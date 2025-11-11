David Angelo is an American comedian, writer, and television producer celebrated for his clever humour and sharp social commentary. Over the years, he has built a diverse career spanning stand-up comedy, television writing, and entrepreneurship. His wit, creativity, and ambition continue to make him one of the most intriguing voices in modern entertainment.

Key takeaways

David Angelo has written for several major television shows, including The Daily Show and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon , earning widespread industry recognition and six Primetime Emmy Award nominations .

and , earning widespread industry recognition and . In 2017 , he was crowned New York’s Funniest Stand-Up at the New York Comedy Festival, outperforming nine other talented finalists in the competition.

, he was crowned at the New York Comedy Festival, outperforming nine other talented finalists in the competition. Beyond his work in television and comedy, David Angelo is also an entrepreneur. He is a co-owner of Western Razor, a company that manufactures premium all-metal razor blades.

Profile summary

Full name David Angelo Gender Male Date of birth 14 December 1987 Age 37 years old (as of November 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Lexington, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centmetres 188 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Profession Comedian, writer, producer, actor

David Angelo’s biography

David Angelo was born and raised in Lexington, Massachusetts, United States. The comedian has kept details about his early life and family private, and not much is known about his parents or siblings.

He holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity. As of now, David resides in New York City, where he continues to pursue his career in comedy and entertainment.

How old is David Angelo?

The American comedian is 37 years old as of November 2025. He was born on 14 December 1987, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How did David Angelo become famous?

David Angelo gained prominence as a stand-up comedian. He also thrives as a television writer, media personality, and entrepreneur. He was named New York’s Funniest Stand-Up at the 2017 New York Comedy Festival, a sign that his stand-up work had arrived at a serious level of recognition.

Beyond stand-up comedy, David Angelo has built an impressive career as a television writer and producer, with approximately 11 writing credits to his name. Some of his most recognised works include The Daily Show, Nothin’s Easy, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Remotely Educational, and World’s Funniest.

In addition to writing, he has also earned several production credits, such as Shark After Dark and Baby Talk. Angelo’s versatility extends to acting, having appeared in popular TV series and films like 2 Broke Girls (2013), Mash Up (2012), and 3 Weeks in Daytona (2011).

His outstanding contributions to television writing have earned him multiple accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Notably, he won the 2019 Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for his exceptional work on The Daily Show.

David Angelo has also made a mark in the business world. He is the owner of Western Razor, a U.S.-based company that specialises in manufacturing premium all-metal razors.

Who is David Angelo’s wife?

The comedian is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. David Angelo has kept his personal and romantic life private, and he has not publicly disclosed any details about a girlfriend or partner. As of now, there are no reports linking him to anyone romantically, so he is presumably single.

FAQs

When was David Angelo born? His date of birth is 14 December 1987, making him 37 years old as of 2025. Where is David Angelo from? He hails from Lexington, Massachusetts, but he currently lives in New York City, New York, United States. Who are David Angelo's parents? The comedian’s parents are unknown, as he has revealed little about his background and family. What does David Angelo do for a living? He is a comedian, television writer, producer, and actor. He is best known for his work on The Daily Show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Nothin’s Easy. Does David Angelo own Western Razor? The comedian owns the company, a brand that produces American-made razors designed for quality shaving and craftsmanship. Does David Angelo have a partner? He has not shared any details about his relationship status or romantic life, and therefore, he is believed to be single at the moment. Who are David Angelo's kids? He does not have any publicly known children. What is David Angelo’s height and weight? The American entertainer stands at approximately 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 159 pounds (72 kilograms).

In the stand-up world, David Angelo is known for observational humour, sharp timing, and a willingness to address topics with social commentary woven through his jokes. He has built an impressive career through talent, determination, and creativity. From stand-up comedy to television writing, he continues to entertain and inspire audiences.

