Top 20 richest gospel musicians in Nigeria ranked by net worth

The roots of the gospel genre are deeply meshed in Nigeria's social landscape, shaping contemporary life with messages of hope and faith. In addition to enjoying national and regional fame, the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria have gained notable wealth through live performances, album sales, endorsement deals, and sponsorships.

The list of richest gospel musicians in Nigeria was compiled using data from various websites, such as YouTubers.me, and an analysis of their financial assets and influence in the entertainment industry. These net worth figures are estimates and may fluctuate due to various financial factors.

Who are the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria?

The most popular musicians in Nigeria who perform contemporary and gospel genres have amassed loyal followings. Their earnings from album sales, streaming platforms and businesses play an essential role in their wealth growth.

Rank Singer Net worth 1. Sinach $1 million–5 million 2. Tope Alabi $1 million–$1.3 million 3. Nathaniel Bassey $870,000 4. Ada Ehi $800,000–$1.16 million 5. Sammie Okposo $750,000 6. Frank Edwards $600,000 7. Moses Bliss $500,000 8. Joe Praize $500,000–$900,000 9. Samsong $400,000–$450,000 10. Eben $370,000 11. Yinka Ayefele $350,000 12. Chioma Jesus $350,000 13. Lara George $300,000 14. Tim Godfrey $258,000–$894,000 15. Victoria Orenze $235,000–$250,000 16. Sunmisola Agbebi $200,000 17. Dunsin Oyekan $200,000 18. Minister GUC $150,000–$290,000 19. Mercy Chinwo $150,000 20. Judikay $100,000–$200,000

1. Sinach — $1 million to 5 million

Sinach poses in white while holding her chin before a white background (L). The singer poses in a black outfit before a brown wall (R). Photo: @therealsinach (modified by author)

Full name : Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu

: Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu Date of birth : 30 March 1972

: 30 March 1972 Age : 52 years as of 2024

: 52 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Most popular songs: Waymaker, I Know Who I Am

More than just a singer, Sinach is one of Nigeria's prominent worship leaders and songwriters, with nine recorded albums and over 200 songs released. As an African performing and recording artist, Sinach’s net worth paints a picture of global success, with Naija Music alleging that her net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

2. Tope Alabi — $1 million to $1.3 million

Tope Alabi poses, sitting in front of a white wall (L). The singer is pictured singing at a performance in a white outfit (R). Photo: @tope_alabi_ (modified by author)

Full name : Tope Alabi

: Tope Alabi Date of birth : 27 October 1970

: 27 October 1970 Age : 53 years as of September 2024

: 53 years as of September 2024 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Most popular songs: Ebami Ki, Gratitude, Oluwa O Tobi

Tope Alabi’s net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $1.3 million. In addition to releasing more than twenty gospel albums, Tope Alabi is a recognised soundtrack composer in Nigeria's Nollywood scene.

3. Nathaniel Bassey — $870,000

Nathaniel Bassey poses, standing against a cream background. (L). The singer stands with a trumpet on stage during a performance (R). Photo: @joeasmah, @prince_adeoluwa_fafure7641 (modified by author)

Full name : Nathaniel Bassey

: Nathaniel Bassey Date of birth : 1981

: 1981 Age : 43 years as of 2024

: 43 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Most popular songs: Onise Iyanu, Imela

Nathaniel Bassey's net worth is alleged to be $870,000. Bassey has composed some of the most-played albums across the continent, including his 2017 Hallelujah Challenge hit, The Olowogbogboro Anthem, which held faithful across Nigeria awake for thirty days.

4. Ada Ehi — $800,000 to $1.16 million

Ada Ehi poses, standing against a white background (L). The singer is pictured dancing in front of a green background (R). Photo: @adaehimoses (modified by author)

Full name : Ada Ogochukwu Ehi

: Ada Ogochukwu Ehi Date of birth : 18 September 1983

: 18 September 1983 Age : 40 years as of September 2024

: 40 years as of September 2024 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Most popular songs: Only You Jesus, I Testify

The award-winning artist's net worth allegedly ranges between $800,000 and $1.16 million. Her wealth is sourced from her decades-long music career and ad revenue from her YouTube channel, which had over 514 million views as of August 2024.

