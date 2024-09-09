Top 20 richest gospel musicians in Nigeria ranked by net worth
The roots of the gospel genre are deeply meshed in Nigeria's social landscape, shaping contemporary life with messages of hope and faith. In addition to enjoying national and regional fame, the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria have gained notable wealth through live performances, album sales, endorsement deals, and sponsorships.
The list of richest gospel musicians in Nigeria was compiled using data from various websites, such as YouTubers.me, and an analysis of their financial assets and influence in the entertainment industry. These net worth figures are estimates and may fluctuate due to various financial factors.
Who are the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria?
The most popular musicians in Nigeria who perform contemporary and gospel genres have amassed loyal followings. Their earnings from album sales, streaming platforms and businesses play an essential role in their wealth growth.
1. Sinach — $1 million to 5 million
- Full name: Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu
- Date of birth: 30 March 1972
- Age: 52 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Waymaker, I Know Who I Am
More than just a singer, Sinach is one of Nigeria's prominent worship leaders and songwriters, with nine recorded albums and over 200 songs released. As an African performing and recording artist, Sinach’s net worth paints a picture of global success, with Naija Music alleging that her net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million.
2. Tope Alabi — $1 million to $1.3 million
- Full name: Tope Alabi
- Date of birth: 27 October 1970
- Age: 53 years as of September 2024
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Ebami Ki, Gratitude, Oluwa O Tobi
Tope Alabi’s net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $1.3 million. In addition to releasing more than twenty gospel albums, Tope Alabi is a recognised soundtrack composer in Nigeria's Nollywood scene.
3. Nathaniel Bassey — $870,000
- Full name: Nathaniel Bassey
- Date of birth: 1981
- Age: 43 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Onise Iyanu, Imela
Nathaniel Bassey's net worth is alleged to be $870,000. Bassey has composed some of the most-played albums across the continent, including his 2017 Hallelujah Challenge hit, The Olowogbogboro Anthem, which held faithful across Nigeria awake for thirty days.
4. Ada Ehi — $800,000 to $1.16 million
- Full name: Ada Ogochukwu Ehi
- Date of birth: 18 September 1983
- Age: 40 years as of September 2024
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Only You Jesus, I Testify
The award-winning artist's net worth allegedly ranges between $800,000 and $1.16 million. Her wealth is sourced from her decades-long music career and ad revenue from her YouTube channel, which had over 514 million views as of August 2024.
5. Sammie Okposo — $750,000
- Full name: Sammie Okposo
- Date of birth: 30 May 1971
- Place of birth: Delta State, Nigeria
- Date of death: 25 November 2022
- Most popular songs: Oluwa E Tobi, Welu Welu
Before his demise in November 2022, gospel artist Sammie Okposo had acquired a faithful fan base. According to Answers Africa, Okposo's worth is alleged to be $750,000 as of 2024.
6. Frank Edwards — $600,000
- Full name: Frank Ugochukwu Edwards
- Date of birth: 22 July 1989
- Age: 35 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Nara Ekele, Love Love
The Nigeria entrepreneur owns Rocktown Records, a production house that has released work by artists such as Gil, King BAS, Divine, Nkay, Micah Heavens, and David. According to Entrepreneur.ng, Frank Edwards' net worth in 2024 is allegedly $600,000. During a performance, the minister spoke about his wealth, saying:
I tell you the truth, and I do not hide anything. I do not know of anybody who is doing Yahoo Plus or anything that is wealthier than I am.
7. Moses Bliss — $500,000
- Full name: Moses Uyoh Enang
- Date of birth: 20 February 1995
- Age: 29 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Abuja, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: E No Dey Fall My Hand
Bliss is a worship leader behind hit albums such as Too Faithful, I Love Good, and Love Testament. He is the founder of Spotlife Nation Record Label. According to Big Celeb Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $500,000.
8. Joe Praize — $500,000 to $900,000
- Full name: Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe
- Date of birth: 20 June 1979
- Age: 45 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Edo, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Unchangeable, Mighty God
Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe is the lead singer and music director of Joe Praize Music. In June 2014, he registered a private manufacturing company, Coast2Coast Universal Services, in Lagos, Nigeria. According to Cosmetic Reviews, his net worth is alleged to be between $500,000 and $900,000.
9. Samsong — $400,000 to $450,000
- Full name: Samson Uche Mogekwu
- Date of birth: 30 November 1974
- Age: 49 years as of August 2024
- Place of birth: Delta State, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Minimum Effort, Maximum Enjoyment
In the early 1990s, the Abuja-based artist signed on to the Ivory Music Label, and his first album, Count Your Blessings, won him the 2002 Psalmst Award. His net worth is alleged to be between $400,000 and $450,000.
10. Eben — $370,000
- Full name: Emmanuel Benjamin
- Date of birth: 9 September 1979
- Age: 45 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Victory, Take All the Praise
Eben owns and is CEO of Hammer House Records and Hammer House Ventures. Publications such as Waploaded rank Eben among the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria, alleging his net worth to be around $370,000.
