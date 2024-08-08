How tall is the tallest NBA player? 10 tallest players and their heights

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is among the most popular and widely watched basketball leagues globally. Considering the nature of the game, it should come as no surprise that NBA players are among some of the tallest sportspeople in the world. But how tall is the tallest NBA player?

Height is an advantage in the NBA because it helps the players defend the ball and reach the opponent's basketball goal. The average height for an NBA player for the 2023/2024 season is 6 feet 6.5 inches, approximately 6'7". Even when an NBA player's average height is 6'7", few players are taller than that.

How tall is the tallest NBA player?

Who is the tallest NBA player in 2024? The tallest NBA players hover above seven feet, making it child's play for them to score buckets. Apart from easily dunking the ball, these players are in demand due to their innate abilities to guard the paint. Below is a list of the top 10 tallest NBA players who are active.

NBA player Height Victor Wembanyama 7'4 (224 cm) Boban Marjanovic 7'4 (224 cm) Bol Bol 7'3" (221 cm) Kristaps Porzingis 7'2" (218 cm) Moses Brown 7'2" (218 cm) Luke Kornet 7'1" (216 cm) Dereck Lively II 7'1" (216 cm) Chet Holmgren 7'1" (216 cm) Rudy Gobert 7'1" (216 cm) Walker Kessler 7' (213 cm)

1. Victor Wembanyama — 7'4 (224 cm)

Date of birth: 4 January 2004

4 January 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)

20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Le Chesnay, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France

Le Chesnay, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France Current team: San Antonio Spurs

Who is the tallest NBA player right now? Victor Wembanyama is regarded as the tallest in the NBA. He is 7 feet 4 inches or 224 centimetres tall. He plays as a power forward and centre for the San Antonio Spurs after being selected first overall by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft.

Victor was born on 4 January 2004 in Le Chesnay, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France. He is the son of Felix Wembanyama and Elodie Fautereau. His mother is a basketball coach in France. The NBA player was raised alongside his two siblings, Eve Yema and Oscar Wembanyama.

2. Boban Marjanovic — 7'4 (224 cm)

Date of birth: 15 August 1988

15 August 1988 Age: 35 years old (as of July 2024)

35 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Boljevac, Serbia, Yugoslavia

Boljevac, Serbia, Yugoslavia Current team: Hoston Rockets

Boban is a Serbian basketball player born on 15 August 1988 in Boljevac, Serbia, Yugoslavia. He is also currently the tallest NBA player. The basketballer has been married to Milica Krystic since 2014, and they have two children, Vuk and Petar.

Boban began playing youth basketball with the Boljevac-based club Rtanj. However, he made his professional debut in 2006 with Hemofarm. From 2013 to 2015, he won three consecutive Serbian Super League MVPs.

The NBA player has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia. He currently plays centre for the Hoston Rockets and the Serbian national team in international competitions.

3. Bol Bol — 7'3" (221 cm)

Date of birth: 16 November 1999

16 November 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of July 2024)

24 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Khartoum, Sudan

Khartoum, Sudan Current team: Phoenix Suns

Bol Manute Bol is a South Sudanese-American professional basketball player. He was born on November 16, 1999, in Khartoum, Sudan. His mother is Ajoke Deng, and his dad is the late Manute Bol, a former basketball player. He has a brother named Medut Bol.

Bol's family relocated to Connecticut, United States when he was two years old due to political troubles in Sudan. He attended three high schools, Blue Valley Northwest High School, Bishop Miege High School, and Findlay Prep and was part of the basketball teams in school.

After secondary school, he joined the University of Oregon and played basketball for the Oregon Ducks. The Miami Heat drafted the NBA player with the 44th pick in 2019. He currently plays for the Phoenix Suns as a power forward and centre.

4. Kristaps Porzingis — 7'2" (218 cm)

Date of birth: 2 August 1995

2 August 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of July 2024)

28 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: Liepaja, Latvia

Liepaja, Latvia Current team: Boston Celtics

Kristaps was born on 2 August 1995 in Liepaja, Latvia. His parents are Ingrīda Porziņģe and Talis Porzingis. The NBA player was raised alongside his two siblings, Jānis Porziņģis and Mārtiņš Porziņģis.