5. Sammie Okposo — $750,000

Sammie Okposo is pictured dancing and gesturing with hands. Photo: @sammieokposo (modified by author)

Full name : Sammie Okposo

: Sammie Okposo Date of birth : 30 May 1971

: 30 May 1971 Place of birth : Delta State, Nigeria

: Delta State, Nigeria Date of death : 25 November 2022

: 25 November 2022 Most popular songs: Oluwa E Tobi, Welu Welu

Before his demise in November 2022, gospel artist Sammie Okposo had acquired a faithful fan base. According to Answers Africa, Okposo's worth is alleged to be $750,000 as of 2024.

6. Frank Edwards — $600,000

Full name : Frank Ugochukwu Edwards

: Frank Ugochukwu Edwards Date of birth : 22 July 1989

: 22 July 1989 Age : 35 years as of 2024

: 35 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Enugu, Nigeria

: Enugu, Nigeria Most popular songs: Nara Ekele, Love Love

The Nigeria entrepreneur owns Rocktown Records, a production house that has released work by artists such as Gil, King BAS, Divine, Nkay, Micah Heavens, and David. According to Entrepreneur.ng, Frank Edwards' net worth in 2024 is allegedly $600,000. During a performance, the minister spoke about his wealth, saying:

I tell you the truth, and I do not hide anything. I do not know of anybody who is doing Yahoo Plus or anything that is wealthier than I am.

7. Moses Bliss — $500,000

Moses Bliss poses, standing outdoors (L). The singer smiles while sitting on a brown couch (R). Photo: @mosesbliss (modified by author)

Full name : Moses Uyoh Enang

: Moses Uyoh Enang Date of birth : 20 February 1995

: 20 February 1995 Age : 29 years as of 2024

: 29 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Abuja, Nigeria

: Abuja, Nigeria Most popular songs: E No Dey Fall My Hand

Bliss is a worship leader behind hit albums such as Too Faithful, I Love Good, and Love Testament. He is the founder of Spotlife Nation Record Label. According to Big Celeb Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $500,000.

8. Joe Praize — $500,000 to $900,000

Top 20 richest gospel musicians in Nigeria ranked by net worthaJoe Praize poses standing against brown backgrounds. Photo: @joepraize_de_emperor (modified by author)

Full name : Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe

: Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe Date of birth : 20 June 1979

: 20 June 1979 Age : 45 years as of 2024

: 45 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Edo, Nigeria

: Edo, Nigeria Most popular songs: Unchangeable, Mighty God

Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe is the lead singer and music director of Joe Praize Music. In June 2014, he registered a private manufacturing company, Coast2Coast Universal Services, in Lagos, Nigeria. According to Cosmetic Reviews, his net worth is alleged to be between $500,000 and $900,000.

9. Samsong — $400,000 to $450,000

Samsong poses, standing in front of a grey background (L). The singer smiles in a photoshoot before a grey wall (R). Photo: @officialsamsong (modified by author)

Full name : Samson Uche Mogekwu

: Samson Uche Mogekwu Date of birth : 30 November 1974

: 30 November 1974 Age : 49 years as of August 2024

: 49 years as of August 2024 Place of birth : Delta State, Nigeria

: Delta State, Nigeria Most popular songs: Minimum Effort, Maximum Enjoyment

In the early 1990s, the Abuja-based artist signed on to the Ivory Music Label, and his first album, Count Your Blessings, won him the 2002 Psalmst Award. His net worth is alleged to be between $400,000 and $450,000.

