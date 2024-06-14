VDM Resumes Dragging Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef for Sending Him to Jail: "I Faced 5 Charges"
- Verydarkman has come for popular celebrities Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo and Samklef barely hours after his release from jail
- The controversial social media critic, in a new video, shared full details of what led to his arrest and detention
- Verydarkman stood his ground as he boldly claimed that Tonto Dikeh was behind the anonymous blog Gistlover
Controversial social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has resumed dragging Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh and music producer Samklef after his release from jail.
After meeting his bail conditions following his arrest, VDM, who was released on June 13, 2024, applauded the Nigerian police as he recounted his experience while in detention.
The social media critic revealed he would continue to work with the police, but he urged them to stay away from gossip talks.
VDM calls out Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef
The critic revealed five charges were levelled against him, including charges from Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, and Samklef.
VDM disclosed that Iyabo charged him over the allegations he made about her and her daughter sleeping with the same man for money, while Tonto charged him for claiming she was behind the anonymous blog Gistlover.
The social media critic stood his ground, insisting his claims were valid. He further bragged that Gistlover had stopped dragging people online since he made the revelations.
"Since I said Tonto is gistlover, they have stopped dragging people online," he said.
VDM called on Iyabo, Tonto and Samklef to challenge him in court.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page, VDM wrote in a caption:
"The NCPFF need a lot of recognition for the works secondly…GOD BLESS YOU CP (ifeanyi Henry uche) and now ogun keee tonto,iyabo,samklef…….make una papa go court,may the best lawyer win."
Watch his video below
How Blessing CEO reacted to VDM's arrest
Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO reacted after it went viral that Verydarkman had been declared wanted by the Nigerian police.
She revealed how VDM was called in for questioning multiple times but declined to honour any of the invites by the Nigerian police.
In the clip, Blessing CEO told VDM to reach out to her so she could help him navigate his arrest.
Source: Legit.ng
