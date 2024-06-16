Nigerian singer Davido has once again caused a major buzz on social media, and not for the right reasons

The DMW boss is known for being accessible, and that seems to have cost him his street credibility, especially in 2024

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the times that Davido faced disrespect from junior colleagues or tainted his reputation with his moves

David Adeleke, aka Davido, is one of Nigeria’s ‘Big Three’ musicians, but his reputation seems to have taken the most hits among his colleagues.

Over the years, Davido has transcended from being one of the most respected musicians in the industry to being dragged by his junior colleagues and even regular netizens.

How Davido's colleagues and fans have disrespected him in 2024.

Some people have argued that the music star is the cause of his own misfortune by either being too accessible or loving to chase clout. However, many of his fans do not hold this school of thought, and they have continued to lament about having to defend him back-to-back on social media.

1. American model Bonita shares video of Davido crying and begging her:

Sometime in April 2024, 30BG fans were shaken to their core after a video made the rounds of their fave rocking a strawberry print pyjamas as he went on his knees crying and begging an American video vixen, Bonita. The model was pushed to release the video after Davido’s fans trolled her heavily following a cosy photo of her and the singer that had gone viral.

The video of Davido in tears begging the model for something became the topic of discussion on social media for many weeks, leading to even more drama between him and Grammy-winning singer Wizkid.

2. Wizkid posts Davido’s leaked tape, taunts singer

Shortly after Davido made headlines for the embarrassing leaked video of him begging an American model, Wizkid broke his social media silence by firing shots at his colleague. The More Love, Less Ego star shared Davido’s begging video and told his fans to beg him like that.

As expected, this caused a huge online buzz, considering that the attack seemed unprovoked and that the two singers had reconciled publicly only a few months before. Wizkid’s jab at Davido led to a back-and-forth between both singers, with 30BG fans slamming Star Boy for the seemingly unprovoked attack.

3. Buju Bnxn slams Davido:

Buju BNXN is relatively new to the music industry compared to his senior colleague, Davido, so it took many people by surprise when he lambasted the DMW boss. It all started when BNXN posted his new artiste, and a Davido fan fired shots at him. This led to the Gwagwalada crooner blasting OBO.

Davido wasted no time in deleting his online post about his collaboration with Buju BNXN, which seemed to encourage the younger singer to keep dragging his senior colleague.

4. Portable heavily lambastes Davido:

In an unexpected turn of events, controversial singer and self-styled wahala musician, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable, dragged 30BG boss, Davido, in a series of rants on social media.

Interestingly, it all happened only a few days after the DMW boss invited Portable to dinner in America and even bought him a new pair of shoes. Nigerians were then surprised to see Portable blasting the singer in a series of Instagram posts. The Zazu star claimed he was bigger than Davido and called him different colourful names after he failed to give him a verse. According to Portable, if Wizkid had given him a verse, he would not have been speaking with people like Davido. He also claimed Davido gave him a series of bad advice when they met in America. Their drama sparked another online debate about the DMW boss being too accessible and wanting desperately to be liked by everybody.

5. Davido’s crypto coin crashes:

In May 2024, Davido raised concerns about being a scam and seemingly ‘duping’ his fans after he launched a crypto coin, the value of which crashed in less than four hours.

The coin generated excitement among the singer’s fans shortly after its release, leading to its rise in value. However, the value of the coin quickly degenerated and sparked discussions about the singer playing a fast one on his numerous fans.

