Cristiano Ronaldo’s children: how many kids does he have?

Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional football player. He started playing the game at age seven but officially started his club career at 16. Aside from being a celebrated soccer player, he is also a devoted family man with five children. Learn more about Cristiano Ronaldo’s children in this article.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner Georgina and his children. Photo: @cristiano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is considered one of the greatest footballers ever. He has won five Ballon d’Or awards and multiple league titles. He is the only player to score in five FIFA World Cup tournaments. The player has never been married, but he is a proud father of five.

Who are Cristiano Ronaldo’s children?

The footballer has five children as of 2023. His youngest child, unfortunately, died at birth, leaving him with five children. Here are Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Photo: @cristiano, @lcrisjrl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., also known as Cristianinho, is Cristiano Ronaldo’s son and the footballer’s oldest child. He was born on 17 June 2010 in the United States. His father raised him independently in the early years of the boy’s life. The player announced the birth of his son in a Facebook post in June 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. often accompanies his father to various football events. He has also shown an interest in playing the sport and is mentored by his father. Ronaldo Jr. is a footballer and plays for Mahd Academy, which he joined when his father moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al Nassr. He has a strict upbringing; he is not allowed to have a cell phone and eat fast foods.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s mother?

The child’s mother’s identity is unknown, as Ronaldo refused to reveal it to the public. In his social media announcement, he said the baby’s mother preferred her identity to remain confidential and that he had sole custody. At the time of his birth, Ronaldo was dating Russian model Irina Shayk, but she is not his mother.

The footballer’s reluctance to reveal his child’s mother’s identity has left fans with much speculation. One version suggests that the child’s mother was a surrogate for Ronaldo. However, another popular theory states that she was an American waitress he had a one-night stand with. Regardless, Ronaldo insists that he will only tell the boy his mother’s identity when the time is right.

2. Mateo Ronaldo

Mateo Ronaldo with his twin sister Eva Maria. Photo: @georginagio, @cristiano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mateo is the player’s second son. He was born on 8 June 2017, alongside his twin sister Eva Maria. Mateo celebrated his sixth birthday with a football-themed cake. He was pictured in a Barcelona jersey in May 2023, which was ironic as the club has been his fierce rival for years as he played for Real Madrid.

3. Eva Maria dos Santos

Eva Maria is Cristiano’s eldest daughter and Mateo’s twin sister, born on 8 June 2017. For her sixth birthday, her cake was mermaid-themed. The footballer could not attend the birth of his twins as he had a match. He was also in the middle of a tax evasion case in Spain when the twins were born, for which he was fined $21 million.

Who is Eva and Mateo Ronaldo’s mother?

The twins were born via a surrogate near San Diego, California. However, like with his first child’s mother, the identity of Cristiano Ronaldo’s surrogate is yet to be revealed. Even so, Georgina is the twins’ stepmother and raises them with the footballer. The couple had been together for only a few months before the twins were born.

4. Alana Martina Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his daughter Alana. Photo: @cristiano, @alanamartinar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alana Martina is the footballer’s first biological child with his long-term partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. She was born in Madrid, Spain, on 12 November 2017, reportedly nine days before her official due date. She is already a potential fashion influencer, spotting high-end fashion in a photo posted by kids’ fashion store Duzama, showcasing their collection.

5. Bella Esmeralda dos Santos

Ronaldo and Georgina with their daughter Bella. Photo: @cristiano, @georginagio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bella is Cristiano’s youngest daughter as of 2023. She was born on 18 April 2022 and is the player’s second child with Rodriguez. Bella was a twin, but unfortunately, she was the only survivor. Her twin brother, Angel, died during birth. As Cristiano announced the passing of his son, he said only Bella’s survival gave him joy and strength.

6. Angel dos Santos Aveiro

Angel was Cristiano’s sixth child and his third child with Rodriguez. Unfortunately, Angel died during birth, which Cristiano announced via Instagram. In an interview, he said he was emotionally conflicted as the day made him happy and sad. He also revealed that it took a week after bringing Georgina home before they told the other children about Angel’s passing.

Overall, Cristiano Ronaldo’s family is a blended one. Although unmarried, he has built a family with his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez. He and Georgina have two biological kids, and together they raise the player’s three other children.

Who is Ronaldo’s adopted child?

Cristiano and his "adopted son" Martunis "Ronaldo" Sarbini. Photo: @martunisofficial07 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many consider Martunis Ronaldo to be the footballer’s adopted son. However, the player never officially adopted Martunis as his son.

Martunis Sarbini is an Indonesian actor and YouTuber, and former footballer. He rose to fame when he survived the 2004 tsunami that hit Indonesia, killing 230 thousand people. He was playing football with his friends when the tsunami hit, killing his mother and sister. He survived by holding onto a sofa. His father also survived, and the two were reunited later.

Following the tsunami, journalists found Martunis stranded on the beach, where he had survived alone for 21 days. He was wearing a Portugal national team shirt and was in such poor condition because of dehydration that he urgently needed a saline drip.

Martunis’ story so moved Cristiano that he flew to Aceh to meet the 7-year-old boy. Although he was only 20 then, Cristiano committed to paying for Martunis’ education and helped rebuild the boy’s home. Cristiano also travelled to meet the boy frequently throughout his childhood.

Sarbini, who had always been interested in the sport, was shortly recruited by Sporting CP Youth Academy. He joined the team’s U19 squad. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in 2016, ending his football career before it took off. He later tried to become a police officer, but it did not work out.

Currently, Martunis is an actor. He also has a YouTube channel on which he posts mainly football-related content. Although the adoption was never official, the actor considers Cristiano his adoptive father and goes by Martunis Ronaldo on Facebook and Instagram.

FAQs

How many kids does Ronaldo have? The footballer has five children. Who are Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids? His children are Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (aka Cristianinho), Mateo, Eva Maria, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s surrogate? The identities of the biological mothers of Cristiano’s first three children are not publicly known, though they are thought to have been surrogates. Who is Ronaldo’s adopted child? Martunis Sarbini, a former Indonesian footballer and current actor, considers Cristiano his adoptive father. Who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s mother? Although multiple rumours and theories about the boy’s mother exist, the footballer has kept her identity a secret. Who is Eva and Mateo Ronaldo’s mother? The mother of the footballer’s twins is not known. She is said to have been a surrogate, but the player has not revealed her identity. Which baby boy did Ronaldo lose? He had a son, Angel, born on 18 April 2022. Unfortunately, the boy did not survive.

Although he is known as a soccer superstar, Ronaldo is a devoted family man. And above are Cristiano Ronaldo’s children. Hopefully, you have discovered the unique dynamics of his blended family and his kids’ mothers.

Legit.ng recently published an article about NBA YoungBoy’s kids. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden is an American rapper known by his stage name, Never Broke Again (NBA) YoungBoy.

The rapper has faced a lot of backlash for his family life. As of 2023, NBA is 23 years old and has 11 children. He also has eight different baby mamas, with more rumours that there is one more. Read more about the rapper’s intriguing family life.

Source: Legit.ng