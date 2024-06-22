A number of celebrities in Nigeria have tasted life in prison both locally and Internationally and some of them came back to share their experience

They had to face the wrath of the law for violating some rules as some spent a few days in police custody while, in some cases, ending up at the correctional center

No one is above the law, not even fans' favourites in the music, acting, or comedy industry. Many have had to face the consequences of their actions by spending days or weeks among other criminals.

In this article, Legit.ng presents some Nigerian celebrities, who have been to prison and came back.

Tems

Grammy Award winner, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is an ex-convict. The 'Not an Angel' crooner was arrested and detained in Kampala, Uganda after she flouted the COVID-19 rules of the country in 2020.

The well-endowed music star performed at a concert but was unfortunately whisked away at the end of the show.

According to the authorities, she disobeyed the country's COVID-19 protocols. Her fans staged a Twitter (now X) campaign for her release. The government of Nigeria and a few celebrities also tried their best to secure her freedom before she was eventually released.

Recounting her ordeal after her freedom, she said she cried after she was given the prison uniform and sent behind bars.

Mohbad

Late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, faced a few ordeals before his untimely death. His challenges included his brief imprisonment at Cyrus Airport Prison.

The singer had performed at a show in London with Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky, who was on the same record label with him then. Despite the fact that the event was a huge success, he ended up behind bars. While on his way to Cyrus for another show, he was locked up at the airport.

Taking to Instagram to narrate the ugly incident, he blamed the promoter of his show for his woes. However, after regaining his freedom, he didn't go into details about the reason for his arrest and short detention.

Cross

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, faced the wrath of the law in 2022 in far away South Africa. The reality star had visited the country when there was curfew, though he wasn't aware, he found himself in the wrong side of the law. Stepping into the country for the first time, he had to lie that the had a South African name, Siyabonga before regaining his freedom.

Naira Marley

Controversial Marlian Record boss, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, has stayed a couple of times in detention both locally and Internationally. According to him, he has been arrested 124 times in the United States while he was living and schooling abroad.

His ordeal continued in Nigeria after he was arrested in 2019 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for fraud and money laundering allegations. Naira Marley was also unfortunately fingered in the death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

He was said to have maltreated late Mohbad, which contributed to his untimely death. He was arrested by the Nigerian police, but later granted bail.

Lola Margaret

Nollywood actress and producer, Lola Oladipupo, popularly known as Lola Margaret, was arrested and detailed while in America. She was charged for wire fraud. The film star in the Yoruba movie genre had been receiving and transferring huge amounts of money in her bank account. She was later arrested for interrogation. Her mugshot spread on the Internet like wildfire, and many sympathised with her. After facing her ordeal in Atlanta, she was later released, and she returned to Nigeria.

D'banj

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj or Koko Master, faced the wrath of the law after allegedly being involved in N-Power fraud.

He was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC).

Koko Master was accused of unlawfully diverting a huge amount of naira from the government meant to find the N-Power project for youths.

He was declared wanted by the ICPC but was often claiming to be abroad attending concerts until he was arrested and detailed.

Reports claimed D'banj connived with corrupt government officials and diverted money into an account associated to him.

VDM

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman, started his journey to detention by visiting the police station after a petition was written against him. He first expressed worry over his safety and shunned the police invite. He later appeared at the station and was interrogated and released.

VDM got another invite again and was detailed, it was alleged that music producer, Samlef, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo were behind his ordeal. They accused him of cyberbullying and other offenses, he ended up spending days behind bars.

He was granted bail and released. However, a few days after he resumed calling out his alleged detractors on social media, he was picked again. He spent more than a week in detention. Fans and associates of the activist were happy after he met his bail condition but disappointed when the judge sent him back to prison again.

VDM was in Kuje prison for more than one week before he finally got his freedom, before then, some of his fans went to the streets with placards protesting for his release.

Ibinabo Fiberesima

Former Actors Guild of Nigeria president, (AGN) Ibinabo Fiberesima, had been found guilty of an offense before and sent to prison. The actress was charged for reckless driving in Lekki that took the life of a medical doctor, Suraj Giwa.

She was driving along the Lekki-Ajah expressway when her jeep flipped to the other side of the road, killing the innocent doctor.

She was first given an option of fine and after spending five days in prison, she was released. However, after a few years, the case was revisited by the court of appeal, and she was sentenced to five years jail term with no option of fine.

After her sentence, the sister of the deceased, Biola Giwa Adeyemi blasted her for not being remorseful but caring only about her career.

Bobrisky

Cross dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, became a convict for abusing the naira. The controversial socialite was arrested and charged to court after his video spraying and abusing the naira surfaced online.

He was at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, where he generously sprayed wads of cash and was punished for it.

The cross dresser was sentenced to six months in jail by Justice Abimbola Awogboro with no option of fine.

A picture of Bobrisky whisking his luggage from the courthouse to the vehicle conveying him to prison was sighted after he was sentenced.

Sam Larry

Music promoter, Olamilekan Eletu, otherwise known as Sam Larry was arrested and detailed in prison over the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad.

The controversial socialite had returned from his Kenya trip when he was apprehended by the police for interrogation. He was later charged to court and was remanded by a Yaba Magistrate Court.

Sam Larry spent 21 days in detention before he was released on bail.

Lil Frosh

Music artists, Sanni Wasiu, popularly known as Lil Frosh, was arrested and remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till March 2022. He was accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Okeoghene Iyomaterie.

The suit against the music star was reported at the Lagos State Magistrate court in Yaba. It was done with the help of the International Association Of Women Lawyers in Lagos state.

After his girlfriend called him out in 2020, accusing him of physical and verbal assault while they were dating, the singer was dropped from Davido's music label, DMW.

Moses Armstrong

Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, joined the league of entertainers, who have been to prison after being charged for allegedly defiling of a 16-year-old girl.

He was charged to court in Akwa Ibom state. The victim had petitioned the Akwa Ibom state governor's wife over her predicament.

He was later granted bail, and his friends took to social media to rejoice over his release.

