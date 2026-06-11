Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of what a fan did in Abuja to celebrate her birthday, showering him with blessings for the thoughtful gesture

In the video, the fan, popularly known as Jojo of Abuja, was seen surrounded by several people as he interacted with them and asked them questions

Many people were impressed by his act of kindness and praised him for the gesture, they also offered prayers for the actress, commending her for being a good

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared the kind of love she received from a fan known as Jojo of Abuja during her birthday celebration a few days ago.

The actress recently marked a new age and celebrated the occasion with beautiful photos that attracted admiration from fans and colleagues.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh's fan organises free buses in Abuja in commemoration of actress's birthday. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, her picture was displayed on banners attached to several cars and a bus that plied different routes across Abuja.

Jojo of Abuja pays for free rides

In the video, Jojo of Abuja was seen paying the transport fares of commuters travelling to various destinations.

According to him, people could board the buses and cars free of charge to selected locations within the metropolis. He also encouraged some of the passengers to send birthday shout-outs to the actress.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Jojo's gesture

Reacting to the gesture, the mother of one expressed excitement and showered prayers on Jojo. She prayed that God would bless him with a long life and allow him to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

Tonto Dikeh showers prayer on fan who organised free buses in Abuja in commemoration of her birthday. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress-turned-evangelist also prayed for success in all his endeavours and asked God to raise people who would support and bless him in return.

She further prayed for doors of favour, opportunities, and uncommon blessings to be opened for him.

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's video

Fans were impressed by the young man's thoughtful gesture and joined the evangelist in praying for him.

Many also praised Tonto Dikeh, saying her kindness and good heart were the reasons she continued to receive love and support from others.

Recall that a few months ago, during her son's birthday celebration, a well-wisher paid for a billboard featuring him, a gesture that was later shared online by the celebrant's father.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Tonto Dikeh's video

Many reacted to what the actress said about Jojo of Abuja, as they also prayed for him. Here are comments below:

@rayd_hairs shared:

"When you have a good heart, it speaks for itself."

@director_joloshow_films said:

"Amen and Amen mam thank you so much for all you do."

@yassahwalker stated:

"This is so sweet. Mama Tee, you are loved by many."

@ogechucks1 commented:

"Aww, God bless you, my beautiful Ada El-Roi."

@blessynsylva reacted:

"Happy birthday, Evangelist. Your new age is blessed."

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng