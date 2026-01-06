Allison Ford is a former American actress and model, best known for her brief marriage to actor Eric Winter. The couple tied the knot in 2001 but divorced just four years later. Although she appeared in several Hollywood projects, Allison stepped away from the entertainment industry. Since then, she has maintained a quiet life away from the public spotlight.

Eric Winter and Allison Ford during Windtalkers Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Allison Christine Ford is the daughter of Kim Christine Hoffstadt and David Thomas Ford, born on 23 February 1979 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

in Los Angeles, California, United States. She began her acting career in 1998 and is known for her appearances in The Bold and the Beautiful, Coyote Ugly, Boobies , and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit .

and is known for her appearances in , and . The actress married fellow actor Eric Winter in 2001, but their union was short-lived and ended in divorce in 2005. They have never publicly addressed the reasons behind their separation.

Profile summary

Full name Allison Christine Ford Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 1979 Age 46 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kim Christine Hoffstadt Father David Thomas Ford Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Eric Winter Profession Former actress, model

Explore Allison Ford's background and early life

Allison Christine Ford is a former American actress born on 23 February 1979 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 46 years old as of January 2026, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Raised in Los Angeles, she is the daughter of Kim Christine Hoffstadt and David Thomas Ford.

The Hollywood actress is widely recognised as the former wife of actor Eric Winter. Allison Ford is an American national of white ethnicity. Although her exact place of residence is not publicly known, she is believed to be living in the United States.

Five facts about Allison Ford. Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Allison Ford known for?

Alongside being recognised for her past relationship with actor Eric Winter, Allison Ford built a career as an actress and model in Hollywood. She began her acting journey in 1998, appearing in two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, where she played a Forrester model.

Allison later featured in several films and television projects, including Coyote Ugly (2000), where she appeared as a dancing girl in a bar, Boobies (2005) as a beach babe, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2006), in which she played a protestor.

Eric Winter at the ABC’s End of Summer Soirée. Photo: @kathyldg1975 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2008, she also provided voice work for the popular video game Grand Theft Auto IV. After 2008, she stopped appearing in acting roles and is believed to have retired from the entertainment industry.

In addition to acting, Allison Ford worked as a professional model and appeared in multiple television commercials. Her modelling credits include adverts for well-known brands such as Lexus ES, Peloton, AARP, and Jared.

Allison Ford and Eric Winter’s marriage and divorce

Allison Ford’s romantic relationship with The Ugly Truth actor Eric Winter reportedly began in 2000 after the two met. Their relationship progressed quickly, and they tied the knot on 21 July 2001.

However, their marriage was short-lived, as they divorced in 2005. The exact reason for their separation has never been made public, as neither Allison Ford nor Eric Winter has addressed it openly.

After the divorce, Eric Winter went on to date Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and dancer Roselyn Sánchez. The couple got married on 29 November 2008 and share two children. Meanwhile, Allison Ford has chosen to live a private life away from the public eye, and it is not publicly known whether she entered another relationship following her divorce.

Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter attend the Diario, Mujer & Café Premiere at Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Jaydee Lee Serrano

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Where does Allison Ford come from? Her hometown is Los Angeles, California, United States, where she was born and raised. What is Allison Ford’s age? She was born on 23 February 1979 and is 46 years old as of January 2026. Who are Allison Ford’s parents? She is the daughter of Kim Christine Hoffstadt and David Thomas Ford. What is Allison Ford’s job? She is a former actress and model who appeared in films, TV series, and commercials before stepping away from the entertainment industry. Who was Eric Winter's first wife? His first wife was Allison Christine Ford, whom he married between 2001 and 2005. What happened to actress Allison Ford? After 2008, she stopped appearing in acting roles and is believed to have retired from Hollywood to live a private life. Does Allison Ford have children? There is no public information confirming that she has kids with Eric Winter or any other partner. Where is Allison Ford now? Her exact location is not publicly known, but she is believed to be residing in the United States, living a quiet, private life. How tall is Allison Ford? She stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Allison Ford had a brief yet memorable career in Hollywood, which lasted until 2008. She is best remembered for her acting roles and her four-year marriage to actor Eric Winter from 2001 to 2005. After leaving the entertainment industry, she chose to focus on privacy. Today, she lives a quiet life somewhere in the United States.

Legit.ng recently published Laury Saavedra’s biography. She is a Venezuelan model and social media personality, best known as the current girlfriend of Puerto Rican urban artist Anuel AA. Laury has made a notable impact in the Latin entertainment scene, frequently appearing with her partner at major events.

She enjoys a strong following on social media, where she shares engaging content, including modelling photos and brand endorsements. Her relationship with Anuel AA reportedly began in July 2023, and the couple now shares a daughter. Read her full biography to learn more about her career and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng