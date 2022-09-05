Is Nigeria's Christian population bigger than Muslim in 2023?

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country. Islam and Christianity are approximately equally represented in the country. The most populated religion in Nigeria has a large number of adherents, and its leaders are highly respected.

People of common faith are united by their faith, regardless of racial, linguistic, or political affiliations. Nigeria has a diverse religious landscape, with Islam and Christianity being the most widely practised religions.

Is Nigeria Christian population bigger than the Muslim?

Nigeria is home to some of the world's largest Muslim and Christian populations simultaneously. The country is roughly divided in half, with Muslims living mostly in the north and Christians living mostly in the south.

The Nigeria population by religion

Nigeria has a diverse religious landscape, with Islam and Christianity being the most widely practised religions in the country. However, the population of Christians and Muslims in Nigeria has shifted over time. Below is a table of how various sources have estimated the most populated religion in the country.

Sources Islam Christianity Other 2018 CIA estimate in The World Factbook 53.5% 45.9% 0.6% Pew Research Center in 2015 50% 48.1% 1.9% 1963 Nigerian census 47% 34% 19% 2008 MEASURE Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) 53% 45% 2% 2008 Afrobarometer poll 50% 49% 1% Pew's own survey 52% 46% 2%

Which religion has the highest population in Nigeria?

Nigeria is the most densely populated country in Africa, with the fastest population growth. Muslims and Christians make up the vast bulk of the country's population.

Despite the fact that the percentage of Christian and Muslim population in Nigeria vary, they are evenly divided, with the majority of Christians being Protestant and Catholic and the majority of Muslims being Sunni or non-denominational Muslims.

Islam faith in Nigeria

Islam is one of the largest religions in Nigeria, having existed inside its borders since the 11th century. As a result, the country has the largest Muslim population in West Africa, primarily in the country's northern portion.

Nigerian Muslims are mostly Sunnis of the Maliki school of thought. However, there is a sizeable Shia minority, primarily in the states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Osun, Kwara, Yobe, and Sokoto.

Islam, as a social institution, is very important in Northern Nigeria.

Christianity faith in Nigeria

In Nigeria, Christians account for 49.3% of the population. Christians predominate in Nigeria's southern and central regions.

According to the Pew Research Center, the country has the highest Christian population of any African country, with more than 80 million people belonging to the religion. The bulk of Nigerian Christians is Protestant.

The Church of Nigeria of the Anglican Communion, The African Church, The Assemblies of God Church, The Nigerian Baptist Convention, and The Synagogue Church Of All Nations are the country's largest Protestant churches.

The Yoruba region has a sizeable Anglican population. Still, Igboland is largely Catholic, and the Edo region is dominated by the Assemblies of God.

Traditional religion in Nigeria

Although Christianity and Islam are Nigeria's two most popular religions, some people have decided to practise traditional beliefs. Until the advent of contemporary faiths, gods were thought to wield sovereign authority. They communicated with people through an intermediary, a priest.

Some people also practise Hinduism, which arrived in Nigeria due to the immigration of Indians from India and Hare Krishna missionaries. There are around 25,000 Hindus in the country. A big proportion of them resides in Lagos.

Chrislam is an amalgamation of Christianity and Islam. People who practise this faith believe in both the Bible and the Quran. Another organisation is The Reformed Ogboni Fraternity. It was founded in 1914. Adults who accept a non-idolatrous faith in God are eligible for membership.

What are the 3 types of religion in Nigeria?

The three main religions recognised by the people in Nigeria include Christianity, Islam, and the Indigenous, often referred to as the traditional religion.

What is the majority religion in Nigeria?

The majority of Nigerians are either Muslims or Christians. These two beliefs have a higher percentage, with Muslims being the most prevalent. The country's north is predominantly Muslim, whereas the south is predominantly Christian.

Between Christian and Muslim, which is the most populated in Nigeria?

According to Find Easy, as of 2023, Muslims constitute 50%-52% of the population in Nigeria.

Religion Percentage Islam 50%-52% Christians 46%-48% Traditional faith 0.60% Others 1.30%

What is the main religion in Nigeria in 2023?

Islam is the main religion, particularly in the North West and North East. The primary denomination of the South West is Christianity.

Which religion has the most population?

According to the Pew Research Center, Christians remain the world's largest denomination group, accounting for roughly one-third (31%) of the world's population. Muslims are the world's second-largest religious community, with 1.8 billion people, or 24% of the world's population.

What are the seven world religions?

The most common religions in the world are:

Christianity Islam Hinduism Buddhism Sikhism Judaism Animism

Who is the no 1 beautiful religion in the world?

Many people regard Hinduism as the most beautiful religion in the world, largely due to the beauty of Hindu temples.

What percentage of Nigeria is Christian in 2023?

It is speculated that 40% of people in Nigeria are Christians. Christianity encompasses various denominations, including Roman Catholicism, Protestantism, and Orthodox Christianity.

What percentage of Nigeria is Muslim in 2023?

The percentage of Muslims in Nigeria is approximately 50%. Sunni and Sufi Islam are the two main branches of Islam practised in Nigeria.

What is the role of religion in Nigeria?

Religion plays a vital role in Nigeria. Here are some of the most important roles it contributes to the country.

Religious clerics do preach about morality and righteousness.

Christian missionaries built the first orthodox health centres, clinics and hospitals, ensuring good health care delivery.

Religion often serves as a marker of social identity, with individuals identifying strongly with their religious affiliations.

Religious organisations often engage in charitable activities and social services, such as assisting the less fortunate.

Religious ceremonies, such as weddings, funerals, and naming ceremonies, are important milestones and often follow specific religious traditions.

Various religions advocate for serving society and promoting people's well-being.

Various religious groups carry out time-to-time visits to prison inmates across Nigeria to deliver material and spiritual benefits to them.

According to the trends mentioned, Islam is the most popular religion in Nigeria. Nigeria's religious practice is varied and diverse, with its inhabitants' religions emerging from the triple inheritance of indigenous religious traditions, Islam and Christianity.

