A Nigerian woman has cried out on social media over her inability to secure a good job despite her consistent efforts

In a now-viral post shared via her official account, she disclosed how companies turned down her job application due to her age

Sharing her story, she tearfully asked netizens if it was a crime for someone her age to be searching for a job

A Nigerian woman turned to social media after struggling to find suitable employment despite years of consistent effort.

Her story of repeated rejection touched many online and sparked sympathetic reactions in the comments section.

Woman approaching 50 laments over difficulty in securing job. Photo credit: @funmzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman cries out over unemployment

The woman identified as @funmzy on TikTok recounted how age had become a barrier in her search for work.

She explained that she had previously spent many years teaching in two separate schools.

The first teaching role lasted several years, while the second extended for more than a decade.

During that period she received very low pay, which she described as the highest amount she earned.

She eventually left that job because the conditions were demanding and the remuneration did not match the workload.

She stated that she was currently without employment and had not been in that situation for long.

Hoping to reach employers directly, she placed her confidence in social media and decided to take practical steps by visiting various establishments in person.

She mentioned that she carried multiple copies of her curriculum vitae and went to several places that day.

Among the locations she visited were hospitals where she believed staff were needed, as well as supermarkets where she approached human resources personnel.

According to her, the response she received from some of the people she met was discouraging.

She recalled how certain individuals dismissed her immediately, claiming that her background and previous workplaces made her unsuitable for the roles she sought.

That reaction caused her to appeal for consideration beyond her employment history.

Woman claims she's unable to secure job due to age. Photo credit: @funmzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She urged recruiters not to judge her solely on past experience or on assumptions about what she could be paid.

She questioned whether it was wrong for a person of her age to look for work, and admitted that the experience left her in tears.

In her words:

"Hi everyone, I'm close to 50 and I am jobless. It's not like I have been jobless for a long time, but right now I need a job. I used to teach. I taught in 2 different schools. First one, I taught for 4 years. The second school, I taught for 11 years with N25,000 as the highest paid salary. I left at the end because it was stressful and the pay was small.

"So right now I am jobless. I believe my voice can be heard and I believe in the power of social media. I went out today with about 10 copies of my resume. I went to 2 hospitals - I know they needed workers and I went to about 6 places today. The HR I met in some of the supermarkets were like, “Over… we can't…” At the tone of “we can't” that I heard, I just told them, “Please do not look at the experiences I've had in my CV. Do not look at the places I've worked, saying you can't pay me. Is it a crime to be looking for job at this age? I cried my eyes out today."

Reactions as woman seeks job

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Okikistiches said:

"I think u should start a day care in ur area and later u will do lessons just start something on ur own."

@Sweetie said:

"I tell u, I’m 49 now, been searching for three yrs now, they said I’m a madam and can’t employ me, that’s why I started my males slippers and thrift shirt shop, start small with something."

@SimplyRuthie said:

"My sis works in a company that helps people find jobs. I do not know if age is a factor but I know they deliver really well. I do not like their policy of 5,000 naira registration fee and 50% of your first salary but if you’re ok with it, then please go for it. If that’s what you might consider, I can share the company contact with you."

@jjooyee said:

"While searching, you can start an online lesson, use your socials to advertise, also reach out to parents, or people at the market, church, etc, I know someone who started like this, you can also apply to teaching platforms online, good luck."

See the post below:

Job seeker rejects N250k salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how an HR officer made an unusual request of her sister after facilitating a job offer.

The employment position came with a reported monthly salary of N250,000, as well as free accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng