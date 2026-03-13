Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, has long been a steady force behind the MLB star’s success. Since meeting in June 2011, the couple has built a strong partnership rooted in loyalty and family. Her unwavering encouragement and support have played a key role in shaping Freddie Freeman’s life off the field and his enduring baseball career.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman at the 2025 ESPY Awards. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman began dating in June 2011 and marked six months of their relationship in December 2011.

and marked six months of their relationship in December 2011. They got engaged in January 2014 and married that November in Miami Beach, Florida.

and married that November in Miami Beach, Florida. The couple has three sons and, in February 2026, announced they were expecting their fourth child.

Profile summary

Full name Chelsea Marie Goff Freeman Frederick Charles Freeman Gender Female Male Date of birth 24 April 1991 12 September 1989 Age 34 years old (as of March 2026) 36 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Virgo Place of birth South Florida, United States Fountain Valley, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'5" 6'5" Height in centimetres 165 196 Weight in pounds 123 227 Weight in kilograms 56 103 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 - Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 - Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Green Blue Father Warren Goff Fred Freeman Mother Pat Goff Rosemary Freeman Siblings 2 3 Marital status Married Married Partner Freddie Freeman Chelsea Freeman Children 3 3 School University of Central Florida El Modena High School Profession Former model, businesswoman, realtor, social media influencer Pro baseball Instagram @chelseafreeman5 @freddiefreeman X @chelseafree5 @freddiefreeman5 Facebook - @FreddieFreeman5

What is Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman's, background?

Freddie's wife, a former model, realtor, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, was born Chelsea Marie Goff on 24 April 1991 in South Florida, United States. She is the daughter of Pat and Warren Goff. Chelsea was raised alongside her two siblings, Tori and Josiah. She graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2013.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman's relationship timeline

The professional baseball first baseman, Freddie Freeman, and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, have been together for more than a decade. While the couple often shares glimpses of their family life, much of their early journey together remains relatively private. Here is a closer look at the key milestones in their relationship timeline.

June 2011: Freddie and Chelsea start dating

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman attend the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards. Photo: John Shearer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The baseball player, Freddie Freeman, and Chelsea Goff began dating in June 2011, during Freddie’s second season with the Atlanta Braves and while Chelsea was still in college at the University of Central Florida. By December 2011, the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary, with Chelsea posting a photo captioned:

6 month anniversary dinner

January 2014: Freddie and Chelsea get engaged

In January 2014, Chelsea revealed their engagement on Instagram, sharing several photos of the couple and writing:

He makes me smile every single day, he encourages me when I'm down, he still opens my car door, he's learned to buy me a card and flowers every birthday. I've watched him mature into the amazing man he is today. He is the first and only man I have ever loved...

She added:

3 years ago he asked me to be his girlfriend. And I'm sure glad he did I could not imagine life without you and I cannot wait to be your wife!!!

November 2014: Freddie and Chelsea get married

Less than a year after their January 2014 engagement, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman married on 22 November 2014. The ceremony took place at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami, Florida.

February 2015: Chelsea Freeman makes an appearance on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta

In February 2015, Chelsea Freeman appeared on the TLC reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. The show gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her search for the perfect wedding attire. Although she had already married MLB star Freddie Freeman in November 2014, it follows her as she selects dresses for both the ceremony and reception.

September 2016: The couple welcome their first child

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

On 15 September 2016, Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman welcomed their first son, Frederick Charles Freeman II. Chelsea shared the news on X, posting a photo of the baby holding her finger with the caption:

Wrapped around momma's finger...Welcome to the world Frederick Charles Freeman II... "Charlie"

2020: Their second child is born

On 30 December 2020, Freddie Freeman and the internet sensation, Chelsea, welcomed their second son, Brandon John Freeman. They call this special chapter their "twins with a twist."

After years of secondary infertility and medical challenges following the birth of their first son, Charlie, the couple had planned a surrogacy. Surprisingly, Chelsea became naturally pregnant just nine days before the surrogate’s embryo transfer.

February 2021: Arrival of their third child via surrogacy

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea posing with their kids. Photo: @freddiefreeman (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Just six weeks after Brandon’s birth, the couple’s third son, Maximus Turner, was born via surrogate in February 2021. Reflecting on the unusual double blessing during a Spring Training interview in March 2021, Freddie Freeman shared:

It's been hectic, but it's been everything I ever wanted. I had one on December 30 and one on Valentine's Day, February 14. Chelsea gave birth to Brandon John and our other one named Maximus Turner is named after my big league debut.

September 2021: Freddie and Chelsea celebrate the Braves' clinching the NL East

On 30 September 2021, Freddie Freeman marked the achievement with Chelsea Freeman, their son Charlie, and family after the Atlanta Braves clinched the N.L. East Division. The milestone occurred during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

November 2021: Freddie and Chelsea celebrate the Braves’ World Series win

Freddie Freeman celebrates with wife Chelsea Freeman and son after the 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

On 2 November 2021, Freddie Freeman celebrated the Atlanta Braves’ 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game Six of the 2021 World Series with his wife and their son at Minute Maid Park. The win secured the Braves’ championship and marked a historic moment for the team and its fans.

April 2022: Freddie and Chelsea at Braves vs. Dodgers game

On 18 April 2022, Freddie Freeman watched the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game with Chelsea Freeman and their son. The game took place at Dodger Stadium.

June 2022: The couple celebrate the LADF Blue Diamond Gala

On 16 June 2022, Freddie and Chelsea attended the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium. The event raises funds for the foundation’s programs that offer education, health care, and athletic opportunities to underserved communities.

November 2022: Chelsea and Freddie attend the Baby2Baby Gala

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

On 12 November 2022, the pair attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Centre. The event brought together celebrities and supporters to raise funds and awareness for children living in poverty.

May 2023: Chelsea cheers on Freddie at Braves game

On 22 May 2023, Chelsea Freeman watched from the stands as her husband Freddie Freeman played against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He scored during the game at Truist Park.

June 2023: The Freemans join the LADF Blue Diamond Gala

On 22 June 2023, Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman attended the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2023 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium. The annual event supports the foundation’s programs.

July 2023: Freddie and Chelsea attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose

On 27 July 2023, Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attended Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 at Dodger Stadium. The event, presented by Skechers and UCLA Health, featured celebrities and athletes coming together to support charitable causes.

November 2023: Freddie commemorates his ninth wedding anniversary

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In November 2023, Freddie marked his ninth wedding anniversary with Chelsea Freeman by posting a series of beach wedding photos on Instagram. He added a heartfelt caption:

9 years down and forever to go!

January 2024: The couple make an appearance at the Golden Globe Awards

On 7 January 2024, Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman attended the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Their red-carpet appearance drew attention from fans and the media.

May 2024: Freddie and Chelsea attend Dodgers Comedy Night

On 8 May 2024, Chelsea and her husband, Freddie Freeman, attended Dodgers Comedy Night during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at the Orpheum Theatre. The event was hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer

August 2024: Max faces a health challenge

In August 2024, the couple's youngest son, Maximus Turner, was diagnosed with Guillain‑Barré syndrome, causing temporary paralysis. He was treated in the pediatric ICU and later began physical therapy to regain strength. Chelsea shared in a joint Instagram post on 4 August:

After 8 long days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME! Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together.

October 2024: Freddie wins the World Series

In October 2024, Freddie Freeman helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games to claim the franchise’s eighth title. Freeman made history with a walk-off grand slam in Game 1, the first in World Series history. He also hit multiple home runs and was named World Series MVP.

November 2024: They attend the CMA Awards

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman at The 58th Annual CMA Awards. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 20 November 2024, the couple attended the 58th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena. The ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson, celebrated major achievements in country music and was broadcast live on ABC.

January 2025: They celebrate their 10-year anniversary

In January 2025, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Chelsea shared photos on Instagram of private dinners, fireworks, and beach walks.

March 2025: Chelsea Freeman speaks on parenthood

Chelsea Freeman shared in an exclusive 2025 interview with Hollywood Life how she balances marriage with Freddie Freeman and raising their three sons, Charlie, Brandon, and Max. She said:

We really don’t have too much downtime, but we really just like to lay low, stay at the house. Even as parents, I feel like you have to also take care of yourself to be able to be the best parent to your kids

June 2025: Freddie and Chelsea enjoy a night out

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea enjoying a night out at Coronado Beach. Photo: @chelseafreeman5 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In June 2025, Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, enjoyed a calm evening together in San Diego. They visited Coronado Beach, taking in the sunset and unwinding during a busy stretch of the MLB season. Chelsea shared the special moment on Instagram.

July 2025: Freddie and Chelsea attend the ESPY Awards

On 16 July 2025, Freddie and Chelsea attended the 2025 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre. The event honoured outstanding achievements and memorable moments in sports from the past year.

August 2025: Freddie and Chelsea attend Mookie Betts’ charity pickleball event

On 28 August 2025, Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, attended Mookie Betts’ “Smash For Good” Celebrity Pickleball Challenge, benefiting the 50/50 Foundation. The event took place at the Griffin Club in Los Angeles, where athletes and celebrity guests gathered to support youth-focused initiatives.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend Mookie Betts' "Smash For Good" Celebrity Pickleball Challenge. Photo: Randy Shropshire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

February 2026: The couple announces their fourth child

On 23 February 2026, Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, announced they are expecting their fourth child. They shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt caption saying

Worth the wait. Baby #4 is on the way and our hearts are already so full. We are incredibly grateful for the amazing woman helping bring our baby into our lives, and we’re choosing to honor her privacy as we walk this chapter. What do you think… brother or sister?

FAQs

Who is Chelsea Freeman? She is an American entrepreneur, realtor, internet sensation, and former model. What is Chelsea Freeman's maiden name? Her maiden name is Chelsea Marie Goff. How did Freddie and Chelsea meet? The two met through mutual friends in Southern California, and they began dating in June 2011. How long have Freddie and Chelsea Freeman been together? The couple has been together since mid-2011, with their relationship spanning over 14 years as of 2026. When did Freddie and Chelsea get married? They tied the knot in November 2014. Is Freddie Freeman still married? As of March 2026, Freddie is still married to Chelsea Freeman. Who are the children of Chelsea Freeman? Chelsea and Freddie have three children, Frederick “Charlie” Freeman II, Brandon John Freeman, and Maximus Turner Freeman, and are expecting a fourth one.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, has been a constant source of support throughout his life and MLB career. The couple has been together for over 14 years, beginning their relationship in 2011 and marrying in November 2014. They have three sons and are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

