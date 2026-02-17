Are they or aren't they? A clear timeline of Zach Justice and Indiana's relationship
While Zach Justice and Indiana Massara's chemistry on TikTok and the Dropouts podcast was undeniable, the two are currently just friends. They dated briefly between 2020 and 2022, but their story is a bit more complicated and controversial than a typical influencer romance.
Key takeaways
- Zach Justice, 21, and Indiana Massara, 14, met in 2016 when he edited videos for her mother.
- They co-founded the Dropouts podcast in June 2020 with their friend Jared Bailey.
- Their seven-year age gap led to online allegations of exploitation. Both have strongly denied the allegations.
Profile summary
Full name
Zachary Christian Justice
Indiana Marie Ella Massara
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
4 September 1995
23 August 2002
Age
30 years old (as of February 2026)
23 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Virgo
Place of birth
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Perth, Australia
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
American
Australian
Ethnicity
White
Italian
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
6'2"
5'6"
Height in centimetres
188
170
Weight in pounds
210
126
Weight in kilograms
95
57
Hair colour
Brown
Brunette
Eye colour
Light brown
Light brown
Mother
Gina Thornton
Jane Massara
Father
Joseph Justice
Craig Massara
Relationship status
Single
Single
School
Brantley County High School
Mercedes College
Profession
Actor, writer, social media personality
Actress, singer, model, social media personality
Zach Justice and Indiana Massara: From co-workers to exes
Zach Justice and Indiana Massara are currently just friends, though they dated from 2020 to 2022. Their relationship was fuelled by a constant stream of flirty TikToks and podcast cameos, leading fans to wonder if the two were an item. Below is their backstory and timeline.
2016–2018: Zach and Indiana meet in Los Angeles
Zach and Indiana's history goes back to 2016. Zach had just moved to Los Angeles to break into the entertainment industry and started editing social media content.
One of his early clients was Indiana, then 14, and her mother. Zach famously joked on The Good Boys Podcast that he "manipulated" her into doing a podcast later on. He said:
I wanted to move to LA and get into the entertainment business... I learned how to edit videos, and then I started editing for social media people. This was one of them. Then I realized, hey, I'm way better than her in every way, so then I started. Well, at first, I manipulated her to do a podcast with me.
2020–2021: The pair reunite and start dating
After losing touch for about two years, a period the American actor calls the "worst years" of his life, the pair reconnected in 2020. He stated on The Good Boys Podcast:
Worst years of my life...we separated for about two years and then later we rekindled we started doing TikToks together. Now we are the best of buddies.
Zach helped Indiana through a difficult split from a "toxic ex," and their friendship quickly turned into a creative partnership. In June 2020, they launched Dropouts. By early 2021, fans confirmed they were officially a couple.
2022–2023: Zach and Indiana part ways
Zach and Indiana's breakup was messy. As reported, the two had parted ways by late 2022 and had stopped appearing together in content.
According to a 2023 article by Distractify, Indiana was prioritising her mental health and dealing with frequent panic attacks. She eventually moved back to Australia for some time.
Zach hinted at relationship friction, claiming he felt mistreated during the final months. Indiana eventually stepped down from her role on Dropouts, and Tara Yummy joined Zach and Jared on the podcast.
2004–2006: The exes set the record straight
In an article posted in 2024 by Daily Mail, Zach is accused of exploiting Indiana because they met when she was 14 and he was 21 years old. In March 2024, Indiana returned to the podcast for a bombshell episode to address "exploitation" allegations head-on. She stated clearly:
Saying that I'm this victim, saying that Zach groomed me, like all of these things - and I would like to set the f***ing record straight. Number one - I am not a victim.
The Internet personality clarified that while they met young, nothing romantic happened until she was over 18. As of February 2026, they both appear to be single. Zach continues to dominate the podcast space, while Indiana has focused on her acting and music career.
FAQs
- Who is Zach Justice? He is an American actor, comedian, writer, and social media personality.
- Is Zach Justice his real name? Zach Justice is a short form of his real name. He was born Zachary Christian Justice.
- Who is Indiana Massara? Indiana is an Australian actress, singer, model, and Internet personality.
- Did Zach and Indiana date? The two content creators dated between 2020 and 2022.
- How old were Indiana and Zach when they met? Zach was 21, and Indiana was 14 when they met.
- Why did Zach and Indiana break up? It was not confirmed why the two broke up, but Indiana was struggling with her mental health, and Zach claimed he was not treated well in the relationship.
- What happened to Zach Justice from Married at First Sight? According to Screen Rant, Zach divorced Mindy Shiben after the show due to a lack of physical attraction and emotional distance, notably refusing to move in with her.
From flirty TikTok duets in 2022 to cryptic hand-holding sightings, Zach Justice and Indiana Massara have kept fans guessing about their relationship. Although the two briefly dated between 2020 and 2022, they are now just friends.
