Top 20 best jazz guitarists of all time: essential artists to listen to

Jazz is a popular music genre that originated in the African American community towards the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Vocals, swing-blue notes, and complex guitar chords characterise the music. As jazz spread throughout the world, numerous talented jazz artists developed. These are the best jazz guitarists of all time.

Determining the best jazz guitarists of all time involved by analysing various ranking lists. We used data from multiple sources, including Guitar Command, UDiscover Music and All About Music, to compile this list. It's important to note that the list of the best jazz guitarists is presented in no particular order.

Best jazz guitarists of all time

Jazz is one of the most popular forms of music in the world. Among the critical components of this genre of music is the guitar. Below is a list of some of the best jazz guitarists in the world.

Name Band Wes Montgomery The Montgomery Brothers Django Reinhardt Quintette du Hot Club de France Charlie Christian Goodman Sextet, Septet and Orchestra Grant Green Evolution of Funk Tal Farlow Red Norvo Trio, Gramercy Five Joe Pass Gentlemen of Rhythm Jim Hall Dukes of Dixieland George Benson Fuse One Charlie Byrd Great Guitars Kenny Burrell Oscar Peterson's Trio Pat Metheny Pat Metheny Group Ralph Towner Oregon, Paul Winter Consort John McLaughlin Mahavishnu Orchestra, Shakti Jeff Beck The Yardbirds, The Jeff Beck Group Larry Carlton Steely Dan, The Crusaders, Fourplay Stanley Jordan Phil Lesh and Friends Bill Frisell Naked City Gabor Szabo Three Strings Jimmy Raney Red Norvo trio Larry Coryell The Eleventh House, The Free Spirits, The Guitar Trio

1. Wes Montgomery

Wes Montgomery (1923-1968)

Date of birth : 6 March 1923

: 6 March 1923 Place of birth : Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Date of death : 15 June 1968

: 15 June 1968 Age : 45 years (as of June 1968)

: 45 years (as of June 1968) Band: The Montgomery Brothers

Wes Montgomery is one of the greatest blues jazz guitarists of all time. He was renowned for his plucking technique and his use of octaves, which made him stand out. Although the guitarist passed away, his influence on music and jazz continues.

2. Django Reinhardt

Django Reinhardt

Date of birth : 23 January 1910

: 23 January 1910 Place of birth : Liberchies, Pont-a-Celles, Belgium

: Liberchies, Pont-a-Celles, Belgium Date of death : 16 May 1953

: 16 May 1953 Age : 43 years (as of May 1953)

: 43 years (as of May 1953) Band: Quintette du Hot Club de France

Django Reinhardt was a Belgian-born Romani jazz guitar player. He was born on 23 January 1910 in Liberchies, Pont-a-Celles, Belgium. Although he lost his ring and little fingers in a fire, he could still perform exceptionally.

3. Charlie Christian

Guitarist Charlie Christian

Date of birth : 29 July 1916

: 29 July 1916 Place of birth : Bonham, Texas, USA

: Bonham, Texas, USA Date of death : 2 March 1942

: 2 March 1942 Age : 25 years (as of March 1942)

: 25 years (as of March 1942) Band: Goodman Sextet, Septet and Orchestra

Charlie Christian is one of the best smooth jazz guitarists. He is widely recognised among the pioneers of electric guitar players in jazz. Christian blended swing, bebop, and blues in his unique style.

4. Grant Green

American Jazz musician and bandleader Grant Green (1935 - 1979)

Date of birth : 6 June 1935

: 6 June 1935 Place of birth : St. Louis, Missouri, USA

: St. Louis, Missouri, USA Date of death : 31 January 1979

: 31 January 1979 Age : 43 years (as of January 1979)

: 43 years (as of January 1979) Band: Evolution of Funk

Grant Green was a talented jazz guitarist and composer. He recorded for Blue Note Records as a lead and a sideman. Green concentrated on uncluttered linear jazz guitar style, where he rarely played chords. The Legendary founder of Blue Note Records, Alfred Lion, was a big fan of Green.

5. Tal Farlow

Tal Farlow (1921-1998), U.S. Jazz guitarist

Date of birth : 7 June 1921

: 7 June 1921 Place of birth : Greensboro, North Carolina, USA

: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA Date of death : 25 July 1998

: 25 July 1998 Age : 77 years (as of July 1998)

: 77 years (as of July 1998) Band: Red Norvo Trio, Gramercy Five

Tal Farlow, nicknamed Octopus due to his ability to stretch large hands fast over the fretboard, developed a passion for guitar at 22, which is considered late. Nevertheless, he became one of the most celebrated jazz guitarists in the world. Farlow's talent was a combination of accuracy, speed, and melodicism.

