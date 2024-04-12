After spending nearly 9 days in EFCC custody, controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky finally gets his day in court

Earlier today, April 12, 2024, the Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky was sentenced to jail by Justice Abimbola Awogboro with no option of fine

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Awogboro for crimes bordering on abuse of the Naira and money laundering

Popular social media personality and crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was on Friday morning, April 12, 2024, sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro was the presiding judge who sentenced Bobrisky to six months imprisonment with no option of fine for violating and abusing the naira notes.

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky finally gets sentenced to six months in jail by Justice Awogboro, without the option of fine. Photo credit: @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had extensively reported the arrest of Bobrisky by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After his arrest, Bobrisky was charged to court by the EFCC on crimes bordering on six counts, including abuse of the naira notes and money laundering.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Bobrisky put in cuffs and taken away

Clips and images of the controversial social media personality being put in handcuffs and taken away after his sentence was read in court have gone viral online.

Many have slammed the imprisonment of Bobrisky as an injustice, while many have hailed it as a proper deterrence to the growing menace of homosexuality in society.

Bobrisky's predicaments all started after his online fight with Verydarkman became a thing of public interest.

See the reports that confirmed Bobrisky's sentence to six months in prison:

Reactions as Bobrisky gets sentenced to jail

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Bobrisky's six months sentence in jail:

@grace.hrguru:

"This ie where Bob will encounter Jesus..he will come out a changed person in Jesus nam."

@dianejohn4luv:

"They just used him as scapegoat and if we’re being fair, he doesn’t deserve it. 99% percent of people at events spray money exactly the way he sprayed money in that video. This isn’t fair."

@__oyebisi:

"There’s more to this if you ask me. Perhaps, they used him as a scape goat."

@wf_jamesbrown:

"Walahi, this just brought tears to my eyes."

@nelson_mnp:

"Male cell or female cell?"

@lightbeatz.classic:

"Temper justice with Mercy."

@everlicool:

"Bobrisky commit crime, na Idris goes to jail."

@emperor_bolojay:

"May we not offend person wey no Dey forgive."

@wellman_fave:

"This is so wrong in every way. Very harsh judgment and it looks like it was done out of spite."

Crossdresser James Brown drags senior colleague Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior in crossdressing, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bags and leave.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his turn to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng