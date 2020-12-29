Anna Maria Sieklucka’s biography: age, height, is she married?

Anna Maria Sieklucka is best known to people as Laura from the multi-lingual Netflix drama 365 Days. The actress has been in theatre for a while and has honed her acting skills. Her talent has earned her a significant social media following from different parts of the world.

Anna Maria Sieklucka has worked with renowned directors such as Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes. She has also collaborated with top actors from her home country and beyond. Read on to discover more about her age, height, career, and relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Maria Sieklucka Gender Female Date of birth 31st May 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Lublin, Poland Current residence Warsaw, Poland Nationality Polish Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-24-32 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Łukasz Witt-Michałowski Father Jerzy Antoni Sieklucki Alma mater AST National Academy of Theatre Arts Profession Actress, singer, model, and social media personality Instagram @anna_maria.sieklucka

Anna Maria Sieklucka's biography

Anna Maria Sieklucka is a talented actress, singer, model, and social media personality. She came into the limelight in 2019. Before then, she was actively involved in theatre.

Anna Maria Sieklucka's age

The actress is 30 years old as of 2022. She was born on 31st May 1992, and her Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Anna Maria Sieklucka from?

The actress is from Poland. She was born and raised in Lublin, Poland, and resides in Warsaw, Poland. She is fluent in Polish, German, English, and French.

Family background

The actress' father is Jerzy Antoni, and her mother is Joanna. Her father is a practising lawyer. She has one sibling, Piotr.

Her family is close-knit, and her parents have encouraged and supported her in pursuing her interests. The actress' nationality is Polish, and her ethnicity is White.

Educational background

The actress went to local Polish schools. She went to the AST National Academy of Theatre Arts. She was at the institution's Wrocław-based Faculty of Puppetry and graduated in 2018.

Career

The actress started her career in theatre. In 2019, she made her debut on the big screen in Poland. She featured in an episode of Na dobre i na złe, a series that showcased the lives of hospital staff and paramedics.

Her first film was 365 Days, an erot*c drama film. Initially, she was hesitant to accept the role. She has been in the film and television industry for a short while, and fans hope to see her in more productions in the future.

What movies does Anna-Maria Sieklucka play in?

Movie Year Role 365 Days 2020 Laura Biel 365 Days: This Day 2022 Laura Torricelli The Next 365 Days 2022 Laura

Television shows

TV series Year Role Na dobre i na zle 2019 Aniela Grabek Kuba Wojewódzki 2020 Self (guest) Twoja twarz brzmi znajomo 2021 Self

Modelling

The actress is also a model and social media personality. She often posts amazing pictures of herself on social media, where she has a significant following.

She uses her accounts to endorse different brands, especially fashion-related ones. She is also a talented singer.

Who is Anna Maria Sieklucka married to?

The actress is yet to get married. However, she is in a relationship. Who is Anna Maria Sieklucka dating? She is dating Łukasz Witt-Michałowski, a theatre director and actor.

Anna Maria Sieklucka's partner is also from Lublin, Poland. The two first met at AST National Academy of Theatre Arts. They were friends for a while before they decided to become a couple.

There have been speculations that she is in a relationship with co-star Michele Morrone. The two are colleagues and friends with no romantic association in real life.

How tall is Anna Maria Sieklucka?

Anna-Maria Sieklucka's height is 5’ 4” or 163 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 110 pounds or 50 kilogrammes. Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-32, and she has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Quick facts about Anna Maria Sieklucka

She is a shy person in real life.

She enjoys travelling in her free time.

Anna Maria Sieklucka is a talented Polish dancer and actress. Her excellent portrayal of various characters has earned her fame and media attention.