6. Joe Pass

American jazz guitarist Joe Pass

Date of birth : 13 January 1929

: 13 January 1929 Place of birth : New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA

: New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA Date of death : 23 May 1994

: 23 May 1994 Age : 65 years (as of May 1994)

: 65 years (as of May 1994) Band: Gentlemen of Rhythm

Joe Pass is another jazz legend and composer. He is renowned for his ability to play chords, fingerstyle technique, and harmonic melody. Some of Pass' most influential recordings, including Virtuoso and For Django, earned him acclaim and accolades.

7. Jim Hall

American jazz guitarist Jim Hall (1930-2013)

Date of birth : 4 December 1930

: 4 December 1930 Place of birth : Buffalo, New York, USA

: Buffalo, New York, USA Date of death : 10 December 2013

: 10 December 2013 Age : 83 years (as of May 1994)

: 83 years (as of May 1994) Band: Dukes of Dixieland

Jim Hall was born on 4 December 1930 in Buffalo, New York, and raised in Ohio. The American guitar player became interested in playing guitar at a young age. By age 20, he was playing guitar and was inspired by Charlie Christian. Jim Hall recorded continuously from the 1970s until 2010 under various labels, such as On the Horizon, MusicMasters, and Concord.

8. George Benson

George Benson

Year of birth : 1943

: 1943 Place of birth : Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Age : 81 years (as of September 2024)

: 81 years (as of September 2024) Band: Fuse One

George Washington Benson is a renowned jazz guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He debuted his music career at 19 and came to the limelight in the 1960s. Legends like Charlie Christian and Wes Montgomery influenced Benson. George has released numerous albums, including Breezin', Giblet Gravy, Love Remembers, and Dreams Do Come True.

9. Charlie Byrd

Charlie BYRD

Date of birth : 16 September 1925

: 16 September 1925 Place of birth : Suffolk, Virginia, USA

: Suffolk, Virginia, USA Date of death : 2 December 1999

: 2 December 1999 Age : 74 years (as of December 1999)

: 74 years (as of December 1999) Band: Great Guitars

Charlie Byrd is a talented guitarist, singer, and songwriter renowned for his contributions to bossa nova music. Charlie Byrd was unique from other guitarists because he played on nylon guitar. The singer and songwriter also wrote several books besides his music performance.

10. Kenny Burrell

Jazz musician Kenny Burell

Date of birth : 31 July 1931

: 31 July 1931 Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, USA

: Detroit, Michigan, USA Age : 93 years (as of September 2024)

: 93 years (as of September 2024) Band: Oscar Peterson's Trio

Kenny Burrell is a jazz guitarist and composer with a long career. He worked under numerous labels, including Blue Note, Verve, and Concord. Burrell's unique style incorporates electric blues, classical music, and proto-bebop.

11. Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny

Yeah of birth: 1954

1954 Place of birth : Lee's Summit, Missouri, USA

: Lee's Summit, Missouri, USA Age : 70 years (as of September 2024)

: 70 years (as of September 2024) Band: Pat Metheny Group

Pat Metheny is a guitarist and music composer. His lengthy discography shows his talent as a guitarist. The American celebrity has continuously been innovative, which has earned him numerous accolades over the years, including 20 Grammy Awards.

12. Ralph Towner

The guitarist Ralph Towner

Yeah of birth : 1940

: 1940 Place of birth : Chehalis, Washington, USA

: Chehalis, Washington, USA Age : 80 years (as of September 2024)

: 80 years (as of September 2024) Band: Oregon, Paul Winter Consort

Ralph Towner is a jazz guitarist and a renowned multi-instrumentalist, composer, and bandleader. He can play guitar, piano, percussion, synthesiser, French horn, and trumpet. He formed the band Oregon, which incorporated elements of jazz and folk into its music.

13. John McLaughlin

British guitarist John McLaughlin

Yeah of birth : 1942

: 1942 Place of birth : Doncaster, United Kingdom

: Doncaster, United Kingdom Age : 82 years (as of September 2024)

: 82 years (as of September 2024) Band: Mahavishnu Orchestra, Shakti

John McLaughlin, also known as Mahavishnu, is one of the pioneers of jazz fusion. The English guitarist, band leader and composer incorporates rock, world music, flamenco, and blues in his jazz music.

14. Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck

Date of birth : 24 June 1944

: 24 June 1944 Place of birth : Wallington, United Kingdom

: Wallington, United Kingdom Date of death : 10 January 2023

: 10 January 2023 Age : 78 years (as of January 2023)

: 78 years (as of January 2023) Band: The Yardbirds, The Jeff Beck Group

Jeff Beck, born Geoffrey Arnold Beck, was born in Wallington, United Kingdom. He became famous as a member of the Yardbirds, an English rock band. Beck was creative and possessed great technical ability, earning him a top-five ranking on Rolling Stones' 100 Best Guitarists list.

15. Larry Carlton

Larry Carlton

Year of birth : 1948

: 1948 Place of birth : Torrance, California, USA

: Torrance, California, USA Age : 76 years (as of September 2024)

: 76 years (as of September 2024) Band: Steely Dan, The Crusaders, Fourplay

Larry Carlton is one of the blues jazz guitarists and the most respected guitarist of his era. He developed a passion for guitar at a young age and played in clubs as a teenager. His work has been featured in many movies and TV shows.

16. Stanley Jordan

Stanley Jordan, American jazz fusion singer, songwriter, guitarist and pianist

Year of birth : 1959

: 1959 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Age : 65 years (as of September 2024)

: 65 years (as of September 2024) Band: Phil Lesh and Friends

Stanley Jordan was popularly known as the fretboard sorcerer for his talent for tapping his fingers on the fretboard with both hands. His Blue Note debut LP, Magic Touch, showcased his remarkable technique with the guitar. This phenomenal talent earned him a place among the world's greatest jazz guitarists.

17. Bill Frisell

Bill Frisell

Year of birth : 1951

: 1951 Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, USA

: Baltimore, Maryland, USA Age : 73 years (as of September 2024)

: 73 years (as of September 2024) Band: Naked City

Bill Frisell is another talented guitarist, composer, and arranger from the United States. He has had a successful career, getting nominated for the Grammy Awards six times and winning once.

18. Gabor Szabo

Gabor Szabo

Date of birth : 8 March 1936

: 8 March 1936 Place of birth : Budapest, Hungary

: Budapest, Hungary Date of death : 26 February 1982

: 26 February 1982 Age : 45 years (as of February 1982)

: 45 years (as of February 1982) Band: Three Strings

Gabor Szabo was a Hungarian-American guitarist who incorporated various genres of music with jazz, including pop, Indian ragas, rock, and Hungarian Gypsy folk music.

19. Jimmy Raney

American jazz guitarist Jimmy Raney

Date of birth : 20 August 1927

: 20 August 1927 Place of birth : Louisville, Kentucky, USA

: Louisville, Kentucky, USA Age : 73 years (as of September 2024)

: 73 years (as of September 2024) Date of death : 10 May 1995

: 10 May 1995 Band: Red Norvo trio

Jimmy Raney was one of the best smooth jazz guitarists in the world. He was Tal Farlow's replacement in the Red Norvo Trio. He later branched out as a bandleader and was named among the best guitarists by DownBeat Critics' Poll twice.

20. Larry Coryell (1943-2017)

Larry Coryell

Date of birth : 2 April 1943

: 2 April 1943 Place of birth : Galveston, Texas, USA

: Galveston, Texas, USA Age : 73 years (as of February 2017)

: 73 years (as of February 2017) Date of death : 19 February 2017

: 19 February 2017 Band: The Eleventh House, The Free Spirits, The Guitar Trio

Larry Coryell was an American guitarist who was one of the pioneers of fusion guitar. He replaced Gabor Szabo in Chico Hamilton's band and began making a name in jazz-rock music in the 1960s. Some of his hits include Angel on Sunset, Feel Like Making Love, and No One Really Knows.

Who is the best jazz guitarist?

Wes Montgomery is the best jazz guitarist in the world. He was a legendary artist who revolutionised the jazz guitar with his unique thumb-picking technique.

Who are the best modern black jazz guitarists?

Jazz music originated in the African American community in Louisiana, which means there are numerous jazz guitarists today. They include Stanley Jordan, Lionel Loueke, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and Julian Lage.

Who is the best modern jazz guitarist?

There are numerous modern jazz guitarists. They include Peter Bernstein, Pasquale Grasso, Mary Halvorson and Lionel Loueke.

Who are the best jazz guitarists today?

Jazz is still a popular genre that has produced some of the best guitarists in the world. Today's best jazz guitarists are Gilad Hekselman, Julian Lage, Jaume Llombart, and Lage Lund.

Jazz guitarists have multiple skills, including alternate picking, fingerstyle, and hybrid picking. The genre allows the guitarists to improvise as they perform. They employ slides, bends, vibrato, and trills to add emotion and depth.

