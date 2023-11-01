Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, has now recounted her experience while locked up in a Ugandan prison among other things

During an interview with Angie Martinez, the Try Me crooner explained that she was locked up for two days and she shed tears when she saw her prison uniform

A number of netizens reacted to the viral video as they spoke on how Tems eventually got released

Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, has now opened up on her time in prison in Uganda.

Recall that in December 2020, Tems and Omah Lay were arrested in the African country where they went to perform for allegedly breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

In a new development, the Try Me crooner spoke on Angie Martinez’s radio show where she explained the moment she was picked up and how she was eventually released.

According to Tems, her arrest in Uganda was basically a setup. She noted that even though it was during Covid year, things had opened up and people were already going out. The singer also explained that the show organisers said they had a permit to hold the show.

Tems said that she was in her hotel room with her manager as they were having lunch when plain-clothed policemen knocked on their door to pick her up.

The Nigerian singer said she spent two nights in prison and she thought she wasn’t going to come out because it was all so scary. Tems said she already started to settle in and felt perhaps God kept her there for a reason.

She said:

“As I was walking in, I started to cry. They gave me my uniform and the uniform stunk because they don’t wash it.”

Tems admitted that her prison time changed her and it made her start to wear anything she liked because she used to be a conservative person before the experience. The singer said it made her stop caring because many of the women in prison with her were there for no important reason.

She also explained that she was given a tissue and a blanket and was made to stay on the floor because there was no bed and she did that for two days. Tems also opened up on the rules in the prison such as how they were not allowed to speak to the controllers face to face and they had to be on their knees to speak to them.

How I got released from Uganda prison - Tems

Also in the video, Tems opened up on how her manager pulled stops to get her out of the prison.

According to the singer, she got out of prison through diplomatic moves because her manager’s father had to go to Abuja to meet with the president. The Ugandan president was also made aware and two days after, in the evening, she was released.

See the full video below:

Tems speaks on pregnancy rumours

Tems also explained why people started to peddle rumours that she was pregnant. According to her, paparazzi caught her when she had not properly sucked in her tummy even though she had eaten so much that day.

See another video of Tems speaking on her life as a celebrity below:

