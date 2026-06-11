Nigerian banks announce branch closures for Democracy Day, urging customers to use digital banking services

Customers express concerns over potential transaction delays during the public holiday

Democracy Day commemorates Nigeria's return to democratic governance, while many businesses remain closed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Several Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank and other financial institutions, have informed customers of temporary branch closures ahead of the Democracy Day public holiday.

The notices, which were sent through emails, SMS alerts and social media updates, advised customers that banking halls nationwide would not operate on Friday, June 12, in observance of the national holiday declared by the Federal Government.

Zenith, UBA, and other banks announce closing time ahead of Democracy Day. Credit: Novati

Source: UGC

The development means thousands of bank branches across Nigeria will remain shut for the day, while customers are encouraged to make use of digital banking channels for transactions.

Banks advise customers to use digital channels

In separate notices issued to customers, the banks explained that the closure was necessary to comply with the official public holiday declared to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.

“We wish to inform our valued customers that our branches nationwide will be closed on Friday, June 12, due to the Democracy Day public holiday,” one of the notices read.

Customers were advised to rely on mobile banking apps, ATMs, internet banking platforms, USSD services and debit cards to carry out transfers, bill payments and other transactions during the holiday period.

Some lenders also assured customers that banking operations would fully resume on Monday, June 15.

Customers raise concerns over delayed transactions

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions among customers, especially business owners and traders who depend heavily on physical banking services for cash deposits and urgent transactions.

Some customers expressed concerns over possible delays in transfers and difficulties accessing banking services during the holiday, particularly amid rising demand for cash transactions across major markets.

Banks advise customers to use alternative channels as Nigeria observes a public holiday. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

However, banking officials noted that electronic banking systems would remain operational throughout the period to reduce disruptions.

Industry analysts say Nigerian banks have increasingly shifted focus toward digital banking infrastructure, reducing dependence on physical branch operations during public holidays and weekends.

Democracy Day remains a significant national celebration

Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day every June 12 to commemorate the country’s return to democratic governance and honour the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, widely regarded as the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Government offices, schools and many private businesses are expected to remain closed nationwide as part of the celebration.

Meanwhile, customers have been urged to complete urgent over-the-counter transactions before the holiday to avoid inconvenience.

Banks also reminded users to stay alert against online fraud and suspicious links while carrying out digital transactions during the holiday period.

Customer care lines for Nigerian banks

Legit.ng earlier reported that when a bank transfer fails, a POS transaction hangs, or money disappears from your account, panic usually sets in almost immediately.

In those moments, the most important thing is getting fast access to the correct customer care line before frustration turns into financial loss.

Unfortunately, many Nigerians searching online for customer support contacts end up on fake websites, outdated directories, or scam pages posing as banks and fintech companies.

Source: Legit.ng