once been a babysitter for Kyle Filipowski. However, neither Kyle nor Caitlin has confirmed or denied the speculation.

Kyle Filipowski’s fiancée, Caitlin Hutchinson, remains at the centre of a relationship that continues to draw both curiosity and criticism. Despite the controversies surrounding their age difference and online speculation, the couple has chosen to keep a low profile and focus on their journey together.

