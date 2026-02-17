Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Are they or aren't they? A clear timeline of Zach Justice and Indiana's relationship
Celebrity biographies

Are they or aren't they? A clear timeline of Zach Justice and Indiana's relationship

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

While Zach Justice and Indiana Massara's chemistry on TikTok and the Dropouts podcast was undeniable, the two are currently just friends. They dated briefly between 2020 and 2022, but their story is a bit more complicated and controversial than a typical influencer romance.

Internet personalities Indiana Massara and Zach Justice
Social media personalities Indiana Massara (L) and Zach Justice at the World Governments Summit 2020 (R). Photo: @indiana, @zachjustice (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Zach Justice‌, 21, and Indiana Massara, 14, met in 2016 when he edited videos for her mother.
  • They co-founded the Dropouts podcast in June 2020 with their friend Jared Bailey.
  • Their seven-year age gap led to online allegations of exploitation. Both have strongly denied the allegations.

Profile summary

Full name

Zachary Christian Justice

Indiana Marie Ella Massara

Gender

Male

Female

Date of birth

4 September 1995

23 August 2002

Age

30 years old (as of February 2026)

23 years old (as of February 2026)

Zodiac sign

Virgo

Virgo

Place of birth

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Perth, Australia

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA

Nationality

American

Australian

Ethnicity

White

Italian

Sexuality

Straight

Straight

Height in feet

6'2"

5'6"

Height in centimetres

188

170

Weight in pounds

210

126

Weight in kilograms

95

57

Hair colour

Brown

Brunette

Eye colour

Light brown

Light brown

Mother

Gina Thornton

Jane Massara

Father

Joseph Justice

Craig Massara

Relationship status

Single

Single

School

Brantley County High School

Mercedes College

Profession

Actor, writer, social media personality

Actress, singer, model, social media personality

Instagram

@zachjustice

@indiana

Read also

Future's girlfriend timeline explained through music, fatherhood and complicated love

Zach Justice and Indiana Massara: From co-workers to exes

Zach Justice and Indiana Massara are currently just friends, though they dated from 2020 to 2022. Their relationship was fuelled by a constant stream of flirty TikToks and podcast cameos, leading fans to wonder if the two were an item. Below is their backstory and timeline.

2016–2018: Zach and Indiana meet in Los Angeles

Indiana Massara wearing a patterned gold-and-white dress and Zach Justice a grey baseball jersey with an LA cap
Indiana Massara and Zach Justice on the red carpet, both pointing directly at the camera.
Source: Instagram

Zach and Indiana's history goes back to 2016. Zach had just moved to Los Angeles to break into the entertainment industry and started editing social media content.

One of his early clients was Indiana, then 14, and her mother. Zach famously joked on The Good Boys Podcast that he "manipulated" her into doing a podcast later on. He said:

I wanted to move to LA and get into the entertainment business... I learned how to edit videos, and then I started editing for social media people. This was one of them. Then I realized, hey, I'm way better than her in every way, so then I started. Well, at first, I manipulated her to do a podcast with me.

Read also

Adam Duritz girlfriends through the years, from Courtney Cox, to quiet retreats

2020–2021: The pair reunite and start dating

Zach Justice and Indiana Massara standing closely together in a restaurant
Zach Justice and Indiana Massara celebrating her birthday in 2021. Photo: @zachjustice (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

After losing touch for about two years, a period the American actor calls the "worst years" of his life, the pair reconnected in 2020. He stated on The Good Boys Podcast:

Worst years of my life...we separated for about two years and then later we rekindled we started doing TikToks together. Now we are the best of buddies.

Zach helped Indiana through a difficult split from a "toxic ex," and their friendship quickly turned into a creative partnership. In June 2020, they launched Dropouts. By early 2021, fans confirmed they were officially a couple.

2022–2023: Zach and Indiana part ways

Zach and Indiana's breakup was messy. As reported, the two had parted ways by late 2022 and had stopped appearing together in content.

According to a 2023 article by Distractify, Indiana was prioritising her mental health and dealing with frequent panic attacks. She eventually moved back to Australia for some time.

Read also

A look at Ciara's relationships before her fairytale marriage to Russell Wilson

Zach hinted at relationship friction, claiming he felt mistreated during the final months. Indiana eventually stepped down from her role on Dropouts, and Tara Yummy joined Zach and Jared on the podcast.

2004–2006: The exes set the record straight

A closeup photo of Indiana Massara, wearing a patterned headscarf and Zach Justice in an LA cap
Indiana Massara smiles softly (L), and Zach Justice looks excited (R). Photo: @zachjustice
Source: Instagram

In an article posted in 2024 by Daily Mail, Zach is accused of exploiting Indiana because they met when she was 14 and he was 21 years old. In March 2024, Indiana returned to the podcast for a bombshell episode to address "exploitation" allegations head-on. She stated clearly:

Saying that I'm this victim, saying that Zach groomed me, like all of these things - and I would like to set the f***ing record straight. Number one - I am not a victim.

Read also

How many kids does Kailyn Lowry have? A look at Kailyn Lowry's kids and their dads

The Internet personality clarified that while they met young, nothing romantic happened until she was over 18. As of February 2026, they both appear to be single. Zach continues to dominate the podcast space, while Indiana has focused on her acting and music career.

FAQs

  1. Who is Zach Justice? He is an American actor, comedian, writer, and social media personality.
  2. Is Zach Justice his real name? Zach Justice is a short form of his real name. He was born Zachary Christian Justice.
  3. Who is Indiana Massara? Indiana is an Australian actress, singer, model, and Internet personality.
  4. Did Zach and Indiana date? The two content creators dated between 2020 and 2022.
  5. How old were Indiana and Zach when they met? Zach was 21, and Indiana was 14 when they met.
  6. Why did Zach and Indiana break up? It was not confirmed why the two broke up, but Indiana was struggling with her mental health, and Zach claimed he was not treated well in the relationship.
  7. What happened to Zach Justice from Married at First Sight? According to Screen Rant, Za‌ch divorced Mi‍n‍dy S‍hib​en aft‍er the show due to a lac‍k of physica​l attrac⁠tion and emotional di‍stan​c⁠e, notably refusing to mov‍e in with her.

Read also

Who is Cameron Monaghan's wife? His dating history and where things stand now

From flirty TikTok duets in 2022 to cryptic hand-holding sightings, Zach Justice and Indiana Massara have kept fans guessing about their relationship. Although the two briefly dated between 2020 and 2022, they are now just friends.

Legit.ng published an article about Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum. Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum divorced after just 13 months of marriage. They never gave a reason for their split, but fans speculated about long-distance after the NFL tight end was transferred days after their wedding.

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum tied the knot in March 2023. Their union was short-lived, and they divorced in April 2024. Discover more about what happened to Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum's relationship.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Tags:
USATikTok
Hot:
Beautiful quotes Kwara governor Morgan brennan Funny numbers Cdfib