Inside Daniel Larson's wild ride from TikTok to infamy
Daniel Larson is an Internet personality, TikToker, and singer-songwriter from Denver, Colorado. He gained public attention with his erratic and cryptic videos, including a self-proclaimed run for the U.S. presidency. Although he has been arrested before, he is currently facing serious federal charges related to threats of violence.
Key takeaways
- Daniel Larson gained fame for posting his controversial and delusional life on social media.
- He was arrested on 30 April 2024 and faces seven charges related to threats.
- The TikToker is reportedly being held at the United States Medical Centre for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri.
- The case is currently on hold pending the results of his mental health evaluation.
Profile summary
Real name
Daniel Robert Larson
Moniker
Mr President, Danderson
Gender
Male
Date of birth
15 November 1998
Age
27 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Denver, Colorado, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Height in feet
5'9"
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
150
Weight in kilograms
68
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Elisabeth Lee Shimer
Father
James Travis Larson
Relationship status
Single
School
Sobesky Academy
Profession
Internet personality, singer-songwriter
Net worth
450k
Who is Daniel Larson?
The social media personality was born Daniel Robert Larson on 15 November 1998. He is an American national of white ethnicity.
Daniel Larson's parents are Elisabeth Lee Shimer and James Travis Larson. He was primarily raised by his grandmother, Nancy Shimer, following allegations of abuse by his mother. Larson's grandmother passed away from cancer on 24 July 2019.
Daniel Larson was placed at Tennyson Centre for Children in 2012. He also attended Sobesky Academy, graduating in 2017.
Why was Daniel Larson famous?
Daniel Larson was an internet personality, singer, and songwriter. He began his online journey around March 2020. Larson posted videos documenting his controversial life, claiming to be a political candidate, celebrity artist, and sometimes a model. Daniel's TikTok page had over 200,000 followers and 2 million likes.
In July 2020, he made an announcement video stating he wanted to contest for President of the United States of America. The announcement earned him the nickname 'Mr President' among his fans.
As a singer-songwriter, Larson has released songs such as Fake News 2, Catch A Break, and Over. He posted his music on his self-titled YouTube page. Larson is currently inactive on social media.
Why is Daniel Larson in court?
Daniel Larson was arrested on 30 April 2024 in Denver, Colorado, and taken to the Jefferson County Detention Facility. He was charged with seven counts of serious federal charges. He allegedly threatened to use explosives and was threatening to blow up buildings, including the White House.
After spending over a year in jail, Daniel Larson appeared before a judge, virtually, on 18 September 2025. However, the court raised concerns over his mental health and ordered a psychiatric assessment at Springfield. The test is crucial in determining whether he is mentally competent to stand trial.
What is Daniel Larson's net worth?
Daniel Larson's net worth is highly disputed and highly speculative. According to sources Naija News and Pages.dev, the TikToker is reportedly worth $450,000.
FAQs
- Who is Daniel Larson? He is an internet personality and singer-songwriter from the United States.
- Where is Daniel Larson from? Daniel was born in Denver, Colorado, United States.
- What college did Daniel Larson go to? There is no information available about his college education; however, he attended Sobesky Academy and graduated in 2017.
- Who is Daniel Larson's mum? The internet personality's mother is Elisabeth Lee Shimer.
- How much is Daniel Larson worth? The TikToker's net worth is alleged to be $450,000.
- Was Daniel Larson in the military? There is no information stating that the TikTok star joined the army.
- Where is Daniel Larson now? He is currently incarcerated at the United States Medical Centre for Federal Prisoners in Springfield after being charged with seven federal offences.
Daniel Larson is currently in jail facing seven serious federal charges because he allegedly made multiple threats to bomb buildings. The famous TikToker and singer is awaiting a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.
