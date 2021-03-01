Lionel Messi’s houses and cars: how wealthy is the footballer?

Lionel Messi works hard to not only set and break records but also to earn enough money so that his family can afford a royal lifestyle. Lionel Messi's houses and cars are some of the many positive outcomes of his consistent dedication to his career.

A photo of various assets owned by Messi. Photo: @leomessi (modified by author)

Lionel Andrés Messi was born in Rosario, Argentina, on June 24, 1987. He is a forward and captain for Inter Miami CF (Major League Soccer club) and the Argentinian national team. Growing up in a soccer-loving family helped Messi develop a passion for the sport from an early age. He used to play football with his older brothers, Rodrigo and Matías, and his cousins, Maximiliano and Emanuel Biancucchi, who also became .

Lionel Messi’s houses and cars

The Argentine footballer is one of the wealthiest footballers in the world. He drives some of the latest car models and has invested in and other real estate properties in Spain and France. This article describes some remarkable features that make Lionel Messi's house and cars to help you understand his unique and luxurious taste.

Lionel Messi's house in Barcelona

An aerial view of Lionel Messi’s home in Barcelona. Photo: @magicbricks.com

Messi's house in Castelldefels, Barcelona, cost him $1.8 million in 2009. The home's interior décor and exterior design embody luxury and class. Moreover, the property offers stunning views, including the beautiful Catalan hills, the Mediterranean shore, and the mesmerizing Balearic Sea.

Lionel Messi's house design

Footballer Messi's mansion in Barcelona is in a prestigious area with special restrictions to allow planes to fly over it. The place is only 12 miles from Barcelona FC's Camp Nou stadium.

This home accommodates Messi's family, which comprises his wife Antonella, three children, and two dogs. The player spent $6 million more renovating and personalizing the place to fit his taste and passion for soccer.

Lionel Messi's house sits at the center of the land it is built on. The exterior has a beautiful round shape and stairs on the side. Meanwhile, the rooftop resembles a soccer ball, with grass on one half, solar technology on the other, and grass at the center.

An aerial view of Lionel Messi's home from the rooftop. Photo: @sportskeeda.com

Moreover, Lionel Messi's home's rooftop is divided into six segments using white stone walls. Wooden terraces of brown color surround the soccer ball-designed roof to create an eye catchy design.

The house is built at the center, thus splitting the land into two equal portions. One section is the entrance, and it has a beautifully manicured green lawn. The lawn is divided into smaller sections, and a driveway cuts through to give one access to the mansion. Meanwhile, the backyard has a vast marble-lined pool almost the size of half a football field.

One of the lawns at the entrance has a small football field where Messi enjoys playing with his toddlers and dogs. The area also helps him to practice how to break his goal-scoring records.

Lionel Messi's house inside

White couches inside Messi's living room. Photo: @sportskeeda.com

Messi's house has a spacious living room with oversized ash-grey/brown and white couches. Also, incredible Mediterranean motifs decorate the lounge area. The player and his children frequently use the ash-grey/brown sofas for nap sessions.

Messi lying on a couch inside his home. Photo: @thedailystar.net

Lionel's living room's color scheme comprises diverse beige and brown tones. The vibrant floral pattern motifs on the wall serve as the main attraction, while the grey-patterned rug harmonizes with sofa colors and the chestnut-toned wooden floorboards. On top of this, the couple mix-matched cushions to enhance the attractiveness of their sofas.

White couches inside Messi's living room. Photo: @soccerladuma.co.za

The large panoramic glass windows allow enough natural light inside the house. Also, one can view the beautifully landscaped lawns and massive swimming pool within the property and the Mediterranean coast from a distance through these huge windows.

Messi sitting in his home's open patio and indoor gym. Photo: @leomessi (modified by author)

A separate workout space inside the mansion comprises an indoor gym with training machines Messi uses to build his core strength. He also has a chamber for his soccer T-shirt collection.

The room is colored black and white and has over 50 T-shirts of several footballers on display. He has T-shirts from Ronaldinho, Gerard Pique, Angel Di Maria, Francesco Totti, and other legendary soccer players.

There is a grilling and dining area on the terrace, and his children, Mateo, Thiago, and Crio, love playing in the corners of the patio. Sitting on the open deck gives you a beautiful view of the Mediterranean coast and the green/urban landscape around and beyond Messi's home.

Messi's house in Barcelona also has porches overlooking the gardens, a dining area within the gardens, a solarium and adjoining bar, a basketball court, and other modern amenities that give the family cozy leisure.

Messi's house in Argentina

An angled view of Lionel's house in Argentina. Photo: @barcelonacheckin.com

Source: UGC

Messi owns a riverfront house in his Arroyo Secovillage in Rosario, Argentina, where he grew up. He spends most of the time with his family in Argentina during the holidays and football off-season.

The house has beautiful amenities and decorations but is not as big as and luxurious as his home in Barcelona. It contains between 20 and 25 rooms, a cinema room for 40 people, a semi-Olympic field, and other modern facilities.

Reports state that Messi is building a home in La Fortaleza in Rosario, where he will stay after retiring from soccer. The retirement home is estimated to cost $5 million to $10 million.

Lionel Messi's car collection

Messi and his family driving in a car on a beach while on vacation. Photo: @leomessi

Source: Instagram

Lionel Messi owns various cars, and with no surprise, his vehicles are costly and luxurious. Fans often spot the player driving expensive cars, heading to the training ground, or driving around with his family.

