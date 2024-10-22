The Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) has commenced a sensitization exercise on members about the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

The TOOAN zonal chairman, Alhaji Azeez Istijabah has listed things tricycle operators must not do to avoid explosion

Istijabah said the use of CNG has economic advantages but tricycle operators must put precautionary measures in place to operate effectively

Lagos state - Tricycle operators in Lagos state have been warned about the benefits and dangers of using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The zonal chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Alhaji Azeez Istijabah, said the association is also educating its members about the benefits of using CNG.

Istijabah said educating them about the use of CNG will help tricycle operators take precautionary measures during their operations.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday, October 22.

The union leader admitted that there are economic advantages in converting petrol tricycles to gas.

He, however, warned that operators must put precautionary measures in place to operate effectively.

“At first instance, operators must not smoke or operate in a naked fire environment.

“Smoking is highly prohibited while operating CNG tricycles because anything gas is highly inflammable.”

Istijabah urged members to avoid overloading their tricycles and not allow passengers in the front seat.

He encouraged operators to always maintain three passengers on a trip.

“Overloading the tricycles is very dangerous, operators need to be very careful and take cognisance of various precautionary measures.”

Legit.ng recalls that tragedy struck on Thursday morning, October 17, in Benin City, the Edo state capital, following the alleged explosion of a CNG-powered vehicle.

The incident happened at a NIPCO CNG Station at Ikpoba Hill while people around the vicinity panicked.

CNG Explosion: NIPCO Gas Management Opens Up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NIPCO Gas Ltd.'s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Benin, Edo state explained that the explosion was a result of a fake and substandard CNG cylinder installed in the vehicle.

According to the report, no less than three persons were injured during the explosion, and the company reported the incident to the police.

