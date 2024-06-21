A UK-based lady has shared a dramatic incident involving a family deportation after internal conflicts led to unexpected consequences

The drama began when the wife approached the Home Office to request the removal of her husband as her dependent

In retaliation, the husband reported his wife to the authorities, revealing that she had been working in the UK using a fake nursing degree

A recent case of family deportation has come to light, shared by a woman based in the UK, detailing the consequences of a bitter domestic dispute.

The situation escalated when the wife sought assistance from the Home Office to remove her husband from her dependent status.

This action jeopardised the husband’s employment and residency status, potentially leading to his deportation to Nigeria.

In a retaliatory move, the husband informed the authorities that his wife had been practising as a nurse in the UK with a falsified degree.

This disclosure led to the deportation of the entire family, including their children, back to Nigeria, according to @mummy_oniturbani.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Seuntreacts said:

“One thing | dont like is when people i, expect the second person not to react to actions of the first person. And they will say because of the kids. The first person no reason am? Well…”

Iam_goodnessusman wrote:

“All I see here is couple living as enemies for a long time. Two people who are using themselves in the name of marriage. Two people who are always competing against each other. Nothing about their marriage has love, trust or even the slightest bit of friendship. Bitterness, hatred and over smartness rules in their lives. Unfortunately, they would have done damaged their kids. I pity the kids.”

Botellascubesdrinks commented:

“I am really proud of the man,brotherhood please clap for him.”

Koko.odunsi said:

“He who comes to Equity must come with clean hands. That is to say you can’t have cockroach in your cupboard then report your neighbor for having bugs in theirs.”