Kristaps began playing professionally for the Liga ACB team Baloncesto Sevilla in 2012. In 2015, the New York Knicks drafted him fourth overall. He has also played for other NBA teams, such as the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards. Kristaps currently plays forward and centre for the Boston Celtics.

5. Moses Brown — 7'2" (218 cm)

Date of birth: 13 October 1999

13 October 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of July 2024)

24 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Current team: Portland Trail Blazers

Moses Shirief-Lamar Brown was born on 13 October 1999 in New York, New York, United States. His parents are Malcolm Brown and Wanda Williams. Moses played in the High School Athletic Association basketball finals and college basketball for the UCLA Bruins.

The basketball player returned to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023, where he plays centre. He had earlier played for the team from 2019 to 2020.

6. Luke Kornet — 7'1" (216 cm)

Date of birth: 15 July 1995

15 July 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States

Lexington, Kentucky, United States Current team: Boston Celtics

Luke Francis Kornet is a professional basketball player born in Lexington, Kentucky, United States. He is the son of Frank and Tracy Kornet. He attended Liberty Christian School and later joined Vanderbilt College.

Luke followed in his father's footsteps and became a basketballer. His dad played for the Commodores from 1985 to 1989 before becoming a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks. Luke currently plays centre for the Boston Celtics.

7. Dereck Lively II — 7'1" (216 cm)

Date of birth: 12 February 2004

12 February 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)

20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current team: Dallas Mavericks

Dereck Jerome Lively II is a young basketball player born on 12 February 2004. His parents are Kathy Phillips Drysdale and Dereck Lively. He attended Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania and later joined Duke University.

Dereck began playing basketball in middle school and played for the Duke Blue Devils in college. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him 12th overall in the 2023 NBA draft, and they later traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. He signed with the Dallas Mavericks on 8 July 2023 and plays as a power forward and centre for the team.

8. Chet Holmgren — 7'1" (216 cm)

Date of birth: 1 May 2002

1 May 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Current team: Boston Celtics

Chet Thomas Holmgren was born on 1 May 2002 to Sarah Harris and Dave Holmgren. His dad played college basketball at the University of Minnesota from 1984 to 1988. Chet attended Minnehaha Academy, where he won four Minnesota state championships.

In 2019, Chet participated in the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team's October minicamp. He won a gold medal in 2021 during the FIBA Men's U19 World Cup. He currently plays for the Boston Celtics as a power forward and centre.

9. Rudy Gobert — 7'1" (216 cm)

Date of birth: 26 June 1992

26 June 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saint-Quentin, France

Saint-Quentin, France Current team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert-Bourgarel was born on 26 June 1992 in Saint-Quentin, France. He is the son of Rudy Bourgarel and Corinne Gobert. He began his professional basketball career in 2010 on the Cholet Basket junior team.

He is a four-time winner of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award joining Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace. He currently plays centre for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

10. Walker Kessler — 7' (213 cm)

Date of birth: 26 July 2001

26 July 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current team: Utah Jazz

Walker Ross Kessler was born on 26 July 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. His parents are Chad and Andrea Kessler. He was raised alongside his two siblings, Houston and Lilly Kessler. He comes from a family of basketballers. His father, Chad, uncle, Alec and brother Houston all played basketball in Georgia.

Memphis selected the professional NBA player with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft before being traded to Minnesota. He currently plays as a centre for the Utah Jazz. Walker also plays for the USA Basketball Men's National Team.

Who is the tallest NBA player currently?

Victor Wembanyama and Boban Marjanovic are the tallest active NBA players. Victor plays for the San Antonio Spurs, while Boban Marjanovic plays for the Houston Rockets. The two players are 7 feet 4 inches or 224 centimetres tall.

How tall is Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal, best known as Shaq, is 7 feet 1 inch or 216 centimetres tall. Shaquille O'Neal is a former professional basketball player and sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA.

How tall is a normal NBA player?

The average height of an NBA player for the 2023/2024 season is 6 feet 6.5 inches or approximately 6'7" (201 cm).

There are currently around in the NBA who are 7 feet or taller, an increase compared to previous decades.

The question of 'How tall is the tallest NBA player?' has sparked endless debates among basketball fans. Managers must consider this question when arranging their defences to face opponents with the tallest players in their ranks. The heights of the tallest NBA players give them an advantage over other athletes in hand span and arm reach.

