A video of Annie Macaulay at Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs has surfaced online, and fans are reacting to it

The actress attended the star-studded solemn event at the Monarch Event Centre in the company of her first daughter

After seeing her demeanour at the event, fans shared their observations and expressed concern about her well-being, with many asking questions

A video of Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay attending the Service of Songs of her colleague, Alexx Ekubo, has surfaced online.

The actor's family, friends, and colleagues gathered on Wednesday for the Service of Songs as his final rites commenced in Lagos State.

Reactions as Annie Macaulay’s composure at event triggers concern. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actress was seen in the company of her first daughter, Isabella, as they joined other entertainers dressed in white to pay their respects to the late actor.

While waiting to be cleared into the venue, Annie appeared uneasy and was seen repeatedly touching her hands and holding her daughter's hand while trying to remain calm.

Her daughter stood by her side, watching as security personnel attended to them.

Fans pray for Annie Macaulay over appearance at Alexx EWkubo's Service of Songs. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Fans share observations about Annie's composure

Reacting to the video, many fans expressed concern and questioned whether the actress was okay. Some noted that she did not appear fully composed and looked tired.

Others suggested that she may have travelled from another location before attending the event, which could explain her appearance.

However, some fans pointed out that Annie has gone through a lot in recent times and speculated that this may have contributed to her demeanour at the event.

Many offered prayers and well wishes, encouraging her to take good care of herself.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Annie's presence at event

Here are comments below:

@est_her0215 wrote:

"She's so restless and jumping. May God help and heal her. The camera light is too too bright and large to be all up in people's faces !!! Nigerians, we don’t know anything about privacy or professionalism."

@adeviral_ wrote:

"All of you are asking if she’s okay. How can someone who came out to mourn a loved one look okay, Una Dey okay so?"

@maimunah_246 wrote:

"Annie feels everything very deeply. People like her are the best care providers in the world. I love her."

@southernbellenikky reacted:

"Face looks tired. Bless You, African Queen."

@chizzysteph commented:

"Even a little girl is calmer and composed than an adult.It is well!"

@chisom_pris commented:

"I hope she is ok because she doesn't look like one. May God see you, Annie."

Yvonne Jegede dragged out an outfit

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the Service of Songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre had surfaced online.

Fans and family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs.

Though she wore a white dress, many reacted to her appearance at the event, with some advising her on how to dress appropriately for such occasions.

Source: Legit.ng