A high court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has granted Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong bail in the ongoing defilement case leveled against him

After the actor's release from prison, where he was remanded, some of his friends took to social media to celebrate his bail as they boasted of standing with him

Many Nigerians are, however, not cool with the fact that his friends celebrated his bail as they felt it was wrong for his friends to celebrate him

Embattled Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong, arrested in June over the alleged defilement of a 16-year-old girl, has been granted bail by a high court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The actor, who was granted bail on Wednesday, August 10, was said to have been arrested after the victim petitioned the Akwa Ibom State governor's wife concerning the defilement allegation.

Actor Moses Armstrong celebrate his bail Credit: Amb Moses Armstrong

Source: Facebook

However, some of the actor's friends who were with him at the court when he was granted bail have taken to social media to celebrate his release.

They went on to write things like "Free at last", "The ruling was fair", "welcome home", boasting of turning up for the actor in court during the hearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out some of their posts below:

Actor Moses Armstrong celebrating his bail Credit: Wonderland Wonderland, Ekpono Effiong

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react to Moses Armstrong's friends celebrating him

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

"R@pe is a bailable offence. Nothing to celebrate yet. Let us wait for the case to be heard and determined on the merit."

Iamememabasi:

"Is it by loving him. You people wee not tell your friend the truth. Wait until your daughters experience the same fate ."

Mama_onlyson1:

"That is Nigeria for you when we celebrate evil just because it someone related to you, if it was someone not related to them I bet they would be among does shouting for justices"

Rae_baykah:

"All this r@pe cases self I feel so sad that an adult would be doing such thing and later try to prove otherwise."

Thebennyboom:

"This is pathetic, a society where the concept of right or wrong is based on the personality is a society on the brink of destruction. Right or wrong remains what it is to me no matter who you are."

Baba Ijesha: Court sentences actor to 16 years in prison

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported how the child defilement case of actor Baba Ijesha was decided on July 14, and he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

According to the judgment, the jail term will run concurrently, which means the actor will spend five years in prison.

His lawyer, who spoke to pressmen after the judgment in Lagos, said the next step of action was to take the case up to the Court of Appeal.

Source: Legit.ng