10. Eben — $370,000

Full name : Emmanuel Benjamin

: Emmanuel Benjamin Date of birth : 9 September 1979

: 9 September 1979 Age : 45 years as of 2024

: 45 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Most popular songs: Victory, Take All the Praise

Eben owns and is CEO of Hammer House Records and Hammer House Ventures. Publications such as Waploaded rank Eben among the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria, alleging his net worth to be around $370,000.

11. Yinka Ayefele — $350,000

Full name : Olayinka Joel Ayefele

: Olayinka Joel Ayefele Date of birth : 1 February 1968

: 1 February 1968 Age : 56 years as of 2024

: 56 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Ipoti, Ekiti, Nigeria

: Ipoti, Ekiti, Nigeria Most popular songs: New Dawn

Before gracing the Nigerian music scene, Yinka Ayefele was a broadcaster at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. A recipient of the Office of the Order of the Niger award, he has recorded nineteen albums documenting his experiences. He owns Fresh FM Ibadan and the Yinka Ayefele Music House. His net worth is alleged to be $350,000.

12. Chioma Jesus — $350,000

Chioma Jesus poses, sitting against a black background (L). The singer stands on the streets (R). Photo: @officialchiomajesus (modified by author)

Full name : Amaka Okwuoha

: Amaka Okwuoha Date of birth : 12 February 1972

: 12 February 1972 Age : 52 years as of 2024

: 52 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Imo, Nigeria

: Imo, Nigeria Most popular songs: Okemmuo, Na God I Dey Praise

Chioma began her career at the age of nine and in fabric and textiles, entertainment, and event management. For more than thirteen years, she has run the Chioma Jesus Charity Foundation. Publications such as Six9ja and Globe Answer allege that her net worth is $350,000.

13. Lara George — $300,000

Lara George gestures with her hand in front of a black wall (L). The singer poses, dancing against a grey background (R). Photo: @larageorgemusic (modified by author)

Full name : Lara George

: Lara George Date of birth : 23 June 1978

: 23 June 1978 Age : 46 years as of 2024

: 46 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Most popular songs: Dansaki, Halleluyah

Lara George is a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and producer whose music career began at Queens College and the University of Lagos. She is the vice president of SoForte Entertainment Distribution. According to Waploaded, her worth is alleged to be $300,000.

14. Tim Godfrey — $258,000 to $894,000

Tim Godfrey poses, standing in front of a white background (L). The singer supports himself with his hands in a room (R). Photo: @timgodfreyfanpage12 (modified by author)

Full name : Tim Chukwudi Godfrey

: Tim Chukwudi Godfrey Date of birth : 26 August 1979

: 26 August 1979 Age : 45 years as of 2024

: 45 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Kakuri, Nigeria

: Kakuri, Nigeria Most popular songs: Nara, Big God, Evidence

Tim Godfrey wears many hats, from gospel artist to music teacher, art consultant, writer and entrepreneur behind Tim Godfrey & the Xtream Crew and the Rox Nation Entertainment company. His net worth is alleged to be between $258,000 and $894,000 as of August 2024.

15. Victoria Orenze — $235,000 to $250,000

Victoria Orenze poses in different places in black outfits. Photo: @victoriaorenze (modified by author)

Full name : Victoria Orenze

: Victoria Orenze Date of birth : 23 March 1984

: 23 March 1984 Age : 40 years as of 2024

: 40 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Benin City, Nigeria

: Benin City, Nigeria Most popular songs: I Get Backing, See How Far

Since 2016, Victoria Orenze has dominated the Nigerian worship scene as a gospel singer and songwriter. At the time of this writing, she has recorded five albums. According to YouTubers.me and The City Celeb, her net worth allegedly stands between $235,000 and $250,000.

16. Sunmisola Agbebi — $200,000

Sumisola takes a selfie in a bathroom (L). The singer poses, standing against a green background (R). Photo: @sunmisola_agbebi (modified by author)

Full name : Sunmisola Elizabeth Agbebi Okeleye

: Sunmisola Elizabeth Agbebi Okeleye Date of birth : 2 May 1998

: 2 May 1998 Age : 26 years as of 2024

: 26 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Most popular songs: My Daddy, My Daddy, B'Ola

Sunmisola made her first public performance at the age of four. Before officially debuting her music in 2020, Sunmisola Agbebi sang in the church choir and participated in various singing competitions. Gist Flare alleges that her net worth is about $200,000.

