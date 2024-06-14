Verydarkman has come for popular celebrities Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo and Samklef barely hours after his release from jail

The controversial social media critic, in a new video, shared full details of what led to his arrest and detention

Verydarkman stood his ground as he boldly claimed that Tonto Dikeh was behind the anonymous blog Gistlover

Controversial social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has resumed dragging Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh and music producer Samklef after his release from jail.

After meeting his bail conditions following his arrest, VDM, who was released on June 13, 2024, applauded the Nigerian police as he recounted his experience while in detention.

VDM reveals Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo charges against him. Credit: @tontolet @verydarkblackman @iyaboojofespris

The social media critic revealed he would continue to work with the police, but he urged them to stay away from gossip talks.

VDM calls out Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef

The critic revealed five charges were levelled against him, including charges from Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, and Samklef.

VDM disclosed that Iyabo charged him over the allegations he made about her and her daughter sleeping with the same man for money, while Tonto charged him for claiming she was behind the anonymous blog Gistlover.

The social media critic stood his ground, insisting his claims were valid. He further bragged that Gistlover had stopped dragging people online since he made the revelations.

"Since I said Tonto is gistlover, they have stopped dragging people online," he said.

VDM called on Iyabo, Tonto and Samklef to challenge him in court.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, VDM wrote in a caption:

"The NCPFF need a lot of recognition for the works secondly…GOD BLESS YOU CP (ifeanyi Henry uche) and now ogun keee tonto,iyabo,samklef…….make una papa go court,may the best lawyer win."

Watch his video below

Source: Legit.ng