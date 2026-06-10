LeagueBook Powers Fans to “Squad Up to Score” with World Cup Tickets

The platform completely bypasses sports gambling, focusing entirely on deep-dive analytics, global fan community channels, and verified social commerce.

LeagueBook officially announced the global launch of LeagueBook, an all-in-one sports e-commerce, real-time data, and community chat application available on iOS, iPadOS, and Windows.

Arriving exactly one day before the historic 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off across North America; the app has simultaneously rolled out its marquee "Squad Up to Score" campaign.



Source: UGC

This features a dedicated framework to help international football supporters secure highly coveted match tickets and official team kits cleanly, safely, and collaboratively.

In an era saturated by betting advertisements, LeagueBook deliberately positions itself as a 100% non-gambling platform. It shifts the focus entirely back to true fan culture: immersive match-day statistics, localised community discussions, and verified group-buying options.

Redefining the Fan Journey: From Statistics to Stadium Seats

LeagueBook functions as a digital season ticket, sports bar, and team store integrated into a single interface. By combining real-time sports data feeds with peer-to-peer social features, the app aims to eliminate the isolation, and immense friction fans encounter when tracking games or hunting authentic merchandise and tickets.

"Fans are tired of being treated like gamblers instead of sports enthusiasts," said a spokesperson for LeagueBook Inc. "We built LeagueBook to celebrate the real match-day experience. Our 'Squad Up to Score' campaign ensures that instead of competing against bots or battling wild resale scalpers alone, real communities can share the joy of the World Cup."

Core Features briefly

Deep-Dive Sports Data & Match Tracking: Real-time live score updates, detailed club and player metrics, comprehensive tournament tracking, and contextual notification routing.

Integrated Social Hubs: Dedicated, real-time team chat channels and global match threads enabling fans worldwide to connect over live data. A social e-commerce engine allowing communities of fans to aggregate buying power, split costs, and coordinate verified orders within a single chat thread.

Verified Ticket & Merch Access: The campaign addresses the severe ticket scarcity across Canada, Mexico, and the United States by feeding verified availability alerts directly into user chats, enabling group bookings of up to six match tickets safely.

Zero Gambling Architecture: Absolutely no odds, betting slips, or wagering features, creating a clean environment safe for all sports fans (Age Rating: 4+).

The LeagueBook application is globally accessible and completely free to download. Optimised for cross-device synchronisation, the platform supports light and dark mode toggles, robust user search functionality across players and clubs, and localised language translations to support international fans travelling across host cities.

Football fans looking to secure authentic tournament gear or locate available match seats for upcoming games can download LeagueBook directly from the Apple App Store or access it via the Google Play Store today.

About LeagueBook

LeagueBook is a sports technology and e-commerce developer headquartered in Newark, Delaware. Founded with a vision to streamline global sports culture, the company crafts safe, high-utility digital spaces that unite live statistics, rich communication tools, and verified commerce channels without gambling mechanics.

Source: Legit.ng