Player Lionel Messi's car collection's total worth is around $50 million, which is not much for a footballer regarded as the world's highest-paid footballer. Lionel Messi's cars fleet reportedly includes the following:

1. Ferrari 335 S Scaglietti Spider

A red Ferrari 335 S Scaglietti Spider. Photo: @carcollection

Source: Facebook

Messi purchased the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti for $30 million. The car's 4.1-liter V12 engine and 400 horsepower enable it to reach a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

2. Ferrari F430 Spider

A black Ferrari F430 Spider. Photo: @carcollection

Source: Facebook

Ferrari F430 Spider is among the best performance cars on Messi's car collection list. This supercar is an improved version of the standard Ferrari F430 sports car. The inside looks simple, but the cabriolet outside view is more than classy.

Leo Messi purchased a Ferrari F430 Spider for $164,490. The machine is powered by a 4.3L F136 E V8 engine, generating 503hp horsepower. The car also has aerodynamic simulation programs.

3. Maserati Granturismo MC Stradale

A black Maserati Granturismo MC Stradale parked in a field. Photo: @carcollection

Source: Facebook

Messi owns a couple of Gran Turismo cars, and MC Stradale is one of them. This car gives a whole different experience of a daily ride as it has a robotized manual transmission.

The Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale comprises a 4.7-liter V8 engine. Lionel Messi purchased this car for $242,100.

4. Mini Cooper S Cabriolet

A black Mini Cooper S Cabriolet. Photo: @carcollection

Source: Facebook

This car might be relatively cheap for someone like Messi but very expensive for billions of ordinary people worldwide. He purchased this vehicle at the cost of $19,733.

A Mini Cooper S Cabriolet has a fantastic two-door, and a six-speed automatic is an option. The power top of this car will take only 18 seconds to unlock the leisure of unlimited headroom. The interior of this car could be better, but overall it is a fun ride.

5. Lexus RX

A white Lexus RX. Photo: @Lexus Australia

Source: Facebook

The big, powerful, and efficient Lexus RX has been the Japanese carmaker's best SUV for years. It's also a hybrid crossover, which means it uses less petrol and is eco-friendly. Since a Lexus RX is less popular among footballers, this shows Messi's unique car taste. He bought this one for $46,800.

6. Pagani Zonda

A parked Pangani Zonda. Photo: @Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

Source: Facebook

Pagani Tricolore has to be the most exotic car in Lionel Messi's car collection. This beast is one of the fastest cars in the world and one of the most expensive cars. Pagani Zonda Tricolore comprises a 7.3L V12 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Messi had to pay around $2 million to purchase this car.

7. Audi cars

Messi sitting inside an Audi R8 V10. Photo: @thesun.co.uk

Lionel Messi owns various Audi cars, and the collection shows his love for German-based automobiles.

Thanks to the Audi brand's cooperation, every Barcelona player has this car, and Messi often with his wife and children in this car. It is an excellent family car, quite comfortable and safe.

Messi owns the following Audi cars:

Audi RS6: costs about $108,000.

costs about $108,000. Audi A7: costs roughly $69,200.

costs roughly $69,200. Audi Q7: costs around $54,590.

8. Cadillac Escalade

A white Cadillac Escalade. Photo: @422 Auto and Bus Auction

Source: Facebook

Cadillac Escalade is a ubiquitous car in the U.S. This is one of the cheapest and most affordable cars in the U.S., but it is a good car for Lionel Messi as he has a big family. Cadillac Escalade contains space for eight passengers at a time. Messi purchased this car for $75,195.

9. Mercedes SLS AMG

A white Mercedes SLS AMG. Photo: @Mercedes lovers

Source: Facebook

Another exotic beauty in Lionel Messi's car collection is that The Mercedes SLS AMG is classy and sporty. It is a costly and rare car but not so expensive for one of the world's highest-paid football players. Lionel Messi bought this exotic beauty for around $642,490. This car comprises a 6.2-liter DOHC V8 engine which gives a beast performance.

10. Range Rover Cars

Messi driving a black Range Rover Vogue. Photo: @thesun.co.uk

Now some cars other than exotic cars are the most expensive. Range Rover is one of the world's most luxurious and costly SUV brands.

Messi owns a couple of Range Rover cars which include:

Range Rover Vogue: costs around $200,000.

costs around $200,000. Range Rover Sport: costs around $69,500.

Messi uses Range Rover cars for daily use and to drive to Nou Camp. This car provides excellent performance on off-road tracks as well.

What is Lionel Messi's net worth?

Lionel Messi's estimated net worth of around $600 million makes him one of the world's richest footballers. He is also one of the world's highest-paid soccer players.

How much is Lionel Messi contract with Inter Miami?

Messi's current contract at Inter Miami CF spans 2½ seasons and will offer a $50 million to $60 million annual salary.

Where does Lionel Messi live?

Lionel Messi's house is in Passeig de la Creu, Castelldefels, Barcelona, Spain. The neighborhood's revaluation has increased rapidly since the Argentine footballer made the place his home in 2009. The player also owns a riverfront house in his hometown, Rosario, Argentina, and rents a mansion in Paris, France.

Has Messi bought a house in France?

Messi pays £18,000 monthly for a two-story house that he rents in Villes de Neuilly, Paris.

How many cars does Messi have?

The Argentine soccer star owns 12 to 15 posh cars. Automobiles in his garage include a Ferrari, Pagani, Maserati, and other expensive brands.

Lionel Messi's house and cars cost a fortune. What makes his home stand out from millions of elegant houses worldwide is that he ensures his home reflects his passion for soccer. The player is truly living the life many can only dream of.

