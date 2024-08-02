Who is Dwayne Johnson's twin brother? His siblings revealed

Dwayne Johnson, famous as The Rock, is an American professional wrestler, businessman and actor known for films such as Black Adam, Tooth Fairy and Central Intelligence. He started wrestling in 1996 in the WWE, which was initially called World Wrestling Federation. He has been nominated for the Critics Choice, People's Choice and Teen Choice awards. Apart from his illustrious career, many want to know his family. So, who is Dwayne Johnson's twin brother?

Dwayne Johnson poses for a photo on a runway with a bag (L). Dwayne Johnson in a wrestling ring (R). Photo: @therock on Instagram (modified by author)

Dwayne Johnson was born on 2 May 1972 in Hayward, California, United States of America. He started acting in 2001 when he played The Scorpio King in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns. He was born and raised in a wrestling family; his father and grandfather were famous wrestlers. His fame has made fans curious about his siblings, with many speculating that he has a twin brother.

Full name Dwayne Douglas Johnson Famous as The Rock Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Hayward, California, United States of America Current residence Beverly Hills, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5'' Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 260 Weight in kilograms 118 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ata Johnson Father Rocky Johnson Siblings 7 Marital status Married Wife Lauran Hashian Children 3 School Montclaire Elementary School, Shepherd Glen Elementary School, Hamden Middle School, Freedom High School College University of Miami Profession Actor, wrestler, businessman Instagram @therock X (Twitter) @therock Facebook @DwayneJohnson

Who is Dwayne Johnson's twin brother?

The American actor does not have a twin brother. However, he has half-siblings from his father's side. He is the only child of his mother, Ata Johnson. Growing up, he knew that he had two half-siblings who his father had with his first wife, Una Sparks. However, later Dwayne Johnson's family discovered that Rocky Johnson had fathered five more children from different women.

Therefore, the American wrestler has seven half-siblings. His father, Rocky, had no relationship with them until his demise in 2020. Below are all of Dwayne Johnson's siblings.

1. Curtis Bowles

Curtis Bowles posing with his hands on his waist (L). Curtis Bowles posing wearing a black shirt with both his hands on his waist (R). Photo: curtis_bowles_johnson on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Curtis Bowles Johnson

Curtis Bowles Johnson Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1 June 1965

1 June 1965 Age: 59 years old

59 years old Mother: Una Sparks

Curtis Bowles was born on 1 June 1965. He is Dwayne Johnson's brother from his father's side. Curtis' mother is Una Sparks, Rocky Johnson's first wife. He was raised alongside his sister Wanda in Toronto, Canada.

Dwayne Johnson's father, Rocky, was absent during their childhood because he was pursuing his wrestling career. However, despite his absence, he maintained a close relationship with Curtis and his sister.

Curtis Bowles had a close relationship with his dad. In an Instagram post, he shared that when his father passed away in 2020, he referred to his father as his superhero and was proud to have him as a dad.

You were my superhero as a young star, & my teacher as an adult…I thank God that he chose you to be my dad…I will always carry with me the lessons you taught me & cherish the time we had together on this planet.

Curtis Bowles is close with his brother, Dwayne Johnson. On 2 May 2021, he shared his picture on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday with the following caption.

Wishing my younger ((but bigger)) brother Dwayne a very special Happy Birthday...Much Love & Respect Always

2. Wanda Bowles

Full name: Wanda Bowles Johnson

Wanda Bowles Johnson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: December 1962

December 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of July 2024)

61 years old (as of July 2024) Mother: Una Spark

Una Spark Profession: Actress, producer

Wanda Bowles is the only daughter Rocky Johnson had with his first wife, Una Sparks. She was born in December 1962. Wanda is a famous actress and producer. She has maintained a low profile, and little is known about her personal life.

3. Paula Parsons

Full name: Paula Parson

Paula Parson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: May 1964

May 1964 Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)

60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Canada

Canada Mother: Thema

Paula Parson is one of Dwayne Johnson's siblings, whom he discovered later. She was born in May 1964 and is 60 years old as of 2024. She was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, and grew up in Lucasville, Nova Scotia.

4. Trevor Edwards

Full name: Trevor Edwards

Trevor Edwards Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23 March 1967

23 March 1967 Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)

57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Mother: Doreen

Trevor Edwards was born in March 1967 in Montreal. He was raised by his mother, Doreen, who worked as a live-in help for a doctor in St Catherine's, Ontario. His zodiac sign is Aries.

5. Adrian Bowles

Adrian Bowles and Lisa Purves (L). Adrian Bowles (R) posing with his half-brothers, Trevor and Aaron. Photo: @lisapurves68 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Adrian Bowles

Adrian Bowles Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 24 April June 1970

24 April June 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Canada

Canada Mother: Carolyn Bowles

Adrian Bowles is Dwayne Johnson's brother from a different mother. He was born on 24 April 1970 in Truro, Nova Scotia, and raised by his mother, Carolyn. Adrian is 54 years old as of 2024.

6. Aaron Fowler

Full name: Aaron Fowler

Aaron Fowler Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 17 June 1970

17 June 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Canada

Canada Mother: Jackie

Aaron Fowler was born on 17 June 1970 in Canada. He is Rocky Johnson's son with Jackie. He is 54 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

7. Lisa Puves

Full name: Lisa Purves

Lisa Purves Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 October 1968

26 October 1968 Age: 55 years old (as of July 2024)

55 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Canada

Canada Mother: Vera Pinter

Lisa Purves is one of Dwayne Johnson's siblings who is famous as an independent filmmaker. She was born on 26 October 1968. Her mother's name is Vera Pinter. She has always attempted to connect with her father, Rocky, since she was a kid, but her father rejected her. According to Sports Illustrated, Lisa was 18 when she tried to reach out to her father, Rocky Johnson.

She has been working on her documentary Finding Rocky's Family, which details her reunion with her 4 siblings who were not recognised as Rocky's children. In her documentary, she disclosed how she always wanted to be recognised by her father, who rejected her several times.

Her uncle Ricky Johnson embraced Lisa and her other siblings and welcomed them to the family after discovering they were his brother's children. Lisa frequently shares photos with her siblings on her Instagram, showing how happy she is to have reunited with them.

FAQs

Who is Dwayne Johnson? He is an American actor, businessman and professional wrestler. Does Dwayne Johnson have a sister? The American actor has three half-sisters, Wanda Bowles, Paula Parsons and Lisa Purves. How many brothers does Dwayne have? He has 4 half-brothers. Who is The Rock's real mother? His real mother is Ata Johnson. Did The Rock grow up with his siblings? The professional wrestler did not spend his childhood with his siblings. He grew up knowing he had two half-siblings, Wanda and Curtis and later discovered he had 5 other siblings from different mothers but the same father. Where is Dwayne Johnson from? He hails from Hayward, California, United States of America. How are The Rock and Dwayne Johnson related? The Rock and Dwayne Johnson are one person. The Rock is his stage name from wrestling. He derived the name from his father, Rocky Johnson.

The question, "Who is Dwayne Johnson's twin brother?" is among the most searched questions about the American actor online. The actor does not have a twin brother but seven half-siblings, but he grew up knowing only two of them. Dwayne Johnson is the youngest among his siblings.