17. Dunsin Oyekan — $200,000

Full name : Dunsin Oyekan

: Dunsin Oyekan Date of birth : 5 November 1984

: 5 November 1984 Age : 39 years as of September 2024

: 39 years as of September 2024 Place of birth : Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria

: Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria Most popular songs: Breathe, Yah

Like many of the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria ranked on this list, Dunsin Oyekan became involved in music at an early age. In addition to live performances across the country, he also ministers through Code Red Worship, the Outpouring and the Upper Room. NewswireNGR and The City Celeb allege that his net worth is about $200,000.

18. Minister GUC — $150,000 to $290,000

Minister GUC poses standing during photo shoots against brown backgrounds in different places. Photo: @ministerguc (modified by author)

Full name : Gift Ugochi Christopher

: Gift Ugochi Christopher Date of birth : 8 October 1993

: 8 October 1993 Age : 30 years as of September 2024

: 30 years as of September 2024 Place of birth : Port Harcourt, Nigeria

: Port Harcourt, Nigeria Most popular songs: Power in The Name, All That Matters

According to Popnable, Minister GUC has an alleged net worth of between $150,000 and $290,000. At the time of writing, he had recorded various albums, including Iké Nilé, All That Matters, Knowing You, The Message, In This Place and Obinigwe.

19. Mercy Chinwo — $150,000

Mercy Chinwo is pictured in a photoshoot before a dark green wall (L). The singer laughs in front of a water body (R). Photo: @mercychinwo (modified by author)

Full name : Mercy Nnenda Chinwo

: Mercy Nnenda Chinwo Date of birth : 5 September 1990

: 5 September 1990 Age : 34 years as of 2024

: 34 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Port Harcourt, Nigeria

: Port Harcourt, Nigeria Most popular songs: Chinedum, Excess Love

According to The City Celeb, the multi-talented singer's net worth is allegedly $150,000. Since 2018, Mercy Chinwo has released many albums, including Overwhelming Victory, Elevated, The Cross: My Gaze, Excess Love, and Satisfied.

20. Judikay — $100,000 to $200,000

Judikay smiles in front of a black background. The singer points a finger as she laughs in front of a white wall. Photo:@officialjudikay (modified by author)

Full name : Judith Kanayo-Opara

: Judith Kanayo-Opara Date of birth : 26 October 1994

: 26 October 1994 Age : 29 years as of September 2024

: 29 years as of September 2024 Place of birth : Ota, Nigeria

: Ota, Nigeria Most popular songs: More Than Gold, Ommenma

In 2019, Judikay took the African gospel scene by storm with a viral song, More Than Gold. In the same year, she signed on to Eezee Concepts and released her maiden album, Man of Galilee. According to Viberate and Waploaded, she has an alleged net worth of between $100,000 and $200,000.

Who is the richest gospel singer in Nigeria?

Mercy Chinwo is Nigeria's richest gospel minister. According to UpdateBriefly and Six9ja, her net worth is $1 million. Sinach is a close contender for the top spot, with publications such as NaijaMusic estimating her net worth to be $5 million.

Who is the most popular Nigerian gospel singer?

Sinach is a globally acclaimed gospel artist whose fame grew with the song Way Maker. The song was covered by international artists, such as Leeland, Michael W, Smith, Darlene Zschech, and William McDowell.

Who is the most followed gospel artist on Instagram in Nigeria?

Mercy Chinwo has amassed the largest following across various social media platforms. At the time of writing, she has four million followers on Instagram.

The richest gospel singers in Nigeria share a common goal in sharing messages of salvation to the faithful in the region and globally. Their specialisation combines different genres, from traditional melodies to more contemporary tunes.