11. Yinka Ayefele — $350,000
- Full name: Olayinka Joel Ayefele
- Date of birth: 1 February 1968
- Age: 56 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Ipoti, Ekiti, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: New Dawn
Before gracing the Nigerian music scene, Yinka Ayefele was a broadcaster at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. A recipient of the Office of the Order of the Niger award, he has recorded nineteen albums documenting his experiences. He owns Fresh FM Ibadan and the Yinka Ayefele Music House. His net worth is alleged to be $350,000.
12. Chioma Jesus — $350,000
- Full name: Amaka Okwuoha
- Date of birth: 12 February 1972
- Age: 52 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Imo, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Okemmuo, Na God I Dey Praise
Chioma began her career at the age of nine and runs businesses in fabric and textiles, entertainment, and event management. For more than thirteen years, she has run the Chioma Jesus Charity Foundation. Publications such as Six9ja and Globe Answer allege that her net worth is $350,000.
13. Lara George — $300,000
- Full name: Lara George
- Date of birth: 23 June 1978
- Age: 46 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Dansaki, Halleluyah
Lara George is a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and producer whose music career began at Queens College and the University of Lagos. She is the vice president of SoForte Entertainment Distribution. According to Waploaded, her worth is alleged to be $300,000.
14. Tim Godfrey — $258,000 to $894,000
- Full name: Tim Chukwudi Godfrey
- Date of birth: 26 August 1979
- Age: 45 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Kakuri, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Nara, Big God, Evidence
Tim Godfrey wears many hats, from gospel artist to music teacher, art consultant, writer and entrepreneur behind Tim Godfrey & the Xtream Crew and the Rox Nation Entertainment company. His net worth is alleged to be between $258,000 and $894,000 as of August 2024.
15. Victoria Orenze — $235,000 to $250,000
- Full name: Victoria Orenze
- Date of birth: 23 March 1984
- Age: 40 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Benin City, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: I Get Backing, See How Far
Since 2016, Victoria Orenze has dominated the Nigerian worship scene as a gospel singer and songwriter. At the time of this writing, she has recorded five albums. According to YouTubers.me and The City Celeb, her net worth allegedly stands between $235,000 and $250,000.
16. Sunmisola Agbebi — $200,000
- Full name: Sunmisola Elizabeth Agbebi Okeleye
- Date of birth: 2 May 1998
- Age: 26 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: My Daddy, My Daddy, B'Ola
Sunmisola made her first public performance at the age of four. Before officially debuting her music in 2020, Sunmisola Agbebi sang in the church choir and participated in various singing competitions. Gist Flare alleges that her net worth is about $200,000.
17. Dunsin Oyekan — $200,000
- Full name: Dunsin Oyekan
- Date of birth: 5 November 1984
- Age: 39 years as of September 2024
- Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Breathe, Yah
Like many of the richest gospel musicians in Nigeria ranked on this list, Dunsin Oyekan became involved in music at an early age. In addition to live performances across the country, he also ministers through Code Red Worship, the Outpouring and the Upper Room. NewswireNGR and The City Celeb allege that his net worth is about $200,000.
18. Minister GUC — $150,000 to $290,000
- Full name: Gift Ugochi Christopher
- Date of birth: 8 October 1993
- Age: 30 years as of September 2024
- Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Power in The Name, All That Matters
According to Popnable, Minister GUC has an alleged net worth of between $150,000 and $290,000. At the time of writing, he had recorded various albums, including Iké Nilé, All That Matters, Knowing You, The Message, In This Place and Obinigwe.
19. Mercy Chinwo — $150,000
- Full name: Mercy Nnenda Chinwo
- Date of birth: 5 September 1990
- Age: 34 years as of 2024
- Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: Chinedum, Excess Love
According to The City Celeb, the multi-talented singer's net worth is allegedly $150,000. Since 2018, Mercy Chinwo has released many albums, including Overwhelming Victory, Elevated, The Cross: My Gaze, Excess Love, and Satisfied.
20. Judikay — $100,000 to $200,000
- Full name: Judith Kanayo-Opara
- Date of birth: 26 October 1994
- Age: 29 years as of September 2024
- Place of birth: Ota, Nigeria
- Most popular songs: More Than Gold, Ommenma
In 2019, Judikay took the African gospel scene by storm with a viral song, More Than Gold. In the same year, she signed on to Eezee Concepts and released her maiden album, Man of Galilee. According to Viberate and Waploaded, she has an alleged net worth of between $100,000 and $200,000.
Who is the richest gospel singer in Nigeria?
Mercy Chinwo is Nigeria's richest gospel minister. According to UpdateBriefly and Six9ja, her net worth is $1 million. Sinach is a close contender for the top spot, with publications such as NaijaMusic estimating her net worth to be $5 million.
Who is the most popular Nigerian gospel singer?
Sinach is a globally acclaimed gospel artist whose fame grew with the song Way Maker. The song was covered by international artists, such as Leeland, Michael W, Smith, Darlene Zschech, and William McDowell.
Who is the most followed gospel artist on Instagram in Nigeria?
Mercy Chinwo has amassed the largest following across various social media platforms. At the time of writing, she has four million followers on Instagram.
The richest gospel singers in Nigeria share a common goal in sharing messages of salvation to the faithful in the region and globally. Their specialisation combines different genres, from traditional melodies to more contemporary tunes.
