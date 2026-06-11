A popular Nigerian cleric, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, shared what he noticed about Alexx Ekubo’s wife since her husband’s death

Celebrities, family, and well-wishers gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her

The senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

Nollywood and fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Pastor Ighodalo shares an observation about Alexx Ekubo's wife at the tribute service. Photo: YouTube/ Nolly Gift TV

Source: TikTok

A service of songs was held for late actor Alexx Ekubo on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, bringing celebrities and family together to mourn the deceased.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

A TikTok page, @lifestylebuzzbydunni, reshared a clip from Ighodalo's speech at the event on TikTok, where the cleric was seen addressing the bereaved widow as he spoke on stage.

He stated that Anwuli had been very strong since her husband's demise and that he appreciated her.

His words:

“Anwuli, you’ve been strong. You’ve been very strong. I want to appreciate you and thank God for your life. I mean, we need to give Anwuli a round of applause this evening.

“I truly thank God for her. The Lord will continue to strengthen you and by His grace, what the devil meant for evil, my almighty God will turn to good.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Ighadalo's observation about Ekubo's wife

Babylove 13 said:

"Some days ago my mom was saying, she wished everyone can just go the same time, so we don’t have to cry for one another,,, I felt it."

Dr. Preshylar said:

'Anuli, thank you so so much for showing him love. God will never fail you. May God comfort you Amen."

nanaahairs_et_wigs said:

"So painful …. God abeg o."

Ewa🎀 said:

"I lost my mum this time 10yrs ago 🥺🥺🥺 hmmm it is well with Anwuli."

Misswhite38 said:

"it never gets better we Only act as if we are okay."

Madelyn Okochi said:

"let me see her face I love you from a distance 💕 take heart ❤️rest on fine boy."

Ogugua chinenyenwa said:

"Anwuli as your name implies it shows from the little we have seen that you made him happ and was with him during his most vulnerable and last period on earth ,thank you so much."

timiedraysond💌 said:

"the way I'm crying eh 😭😭😭 m beginning to ask myself why I'm so hurt. hey I'm sad. the last I've been sad this much was when mohbad passed."

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo shared an unusual observation about Alexx Ekubo’s wife while speaking at the actor’s service of songs. Photo: YouTube/ Nolly Gift TV

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted a screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng